Media Gaslighting about Trump’s Popularity

If you check your Facebook or X feed, you might get the impression that Trump voters are experiencing buyer’s remorse.



I have friends and contacts on various social media sites confidently announcing that they hear from “many people” who “highly regret” their vote, that they “didn’t realize” how terrible Trump would be, and that we are “welcomed back” to wherever we came from before Trump and Musk affected our brains and powers of reason.





But I have yet to meet a Trump voter who is anything but ecstatic that President Trump is delivering on his promises at a jaw-dropping pace and scale.

I suspect that those who are now “regretting” their vote never truly supported him in the first place.



Perhaps I live in a MAGA bubble. What if a major news organization searched for remorseful Trump voters?



As reported by Newsbusters: “CNN couldn’t find a Trump voter who’s turned against him.”



It was a disappointing day for CNN as they came up empty, confirming my personal observations, aside from the social media whiners.

CNN sent King out to Colorado's swing 8th congressional district -- a new district that stretches from the northern Denver suburbs up to Greeley -- to interview Trump voters just one month into his term. No doubt the network's hope was to find quickly disillusioned Trump voters who, if they had to do it again, would not have voted for him.



The segment aired clips of interviews with four voters -- and King struck out every time.

Granted, CNN had a small sample, but who knows how many more people they spoke to? If they had found a disillusioned Trump voter, they likely would have showcased them on every primetime CNN news show.



What about a larger sample, such as in a formal opinion poll?

A week ago, the Harris Poll surveyed nearly 2,500 registered U.S. voters and provided many insights into Trump's current popularity and agenda.



They inquired about voters’ views on whether the country is heading in the right or wrong direction. For most the past decade, voters have perceived that America is on the wrong track, only experiencing a fleeting improvement in 2021 as we began to recover from the challenging days of COVID. Following President Donald Trump’s election, there has been a 15-point rise in the belief that America is on the right track.



Moreover, 38% feel the economy is headed in the right direction, up 10 points from last month. As for Trump, his approval rating in his first month as president is 52%, surpassing the percentage of voters who supported him last November. This suggests that he is gaining support rather than losing It.



Trump is exceeding Joe Biden in public opinion regarding key issues like the economy, immigration, foreign affairs, government efficiency, inflation, and revitalizing American values. He currently boasts nearly or over majority approval on these matters, while Biden has garnered only around one-third of voter support.



Concerning political parties, the GOP reports a 51% job approval rating, in contrast to the Democrats' 36%. This indicates that Democrats struggle to find or communicate a message or vision that connects with the American public.



Voters rank inflation and immigration as their primary concerns, significantly overshadowing the Democrat focuses on climate change, political correctness, and the Jan. 6 events.



In a comparison of Presidents Trump and Biden, a majority of surveyed voters, 58%, feel Trump is doing better, while 42% favor Biden.



When questioned about whether Democrats should adopt a wait-and-see strategy regarding Trump's attempts to reduce government waste, two-thirds of voters back this approach. Nevertheless, Congressional Democrats are unanimously against the majority of Trump’s cabinet nominees and the latest House budget resolution.



More than half of voters (52-58%) suspect that Democrats intentionally left the border open. Notably, birthright citizenship, as it stands now, is supported by a slim majority of voters (55-45%). It is expected that the U.S. Supreme Court will need to address this matter.



What is DEI's role? Over 70% of voters support merit-based hiring (70-30%). Nevertheless, opinions are split on the necessity of DEI departments; some believe they should continue, while others think they should be eliminated.



Referring back to the initial inquiry about voter regret, 49% of Trump supporters express satisfaction with their decision, which aligns closely with the percentage of the popular vote he secured. Meanwhile, only eight percent of Harris voters now report being satisfied with Trump, and just six percent of Trump voters wish Harris had emerged victorious.



Let’s turn our attention to Elon Musk’s DOGE. A significant two-thirds of voters believe the national debt is unsustainable, and 80% prefer a balanced budget.



In addition, 83% of voters believe the government should reduce spending rather than raise taxes, and they advocate for an audit of government finances. Additionally, 70% of voters view government spending as wasteful.



Seventy-two percent of voters believe that a government agency such as DOGE ought to cut spending and improve its efficiency. Nevertheless, opinions among voters are split regarding their trust in Congress versus the executive branch when it comes to spending taxpayer dollars wisely.



Rasmussen Reports provides another view of Trump, indicating that 51% of likely U.S. voters approve of his performance.

Additionally, 48% feel the country is on the right track, reflecting a seven-point rise from last week.



Our nation remains divided, with 48% of likely U.S. voters viewing Trump as behaving like a dictator; this perspective includes 74% of Democrats. This belief likely stems from the corporate media’s persistent portrayal of Trump using terms like dictator, fascist, Nazi, and other negative labels.



Trump has a strong base of support; however, most Democrats will oppose him and his policies out of spite. These individuals are unlikely to change their minds. The media continues to drum up the narrative that Trump is a fascist, Nazi, dictator, and so on.



The media is one large circle jerk, an ever-shrinking echo chamber of “Orange Man Bad." Their influence and credibility are going down the drain. That’s not merely my opinion.



A recent YouGov poll found that “more Americans trust the Trump administration than the media for fair, full, and accurate facts.” They also noted that “one month after returning to the White House, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings are higher than during his first term.”



Buyers’ regret? I don’t think so.



I look forward to polling on Ukrainian President and former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s embarrassing and unfunny beatdown in the Oval Office. Once again, social and corporate media are filled with virtue signaling, proclaiming, “I stand with Ukraine.” However, no one is actually heading to Ukraine to stand with them against Russia on the front lines.



The perception that Trump and Vance are buffoons and hillbillies, respectively, is unlikely to reflect the views of most Americans, who are excited that, at last, an American president is standing up to corrupt foreign leaders in favor of America.



The media often complains about how terrible Trump, Musk, DOGE, and the whole MAGA movement are. If a media crank yells into a camera and nobody hears it, did they even make a sound? The exits of media figures like Joy-less Reid and Lester Holt highlight the increasing irrelevance of corporate media.



Trump’s agenda centers on “promises made, promises kept. The era of "bipartisanship“ and “reaching across the aisle” has ended. Instead, Trump is fulfilling the mandate voters gave him. The surveys above indicate strong voter approval.



MAGA has a new counterpart: FAFO (F*** Around and Find Out). This is a new development for elected Republicans and meets a long-standing desire among Republican voters for their representatives to advocate for America’s founding principles as though their lives depended on them—because, for all Americans, they truly do.



Despite the depiction by social and corporate media, most voters appreciate Trump's actions and do not regret their votes. All I can say about Trump’s agenda is, faster, please!





Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer.



