Laurel Libby Fights for Girl's Sports

On February 25, Maine Republican representative Laurel Libby was censured by the Democrat controlled Maine legislature for speaking out against biological males participating in female sports. All of Representative Libby’s fellow Republicans voted against the censure resolution, and her constituents greatly supported her comments.

Below is an interview with Representative Laurel Libby.

Representative Libby noted, “The Democrats here in Maine unequivocally do not believe in the democracy they preached. I have been censured for exercising my First Amendment right on free speech by speaking up on the issue defending women and girl’s rights.”

“I have been censured with a simple majority vote because they do not have a two thirds majority, which means I cannot vote or speak on the floor in support of my constituents. My only recourse is either to apologize for speaking the truth or to seek a legal remedy which is what I am pursuing.” “I decided to speak out after President Trump issued his executive order to remove biological males from women’s sports and the Maine Principal’s Association issuing a statement saying that they would not abide. After my post, I was informed that a biological male was going to win the female state championship for pole vaulting, which did happen. To clarify, a year ago, when he played in the men’s division, he placed 5th in a regional meet and later placed 10th in the state championship. This year in the girl’s category, he won the state championship. I was censured because I posted on my Facebook page his name and picture with commentary about biological males in female sports.”

Had the representative posted the same picture with his name and wrote congratulatory remarks would she have been censured? Does anyone think that an athlete would never have his picture or name in a newspaper or be on social media? She responded, “It is an incredible double standard. There are newspaper outlets here like the Portland Press Herald who put a different biological male on the front page of the newspaper celebrating his triumph over females in cross county. Yet, I simply stated the facts on my Facebook page, and I am being censured. This is an individual who took part in a public event in a public setting and had to know it would make news. If he did not want to have it public, then don’t step up on a podium and accept an award that should have gone to a biological female.”

“This is an issue where Mainers align with the overall polling that shows that 79% do not support biological males in female sports. And 67% identifying as Democrat or leaning Democrat, said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women. The left has double downed on an issue so widely unpopular.”

Then there was the vote in the U.S. Senate to remove biological males from female sports. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) voted yes. However, not one Democrat supported the Senate vote and to make matters worse, not one female Democratic senator voted for it.

The argument that many make is that there is such a small number of transgenders in women sports. Representative Libby disagrees, seeing it as “disrespecting those young women who worked so hard to succeed. What number is acceptable for those females to step aside and have their rights subverted? The sacrifices of women athletes’ past and present have been thrown in the trash by prioritizing biological males when they take the place of a legitimate female.”

What about following the science? “No one on the Left says follow the science because they know where the science leads; there is no place for biological males in female sports. They are stronger, have a denser bone structure, and broader shoulders giving them an unfair advantage.” In fact, research shows that transgender "women" had about 40% greater muscle mass than biological women., are about 19% stronger, and had 20% greater cardiopulmonary capacity.

Where is the outcry for the female athletes like Riley Gaines who have suffered emotionally, losing to a biological male and suffered physically? “Their very safety is at risk. During the President’s speech to Congress we saw Payton McNabb, a female former high-school volleyball player from North Carolina, who suffered a concussion and other long-term health problems after a trans-identifying male spiked a ball at her head. There is a mother here in Maine who told me her daughter had a severe concussion following injury from a biological male. Their rights, feelings, and safety have been ignored.”

Some other examples: A female athlete was injured by a trans-identified male opponent during a field hockey game in Massachusetts when a ball he threw at her knocked her teeth out. A trans-identified six-foot-tall male player with facial hair, playing for a girls’ basketball team, injured multiple players on the opposing team that eventually forced their collegiate charter school to forfeit. These are just a few but there are numerous other examples.

Representative Libby wants Americans to understand, “The Democrats’ agenda diminishes females and erases their voices. Here in Maine, there is a Democratic governor, Janet Mills, and a Democrat majority legislation doubling down on this widely unpopular issue. Thankfully, the Trump administration said they will act and allow our female athletes to have a safe and level playing field. I encourage folks across the country to speak out on behalf of women and girls’ rights and hold those in power accountable. This is not just about one team, one game, or one season. This is about the future of women’s sports.”

Image: Gage Skidmore