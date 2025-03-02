Libya Offers to Welcome Palestinian Refugees

Abdul Hamid Muhammad Al-Dubiba, the prime minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, Libya (the Libyan government that the United Nations recognizes) has told the U.S. government that Libya will take 100,000 to 200,000 refugees from Gaza. The Libyan offer is the first such proposal to receive Gazan refugees into a Muslim country that President Trump has received after announcing on Wednesday, February 5, in his press conference with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the United States would take over Gaza, relocate the residents, and rebuild the area as a “Riviera on the Mediterranean.”

This follows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s decision to reject an open invitation to the White House for talks as long as Palestinian relocation is on President Trump’s agenda. “In Egypt, we have been warned since the beginning of the crisis that what was happening was an attempt to render the Gaza Strip uninhabitable, paving the way for the displacement of the Palestinians,” al-Sisi insisted. He added, “the displacement of the Palestinian people from their place is an injustice. We cannot condone or be a part of the unjust displacement of Palestinians.” Jordanian King Abdullah II joined al-Sisi in rejecting Trump’s proposal.

Egypt has announced it will host an emergency Arab summit in Cairo on February 27 that would include “the state of Palestine.” In January, the United Nations and World Bank estimated that 72 percent of the territory’s housing, 84 percent of its health facilities, and 92 percent of its primary roads had been damaged or destroyed. Without water, sanitation, or electricity, the estimated 1.8 to 2.3 million Gazans face returning to the rubble that is today’s war-devastated Gaza without the essentials required for healthy daily living.

Image: Truth screen grab.

The United Nations, the European Union, and the World Bank estimate that more than $50 billion will be required to rebuild Gaza over the next 10 years, with $20 billion needed in the first three years. Francesca Albanese, a UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Gazan human rights, has insisted that the forced removal of the residents from Gaza would constitute “mass ethnic cleansing,” reminiscent of the Nabka, the Arabic word for “catastrophe” that the United Nations uses to accept the Arab narrative to describe the exodus of people following the 1948 Arab-Israel war.

Every time Israel has floated the idea of dispersing the Arab residents of Gaza, Judea, and Samaria from Israel to the surrounding countries, the Arab residents have been unwilling to go, afraid that leaving Israel would be tantamount to abandoning the idea of creating a “Palestinian state.”

Obviously, the success of President Trump’s Middle East plan depends upon the willingness of various Muslim countries in the region to welcome Gazan refugees into their countries. This is a serious proposal that the Libyans are prepared to negotiate and implement. By acting quickly and responding positively, the White House can affirm that President Trump’s “out of the box” proposal has a chance of being implemented in a conflict that has remained stuck in a dysfunctional repeat pattern since the 1948 Arab-Israel war, for 75 years, three-quarters of a century.

President Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. would cut foreign aid to Egypt and Jordan over their refusal to relocate Gazans is consistent with Elon Musk’s plan to end USAID as an independent agency. That threat is most likely aimed at forcing those governments to welcome refugees, rather than the Gazans themselves.

“I don’t think people should be going back to Gaza,” Trump said at his February 4 meeting in the Oval Office with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I think that Gaza has been very unlucky for them. They’ve lived like hell; they’ve lived like you’re living in hell. Gaza is not a place for people to be living. The only reason they want to go back, and I believe this strongly, is they have no alternative, they’d much rather not go back to Gaza and live in a beautiful place that’s safe.”

In response to pushback from Egypt and Jordan, Trump told Fox News on February 21, “The war to do it [redevelop Gaza] is my plan. I think that’s the plan that really works. But I’m not forcing it. I’m just going to sit back and recommend it.”

That interview came just a day after an investment conference in Miami Beach on February 20 where Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Steven Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, touted applying their real estate prowess to developing the Gaza with private capital. The Future Investment Initiative Institute hosted the conference, which was paid for mainly by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, a fund overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and that has invested an estimated $2 billion in Kushner’s private investment firm.

In 2020, Kushner played a major role in negotiating the Abraham Accords. Witkoff profited handsomely from “developing tenement buildings in Harlem and the Bronx and later iconic properties like the Woolworth Building.” Whether Kushner or Witkoff are tapped for the honor of redeveloping Gaza, there are plenty of actors in the world of BlackRock who would relish the chance to be involved.

Keeping the momentum going, on February 26, Trump posted on TruthSocial.com an AI-generated video featuring “Trump Gaza” as the centerpiece of Gaza private redevelopment. Viewing Trump’s Gaza video, we are invited to enter a stretch of private land on the Mediterranean that has been developed and enriched by private capital, a project that does not require neighboring states to pony up $50 billion or more of generally very costly sovereign debt.

That Libya is the first Muslim country to offer to take in the Gazans, a population that fomented trouble in those nations that previously accepted them, suggests strongly that President Trump may find the most responsive countries will be the Muslim nations across North Africa and the Middle Eastern nations more distant from Israel. Very possibly both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates might be more receptive nations than Egypt and Jordan to welcome Palestinian refugees relocated from Gaza.

President Trump has a unique opportunity to break through the Middle East’s historically unsolvable problem by renewing the push to finish the implementation of the Abraham Accords that he began implementing toward the end of his first term. The only real solution in the Middle East is economic.

A Muslim world that agrees to co-exist with Israel has the potential to experience long-term economic growth. The Libyan GNU government clearly aims to win favor with President Trump, seek a new election unifying the nation, and embark upon a path to economic growth. With massive oil and natural gas reserves, the United States can apply the strategy of buying oil futures from Libya (comparable to obtaining future options on Ukraine’s rare earth minerals) as an investment, rather than a give-away.

By responding positively to Libya in a White House meeting with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Muhammad Al-Dubiba, President Trump can expand on his “out of the box” suggestion that the United States “take over the management of Gaza,” creating the reality that the United States and Israel are resolved to create peace by bringing prosperity to the Muslim world in North Africa and the Middle East. Israel can police a Hamas-free Gaza without the need for U.S. troops. Our “management” of Gaza will thus involve setting the stage for private capital to accomplish a lasting peace that decades of Middle East accords have failed to achieve.

Meanwhile, Libya will offer the relocated Gazans an opportunity to work and enjoy a standard of living never attained under decades of rule suffered under the grip of Hamas, a group that was never able to imagine a governing policy other “wiping Israel off the map of the Middle East.