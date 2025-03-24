Live by the Autopen, Die by the Autopen

Autopen has been in the news these past few weeks. It’s not a new alternative rock group; rather, it’s a shadow government, worse than anything in a Robert Ludlum novel, governing America behind the scenes without any transparency or accountability. At least until now.

Wikipedia describes an autopen as a device that automatically replicates signatures. Celebrities frequently employ autopens to manage large volumes of autographs. Since Harry Truman's presidency, autopens have been utilized, with Gerald Ford being the first to confirm their usage publicly.

YouTube screengrab

Since then, U.S. presidents have enacted urgent legislation during vacations due to the impracticality of transporting them or the necessary documents. The legitimacy of an autopen signature remains unchallenged in court, even though President George W. Bush obtained clearance from his Department of Justice regarding its constitutionality. Nonetheless, he never utilized it himself.

In the last two weeks, social media has been hopping with reports of President Joe Biden using an autopen to sign executive orders and late presidential pardons. Since these signatures didn’t come from Biden’s own hand, questions have emerged regarding their authenticity and legitimacy

The legal analysis offered by Matt Margolis:

The United States Constitution vests numerous powers in one man and one man alone—the President of the United States. These powers include signing or vetoing bills, signing or vetoing orders, resolutions, or certain legislative votes, nominating and commissioning Officers, and granting reprieves and pardons. In all of these instances, the President’s personal action is required, i.e., he “shall” perform some action. These mandates are exclusive to the President. Therefore, it is well established that the President cannot delegate these decisions to anyone. The President affixing his wet signature not only signifies consent, but is the legally required act.

So who was running the autopen and where was President Biden?

President Donald Trump has mentioned the autopen several times, and without accident. While aboard Air Force One, he told reporters, “It seems like we had an autopen for a president.”

On Truth Social, Trump commented:

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!

Trump continued:

“Who was signing all this stuff by autopen? Who would think you’d sign important documents by autopen? You know, these are major documents. Nobody’s ever heard of such a thing. So, it should have never happened.”

This is not mere coincidence; Trump continuously expressed his worries. What was Trump aware of regarding President Autopen, and when did he become aware?

Do you recall that on Jan. 20, Trump's inauguration day, he signed a pile of executive orders with his Sharpie in the Oval Office, displaying his actions and signature to the media?

He had the option to do this privately, yet the media documented every second, highlighting a clear distinction with the autopen — an issue that came up two months later. Was this a foreshadowing?

I believe this display was deliberate. It documented actual signatures in front of the world, setting the stage for future revelations about the autopen.

Why didn’t Biden sign his own orders and pardons? Would he even have been aware of what he was signing? This raises the issue of Biden’s cognitive status and whether he was capable of understanding and signing pardons and executive orders, and by extension, fulfilling the duties of the presidency.

Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Biden was a devastating synopsis of his mental state. Here are a few snippets from Hur’s report.

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” ... “It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” ... “In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden’s memory was worse,”

Poor memory and questionable mental state? Was Biden up to the job of president? Did he know what he was signing?

During the sole debate between Trump and Biden, Biden seemed bewildered for a lengthy 14 seconds. CBC News referred to this as “a catastrophic moment,” highlighting “his voice raspy, his gaze distant,” and labeling it “Biden’s debate disaster.”

In January, the New York Post reported that:

"President Biden seemed unaware if he had signed a crucial executive order during a previous discussion with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who expressed concern that the country is facing significant challenges."

Was Biden aware of the executive orders he supposedly signed? Or the pardons? Or did someone else in his administration play president via the autopen? These are all legitimate questions.

On Dec. 22, 2022, while Biden was vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, some pardons were signed using an autopen, yet all stated they were signed in Washington, D.C. Was Joe Biden aware of this? Is this considered fraud?

My American Thinker colleague, Dr. Ted Noel, pointed out in an email:

When the creator/signer of a document is not mentally competent, the document is a nullity ab initio. In plain English, it’s wasted paper and has no legal meaning. That development of Biden’s impaired status leads to a rebuttable conclusion that none of his autopen documents are valid.

Drip…drip…drip.

The case for Biden’s cognitive impairment was developed gradually and deliberately, prompting curiosity about who actually led the executive branch in the last four years.

President Trump concluded this week that all pardons granted by Biden, including those for Jan. 6 prosecutors, certain criminals, COVID-related authorities, and family members, are considered "void” because Biden reportedly signed them using an autopen during his time in office.

What’s next?

What would happen if Trump instructed the FBI and DOJ to investigate, arrest, or prosecute individuals who may have committed crimes, including those who received potentially dubious presidential pardons? Criminal defense lawyers can be expensive, with legal fees potentially reaching millions, causing angst as the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on the legal validity of autopen-signed documents.

If lawfare is good for the goose, it’s good for the gander.

Does accepting a presidential pardon imply guilt? The White House Historical Association states:

The Burdick v. United States (1915) ruling determined that a pardon implies guilt; acceptance is a confession of it.

This suggests that individuals who have received pardons have admitted to their offenses. Following this, sentencing should occur.

FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, reflect on the Biden FBI and DOJ lawfare operations and hopefully will hopefully course correct their agency. I trust that the FBI and DOJ will uphold the rule of law and the Constitution while investigating and prosecuting criminal activities, especially as the courts evaluate President Autopen’s directives.

Joe Biden's legacy is a farce: his presidency is widely viewed as a disaster. A January Rasmussen Reports survey indicates that "48% of likely U.S. voters believe Biden will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history.”

Who operated his autopen, and under whose guidance? Attorney General Pam Bondi must investigate this insurrection during Biden’s presidency.

In the meantime, observe how the corporate media is melting down over President Autopen and how, coincidentally (or not), pardoned Hunter Biden is currently living large in South Africa with round-the-clock Secret Service protection, recently revoked by President Trump.

We have an extradition treaty with South Africa, but we lack similar agreements with several neighboring African countries.

Could Hunter Biden have signed his own pardon, as suggested by Attorney Mike Davis? Will he be returning home to the U.S.?

The upcoming weeks promise to be intriguing as this saga unfolds. If Trump continues to pursue the issue, it’s not by chance. This thread could unravel the entire Biden presidency.

Stock up on popcorn.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and Email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.