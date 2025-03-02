Riyadh: The New Global Diplomatic Hub?

In an era of shifting geopolitical alliances, Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—better known as M.B.S.—has quickly emerged as a key diplomatic player. M.B.S. has transformed the kingdom, positioning it not only as an economic powerhouse but also as a strategic hub for international diplomacy. This shift came into sharp focus on February 18, 2025, when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Riyadh for talks aimed at resetting U.S.-Russia relations and addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This moment, however, is more than just a diplomatic milestone for Saudi Arabia. Make no mistake—this is also a personal gift from President Donald Trump to Mohammed bin Salman. By choosing Riyadh to host such a high stakes meeting between U.S. and Russian officials, Trump effectively elevated M.B.S. and Saudi Arabia to center stage in global diplomacy. It was a significant moment for the kingdom, but also a clear signal that Trump’s trust in M.B.S. and his leadership is shaping the geopolitical landscape in ways that extend far beyond just U.S.-Saudi relations.

A key moment in the meeting was the presence of Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East. Witkoff, a man who has emerged as Donald Trump’s geopolitical dealmaker-in-chief, has been a close friend of Trump for four decades. The two men share a long-standing personal bond, often playing golf together, and Witkoff was even with Trump during an assassination attempt at his Florida golf course last September.

Image by B.alotaby. CC BY-SA 4.0.

But the real significance of Witkoff’s presence at this meeting is not just his personal relationship with the president—it’s the message that Trump sent by choosing to send Witkoff, rather than a traditional diplomat, to represent U.S. interests in such a high-stakes discussion. As Trump’s Middle East envoy, Witkoff’s presence at the talks was almost as if Trump himself were there. Given their longstanding personal relationship, Witkoff’s role served as a direct representation of Trump’s influence, underscoring the deep trust Trump places in him. This wasn’t just a routine diplomatic visit—this was Trump’s geopolitical vision being executed in real-time, with Witkoff at the center of it all.

The significance of Riyadh’s involvement goes beyond Saudi Arabia’s growing diplomatic ambitions. It also reflects the strength of the U.S.-Saudi relationship, with Trump positioning Saudi Arabia as a central player in global diplomacy. This isn’t just a natural evolution—it’s Trump’s making, a direct result of his strategic vision and trust in M.B.S. This meeting was not solely focused on Russia and Ukraine; it was part of broader geopolitical maneuvering, with Saudi Arabia playing a pivotal role in shaping global policy.

Saudi Arabia: From Arch-Enemy to Diplomatic Bridge

One of the most remarkable shifts in Saudi foreign policy has been its evolving relationship with Iran, once considered a bitter rival. For decades, the Saudis and Iranians were locked in a zero-sum rivalry, driven by religious and ideological divides, as well as geopolitical competition for influence in the Middle East. However, recent developments suggest that Saudi Arabia is now positioning itself as a mediator between Iran and other world powers, particularly the United States.

This shift was especially clear when Saudi Arabia became a potential facilitator for renewed talks between Iran and the Trump administration. Despite their longstanding animosity, Saudi Arabia’s deep ties with the Trump administration—coupled with its proximity to the region and influence over key players—make it an invaluable mediator. Iran, weary of U.S. sanctions and fearful of further escalation under Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy, appears increasingly open to dialogue through Riyadh’s diplomatic bridge.

While Saudi Arabia has made it clear that it doesn’t support Iran’s malign regional activities—such as its destabilizing involvement in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Bahrain—it understands that a cornered Iran may be more likely to pursue a nuclear weapon. As such, Saudi Arabia views the possibility of a new nuclear agreement as a way to stabilize the region and prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, a scenario that would destabilize the already volatile Middle East. The fear that Trump might resort to military action against Iran only adds to Riyadh’s motivation to step in as an intermediary.

The M.B.S. Vision: Beyond Oil, Towards Global Influence

Crown Prince M.B.S., has been one of the most influential figures in reshaping Saudi Arabia’s position on the global stage. His Vision 2030 initiative, which was initially met with skepticism, has now become a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s long-term strategy. At its core, Vision 2030 is not merely an economic reform program—it’s also a geopolitical strategy. Saudi Arabia is diversifying its economy away from oil dependency, seeking to attract international investment, and opening up to global partnerships. M.B.S.’s leadership has fostered reforms that are reshaping the kingdom both socially and economically.

Yet, Vision 2030’s true significance lies in its broader geopolitical impact. Saudi Arabia is no longer simply an oil-rich state—it is positioning itself as a central hub for international diplomacy. M.B.S.’s push to open Saudi Arabia to foreign investment, create jobs for young Saudis, and empower women all contribute to the kingdom’s appeal as a partner for the West, Russia, and beyond.

The Controversial Prince: From Pariah to Diplomatic Player

Once reviled for his role in the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi and his aggressive policies in Yemen, M.B.S.’s rise to prominence on the international stage has been nothing short of remarkable. While his critics have not forgotten the human rights violations associated with his rule, he has been able to rebuild his image in a way that has facilitated strategic partnerships with global powers, including the U.S. and Russia.

Through a combination of economic reforms and calculated diplomacy, M.B.S. has repositioned Saudi Arabia as a central actor in the global order. His ability to bring together rival powers, like the U.S. and Russia, speaks to his diplomatic savvy and his commitment to reshaping the kingdom’s role in global affairs.

In fact, M.B.S.’s diplomacy has even extended to navigating tensions within the U.S. itself, where his relationship with President Trump remains strong. Despite controversies, Saudi Arabia continues to play a pivotal role in Trump’s Middle Eastern strategy, including mediating between Iran and the U.S. on a new nuclear deal. This gives Saudi Arabia significant leverage and further solidifies its status as a global mediator.

A Seat at the Table: U.S.-Russia Talks in Riyadh

The U.S.-Russia meeting in Riyadh, though no breakthrough was expected, is emblematic of the growing role of Saudi Arabia in high-stakes diplomacy. For decades, global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the tensions in Gaza were either sidelined or merely discussed in global capitals like Washington, Moscow, or Brussels. But Riyadh’s hosting of these talks signals a shift. Saudi Arabia is no longer relegated to the periphery of global diplomacy. It is at the center of efforts to resolve some of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

The choice of Riyadh as the venue for these talks sends a clear message that Saudi Arabia has not only gained the trust of both Washington and Moscow, but it is also capable of acting as a broker between great powers. This is no small achievement, especially given the high stakes involved, including not just the future of Ukraine, but also the geopolitical balance in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s Economic Muscle: A Diplomatic Lever

Saudi Arabia’s influence is not solely derived from its diplomatic neutrality. The kingdom’s economic clout, particularly in the energy sector, allows it to exert considerable leverage on the global stage. While much of the world remains entangled in the energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Saudi Arabia’s oil production has positioned it as a crucial player in global markets. This economic power, when combined with its political savvy, makes Saudi Arabia an essential partner for countries seeking to stabilize global markets and secure their own national interests.

This economic strength, coupled with the kingdom’s growing diplomatic reach, has allowed Saudi Arabia to exert influence far beyond its borders, attracting the attention of global powers eager to cultivate relationships with the kingdom.

The Road Ahead: Saudi Arabia’s Growing Influence

As the world becomes increasingly multipolar, Saudi Arabia’s growing diplomatic influence is a testament to M.B.S.’s strategy of positioning the kingdom as a neutral power broker. By maintaining relations with both the U.S. and Russia—and with China and Iran—Saudi Arabia has secured a unique place in the international pecking order.

This diplomatic balancing act is not without its risks. The kingdom will have to navigate tensions, particularly in Europe, where concerns about its neutrality in the Ukraine conflict remain. Yet, as Saudi Arabia continues to assert its role as a bridge between East and West, it is set to become a more influential player in global diplomacy, with the potential to shape the future of conflicts far beyond its borders.

Conclusion: A New Era for Saudi Arabia

The past few years have seen Saudi Arabia evolve from a regional power to a global diplomatic force. As M.B.S. continues to steer the kingdom’s Vision 2030 and redefines its role on the world stage, Riyadh’s increasing prominence in peace negotiations, like those between the U.S. and Russia, is a clear indicator of Saudi Arabia’s new position in the international order. This is more than a fleeting moment—it is the beginning of a new era, one where Saudi Arabia will play an increasingly central role in shaping the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century.

Yassin Fawaz is the Chief Executive Officer of the Raddington Group, the pre-eminent global political risk and business intelligence firm. An accomplished American business executive, publisher, and expert in global security and terrorism, Yassin has established himself as a prominent figure in analyzing and navigating complex geopolitical landscapes.