My story is a blend of cultures, faiths, and experiences that have shaped my view of America. I’m Yassin Fawaz, the son of an African-American Christian mother and an Arab-American Shiite Muslim father. Growing up between two worlds, I’ve witnessed the struggles of diverse communities firsthand. And today, I stand with President Donald Trump because his “America First” agenda isn’t just a policy—it’s a promise to put the needs of all Americans, from every background, above everything else.

Through my own journey, I’ve come to understand a simple yet powerful truth: when America puts its own interests first, we all prosper.

On March 4, 2025, during his address to Congress, President Trump made a resounding declaration: “America is back.” That powerful statement marked a pivotal moment, signaling to both the American people and the world that the United States is no longer retreating but is reasserting its strength and leadership on the global stage. Under his leadership, we are witnessing a bold shift that puts American workers, industries, and sovereignty first.

Critics may focus on short-term market fluctuations or the noise of political discourse, but the truth is, President Trump’s policies are building a stronger, more prosperous America for everyone. It's time to stop getting distracted and start seeing the real results that are lifting all communities across this country.

The World Taking Advantage of America: A Personal Reflection

As someone who’s traveled the globe, I’ve seen firsthand how weak U.S. leadership allowed unfair trade deals, weak foreign policies, and leaders more interested in their careers than on serving the people— has weakened America. But those days are gone. As President Trump has said, “America will no longer play the role of sucker on the world stage.” Under his leadership, we are no longer allowing other countries to exploit us, and American interests are finally being put first.

Standing Up to Our Neighbors: Canada and Mexico’s Unfair Advantage

Now, Let’s address the issue of our neighbors—Canada and Mexico. Trudeau’s recent comments about a “trade war” and “unjustified” tariffs are a distraction from the fact that Canada has enjoyed unfair trade advantages over the U.S. for decades through NAFTA, at the expense of American workers. Under President Trump, we are ending these one-sided deals. America is standing up for itself, demanding a fair deal, not appeasing foreign interests.

Trudeau’s claim that tariffs will “raise costs for American consumers” misses the point: America is finally insisting on fairness. If Canada, under Trudeau, wants to keep benefiting from this relationship, they’ll have to play by the rules. There’s no longer room for one-way trade deals that bleed American industries dry.

As for Mexico, before President Trump took office, the country allowed the worst criminals in the world—including cartel members, human traffickers, and dangerous criminals—to cross the border unchecked, putting American lives at risk. President Claudia Sheinbaum’s displeasure with Trump’s tariffs ignores this larger issue—Mexico has long exploited the U.S. on trade, immigration, and security. Now, under Trump’s leadership, the U.S. is securing the border, cracking down on cartels, and shifting the balance of power. If Mexico wants to continue enjoying favorable treatment, they’ll have to stop exploiting America or face a much tougher, more competitive relationship.

Key Achievements Under Trump’s Economic Agenda

Record Low Unemployment and Job Growth

Under Trump, we've seen historic job creation, particularly for African Americans, immigrants, and working-class families. The unemployment rate for African Americans dropped to 5.4% before the pandemic. By January 2025, 250,000 jobs were added, with significant growth in manufacturing, construction, and energy sectors. 1/ Trump's policies are restoring opportunities that globalist policies had previously undermined.

GDP Growth and Economic Expansion

In the first quarter of 2025, 2 / U.S. GDP grew by 3.2%, 3 / showing that Trump's economic strategy is effective. His tax cuts, deregulation, and push for competitiveness have driven this growth, with the economy growing more than 4% annually during his first term. This shift towards domestic manufacturing and cutting red tape sets the U.S. up for long-term economic dominance.

Trade Deficits Narrowing and Reshoring Jobs

Trump’s tariffs are addressing unfair trade practices, with the U.S. trade deficit with China shrinking by 15% in 2024. 4 / Manufacturing jobs are returning to America, with over 500,000 jobs added between 2017-2019. Efforts to reshore key industries like technology and pharmaceuticals are reducing America’s reliance on foreign imports, boosting domestic job growth.

Energy Independence and National Security

Thanks to deregulation, the U.S. is now the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, achieving energy independence for the first time in decades. This strengthens national security and provides economic stability, allowing the U.S. to stand up to OPEC and Russia. In 2025, energy independence supports millions of high-paying jobs and secures a reliable energy future. 5 /

Addressing Critics: Short-Term Market Fluctuations

There are always going to be critics who focus on the short-term market struggles, and they’ll continue to harp on the noise from temporary setbacks in the stock market or the challenges of tariff wars. But the reality is, Trump’s policies are about positioning America for long-term success, not short-term gains.

Every transition period comes with challenges, especially when you’re reversing decades of bad trade deals and bringing back jobs that were outsourced by previous administrations. These are the kinds of growing pains that happen when you decide to reshape the future. While the critics wring their hands about short-term market fluctuations, Trump’s policies are building a more resilient economy that will stand the test of time.

The Future of America: Why Trump’s Vision Is the Right One

Europe and other parts of the world may seem to be performing well for the moment, but let’s be clear: those economies depend on weak supply chains and foreign labor, and they cannot control their economic futures. America is headed in a different direction, thanks to President Trump. The focus isn’t just on quick wins—it’s on creating sustainable, long-term growth that will make America the undisputed leader in the global economy.

Under President Trump, we’re reshoring manufacturing, cutting reliance on foreign energy, and building a self-reliant economy. The “America First” agenda isn’t about isolationism—it’s about ensuring that America can stand on its own two feet, with a strong workforce, thriving industries, and an economy that serves the people who built it.

In the long run, history will look back and recognize that President Trump’s "America First" policies weren’t just successful—they were absolutely essential for America’s future. While critics may complain about short-term stock market struggles, the truth is that Trump’s economic vision is setting America up for long-term prosperity. We’re bringing jobs home, securing energy independence, and positioning our country for a future of economic strength.

I’m proud to support President Trump because his policies are working, and they’re working for a wide range of groups, including racial minorities, religious minorities, working-class families, veterans, immigrants, small business owners, rural communities, and blue-collar workers. It’s time to stop listening to the noise and start looking at the facts. Under President Trump’s second term, America is not just strong—it’s getting stronger by the day. The future of America is bright under his leadership.

Notes

1 / While Trump was not president in 2024, the positive economic effects seen in 2025 are a continuation of policies he enacted before leaving office. The 250,000 jobs added are part of the recovery and growth stemming from those policies, which have laid the foundation for job creation now that Trump is back in office.

2 / The economic growth seen so far in 2025 reflects the continued effects of Trump’s policies from his first term, which Biden wasn’t completely able to stifle. They are driving the current recovery and growth.

3 / The 3.2% growth figure for Q1 2025 is based on ongoing data but must be clarified as projections because the first quarter of 2025 is still in progress.

4 / Biden maintained some of Trump’s trade policies against China. To the extent that there is economic growth now, it reflects the continued effects of Trump’s policies from his first term, which drive the current recovery and growth.