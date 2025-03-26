Malicious Imbeciles

In our dawning Era of Common Sense, here’s some common sense. If you unchain junkyard dogs, you better be sure they won’t bite you in the rear. Democrats are being bitten in their collective behind lately. Not just once, but repeatedly. Siccing DEI and woke dogs on folk -- those not them -- is turning on them. It’s a big part of what’s devouring the ex-party of Jefferson and Jackson.

In today’s hip, urban, dwindling Democrat Party, the dumb and untalented have been promoted, while the best and brightest scoundrels take back seats. (Best and brightest are relative terms.)

James Carville, an old scoundrel Clintonite, stews in frustration. Carville shrieks every now and then from Nah ‘leans about the awful state and rapid fall of his ancestral party. Yet, James undercuts his angst-ridden eruptions by having endorsed garrulous nitwit Kamala Harris for president. Maybe stupid is contagious? Masking and an mRNA vaccine offer no protection.

DEI dictates that only the most superficial qualities possessed by humans count. The focus is on skin color, gender, and fashionable sexual preferences. In practice, leaning on those superficialities have ruinous consequences. Innocents suffer, but now, so do dastardly Democrats. Hallelujah. Democrats loss is the Republic’s gain.

We’re awaiting the NTSB findings about the Black Hawk helicopter that collided midair with an American Eagle jet on approach to Reagan National. Sixty-four civilian passengers and the helicopter crew perished. Was it an instruments glitch? It wasn’t weather. Was it pilot error? What more will we learn about the female crew captain (may she RIP)? Will inconvenient truths be papered over?

During Joe Biden’s figurehead presidency, the greasy fingers of DEI were smeared all over the military. Pete Hegseth and his team are making strides in scrubbing away DEI’s dirty effects on military culture. It can’t happen fast enough.

In the Democrats’ box-check world, to make it as leaders, talking heads, or just garden variety activists, qualifications are these: female, nonbinary, gay, black, brown, and maybe red but often not yellow. Asians are prone to succeed on merit as are Indians -- the subcontinent variety -- even though they’re of browner hue. Authentic females who have chosen childlessness in favor of their careers are venerated. Males, of whatever sexual stripe and color, must never overpower females -- real or imagined. Masculinity is toxic. A certain aura of neuteredness is de rigueur. Houseboys need to know their places.

A must: Tune into CNN for the latest lineup of box-checks -- save Scott Jennings, a straight white guy conservative who, through some magic, has embedded himself on studio panels. Will Jennings’ routine schoolin’ of his woke mates lead to his ouster?

Militancy is the common bond under the rainbow. Flyover country folk would say old-fashioned, chip-on-the-shoulder ‘tude is more like it. Box-checkers have suckled resentment from the bosoms of public-school teachers, tenured professors, corporate media, and pop culture. They were wet-nursed to be vipers.

Socially inbred, progressive whites are welcome to play support roles so long as they exhibit scowls, which express underlying consternation at alleged injustices. Most of these whites crowd east and west coast cities and college towns everywhere. Many are upscale. They fancy themselves smarter than everyone else. They don’t flagellate themselves for their privilege. Instead, they flog decent, sober working-class and middle-income folk for the crime of “white privilege” -- even if they’re Hispanic, aforementioned Asians, or “Uncle Toms,” as self-starting blacks like Clarence Thomas are described.

Rich, progressive whites pen fat checks to allay their guilt and/or to stoke righteous militancy. George Soros’ mini-me, Alex, strokes big checks. He feels no guilt, only seething contempt for America.

Related to that, the eruptions of angst and bitterness directed at Elon Musk’s Tesla appear coordinated more than spontaneous. Musk’s offense is DOGE -- or his latest offense. Helping elect Trump was his first, great stain. Working at 47’s behest, DOGE is taking a scythe to Uncle Sam’s multibillion-dollar boondoggles.

That doesn’t sit well with the progressive walking dead -- from D.C. lifers to academics to corporate welfarists to grudging bureaucrats to 159-year-olds in Social Security’s database to rainbow-hued minions. USAID is more than a boondoggle. It’s emblematic of the extensive money-laundering done in Washington. It lines pockets and is used to spread woke’s warped gospel across the world. The skulking CIA appears to have a hand in how monies are disperse.

“Stupid is as stupid does,” claimed Forrest Gump. Keying Tesla cars under the watchful eye of onboard security cameras is the hallmark of advanced social warrior brain-rot. Vandalizing Tesla stores is akin to ninja-clad, pro-killing-babies-in-the-womb sneaks defacing churches, though Tesla properties are now better surveilled. Torching Teslas -- electric vehicles, last checked -- in acts of felonious defiance is so incredibly hypocritical that Bill Maher has mocked the perpetrators. Saving the planet comes in a distant second to keeping the federal milk cows pumping milk. Let the arrests roll across the fruited plain like thunderclaps.

Disney’s flop-in-progress, Snow White, budgeted at an estimated $250 million, may prove the tip of Everest in terms of woke and DEI folly. At X, Benny Johnson observed that Snow White’s big production number at the movie’s close looks like an L.A. street party. The flick’s star, a Latina named Rachel Zegler -- is she descended from a German who fled to Columbia after WWII? -- says that spouting woke garbage won’t harm her career. She knows her audience. They aren’t moviegoers in Des Moines and Tulsa. They’re coastal inbreds and Hollyweird rulers.

If a white leads, like lyin’ Chuck Schumer, he must bend a knee in submission to the woke gods. Tribute buys time, though in Chuck’s case, the precocious Latinx, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is rumored to be gunning for his Senate seat in 2028. Who knows, maybe AOC will take Manhattan by storm? Plenty of well-heeled East and West Side New Yorkers will write AOC guilt checks if she takes the plunge.

A college degree awarded at an Ivy League school is a box-checker’s bonanza. Admission offices don’t care about SAT scores anymore. Academic rigor is two-tiered. Box checks get to occupy the far lower tier.

Whether it’s a sheepskin in law or Third World pottery, either opens doors to the oppressed. Plagiarizing research is winked at if you fit certain categories. Plagiarists are just striving to overcome historic injustices. Bullying Jewish kids on campus is okay. Hate speech is free speech, though when it leads to thuggery, well, it’s still labeled free speech. Campus nannies turn blind eyes.

Yet, comes a new sheriff named Donald J. Trump. He just smacked Columbia University upside the head. He declared no more federal moola unless Columbia’s president, Katrina Armstrong, puts an end to the brownshirt’s predation on her campus. Armstrong buckled. Cashflow trumps rationalized Jew hatred.

Trump’s election busted a dam. Four-plus years of rampant wokeness, DEI nostrums, and insidious programs caused fair-minded Americans to reject Democrats at the polls. They’ve had enough of that glop shoved down their throats. Democrats, fattened on conceit, believed they had part of the formula to remaking America, giving them tight control of society. Flooding the nation with illegals was another means. Instead, if Trump’s common-sense counterrevolution sinks roots, Democrats will be booted to no man’s land. Spending a generation slogging through mud sounds good. Forever sounds better.

J. Robert Smith can be found at X. His handle is @JRobertSmith1. At Gab, @JRobertSmith. He blogs occasionally at Flyover .

