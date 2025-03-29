Reality Check for Democrats

Ever since the Democrats’ performance during Trump’s address to Congress on March 4, both conservative and liberal pundits have been speculating that the Democrat party is imploding. I would like to believe this, but unfortunately, many Democrats, NeverTrump Republicans, and NeverTrump independents (generally former Republicans who don’t like Trump but can’t bring themselves to register Democrat) are willing to believe bald-faced lies, or worse, go along with lies even when they don’t believe them. And they vote accordingly.

One example of this phenomenon is the issue of men in women’s sports. According to a New York Times–Ipsos poll, eighty percent of the country opposes boys and men playing on sports teams and sharing locker rooms and bathrooms with girls and women. Volleyball player Payton McNabb suffered brain injury and paralysis when she was slammed by a young man who claimed to be a woman. It is hard to believe that most parents want males competing against their daughters or allowed in their daughters’ locker rooms. However, many of these same parents voted for the forty U.S. senators who opposed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

These voters fall into two main groups: 1) people who have been persuaded to believe that it is a good idea for males to compete against women and 2) people who do not believe this position, yet who vote for Democrat candidates and thereby support it.

Group One is concerning because these adults talk themselves into believing that a demonstrably inequitable position is acceptable. Even when presented with numerous examples of the unfairness and danger of males playing against females — from high school girls being denied their wins because they are made to compete against boys to female Olympic boxers declining to compete against men for fear of serious bodily harm — these people refuse to believe the compelling evidence that men competing against women in sports is a bad idea.

Group Two is more concerning because these people know they are supporting bad policy. Their position is not only harmful to the victims of the policy — i.e., the girls and women forced to compete against boys and men — but also damaging to their own souls and to the world.

Going along with the idea that men should compete in women’s sports requires accepting the easily provable falsehood that humans can transition to the opposite sex, even though no amount of hormone treatments can make a man turn into a woman or vice versa. Even if an individual undergoes surgery to remove his sexual organs and create facsimiles of the opposite sex’s organs on his body, he cannot biologically become the opposite sex. XY chromosomes cannot become XX chromosomes; XX chromosomes cannot become XY chromosomes. Those individuals who think they can transition will always and forever be affected — physically, emotionally, and intellectually — by their genetic makeup.

The idea that human beings can change their sex is a falsehood of the same caliber as two plus two equals five, the statement made famous by George Orwell in his prescient work 1984. When pressed, Democrat politicians, left-wing media, and some Democrat voters will use sophistry to sidestep the issue by saying that they know an individual’s DNA cannot change, but for a person to live as his authentic self, it is OK to accept that he is a sex that he isn’t. Behaving as though a falsehood were true has the same impact as believing a lie.

Voters who go along with falsehoods such as the entwined notions that humans can “transition” to the opposite sex and play on equal footing on sports teams, demonstrate a marked capacity for accepting illogical thought. As in 1984, Democrat politicians and left-wing media know that this propensity for irrationality indicates that these people will go along with virtually anything they are told — the Charlottesville lie, Russia hoax, climate change, Hunter’s laptop has nothing incriminating on it, Trump will outlaw abortion nationwide, Trump is getting rid of Medicaid, Trump is Hitler, Trump is Mussolini, Trump has syphilis, Elon Musk wants to steal everyone’s money, Elon Musk is a Nazi, Elon Musk supports apartheid/segregation, it is okay for schools to socially transition minors without parental knowledge or consent, Bidenomics worked just great for the American people, open borders and sanctuary cities are good for the country, Defund the Police policies benefit our communities, it is okay for pro-Hamas demonstrators to intimidate Jewish students on college campuses, it is better (and greener!) to buy oil and natural gas from communist nations than use our own.

Unfortunately, many of the people who do not believe these lies, as well as those who have begun to doubt them, are so invested in their Democrat party affiliation that they are unwilling to admit that they have made a mistake. As a result, they are doubling down on their positions and even warping them into perspectives that are equally, if not more, absurd.

As an example, in July 2024, when it became apparent even to Democrats that Biden was not functioning at the level of cognitive capacity demanded of a president, a Democrat friend texted me that she didn’t know what to believe anymore. I responded that this was a good place to start! However, within a few weeks, she informed me that she believed that President Trump was suffering from serious cognitive decline! She had clearly accepted the latest Democrat propaganda. When I asked her to provide examples, she cited President Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican nomination. I had watched all ninety minutes of the speech and not seen anything that looked remotely like cognitive decline. When I asked her to give specific instances from the speech, I got vague generalities. When I pressed for other plausible examples or credible experts that supported her opinion, she told me I could find examples on the internet. Despite the lack of any reliable evidence, she had gone from beginning to doubt the Democrat messaging to believing it, despite the absurdity of the message.

How Democrats develop this ability to disregard factual reality remains a mystery to conservatives. If the Republican party foisted an egregious lie about a Republican president or presidential candidate on the public, my ire at the party would know no bounds. Not so for many Democrats. Instead, they find a way to realign their perceptions to confirm their desired perspective, regardless of the degree to which their viewpoint contradicts reality.

Whether it is the position that men should compete in women’s sports, humans can transition from one sex to the other, President Trump is suffering from cognitive decline, or any of the myriad falsehoods promoted by the Democrat party, what will it take for Democrat voters to regain their ability to differentiate truth from fiction and accept the harm they are doing by supporting lies? What will trigger the reality check that will ensure the implosion of the Democrat party?

