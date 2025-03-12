Democrats Stand for Ukraine but Sit for America

Republicans hold only slim majorities in Congress, particularly in the House.

Midterm elections typically shift control to the party not in the White House. Democrats need only a few more House seats to hinder President Trump’s final two years in office and will seek to impeach him daily until he leaves in January 2029.



Trump’s first month in office has been like a wrecking ball, disastrous for the entrenched ruling class and administrative state. The unavoidable chaos resulting from dismantling a massive bureaucracy, exacerbated by corporate media gaslighting, could tilt enough midterm votes to flip at least one house of Congress to the Democrats.



That’s the likely scenario, assuming Democrats present a compelling and attractive alternative agenda to MAGA and DOGE. Since Trump’s landslide (at least by modern standards) election in November 2024, Democrats have offered American voters nothing but hatred, petulance, and nastiness.



They aim only to obstruct and undermine his administration and supporters, resorting to the same inept and destructive policies that characterized President Joe Biden's four years.



The Democrats’ behavior at Trump’s optimistic and forceful speech before a joint session of Congress last week leads one to conclude that they hate America.



Republicans stood and applauded many times. This was a president who accomplished more in a month than many of his predecessors achieved in years. This was a president who kept his campaign promises and more.





Instead, Democrats sat and sulked. Rep. Al Green's initial churlish behavior resulted in his expulsion from the House chamber. Democrats displayed placards reading “Musk steals” or “false," as if they were at an auction or a sporting event.



They could neither stand nor applaud Trump’s accomplishments, which include closing the border, identifying billions in government waste, fraud, and abuse, and a potential peace deal for Ukraine. Instead, they sat and mumbled, staring at their hands or their phones as Trump honored the families of fallen heroes and those killed by illegal aliens.



They found no joy in a child with brain cancer being named an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service or in a teenager receiving an acceptance letter to West Point. While these scenes brought tears to many Americans’ eyes, the Democrats merely sat and smirked.



Yet they all “stand for Ukraine,” at least for endless war, not for peace and an end to the death and destruction of millions of young Ukrainians and Russians.



When not sitting and pouting, they dance and shadow-box in cringeworthy fashion, saying, “Choose your fighter.” Sorry, Dems, we chose our fighter last Nov. 5.



What does it mean when Democrats wear their pins and proclaim loudly on social media, “I stand with Ukraine” or “Slava Ukraini”?



Are they planning to provide their own funds to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his wartime efforts? Or do they expect others to contribute their money, thereby supporting “the lavish lifestyles of Ukrainian elites”?



Are they volunteering themselves, their children, or their grandchildren to take up arms in Ukraine as part of the security guarantees that Zelensky and the EU leadership insisted upon? Or do they expect other children to fight in the war? When EU President Ursula von der Leyen was asked if her children were in the military, she laughed and replied, "Nein, nein.“



Regardless of one’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and its origins, what will “Glory to Ukraine” mean in early 2025?



Did Russia invade Ukraine without provocation? Or has the West been provoking Russia since 1990, when U.S. Secretary of State James Baker assured Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would expand, “not one inch eastward,” if Gorbachev complied with Ronald Reagan’s demand to “tear down that wall”?



Here we are, three years into what seems like an endless war. Trump claims that America has spent $350 billion on it, while others suggest a lower figure. Regardless, it remains a significant sum for a country facing $2 trillion annual budget deficits.



What about the lives of the soldiers who have been lost – devastating their wives, children, and families? Who supports them? Certainly not the Democrats. Reports indicate that the death toll includes “one million Russian soldiers and 700,000 Ukrainian troops. “



Corporate media, Democrats, and social media virtue signalers were shocked by the recent Oval Office meeting. But what exactly is their plan to end the war? Or do they truly wish for the war to persist?



It seems they do, as this was a rare moment during Trump’s address when Democrats applauded. As the New York Post reported: “The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense,” Trump lamented during his speech, drawing rare applause from Democrats.



And Democrats desire perpetual conflict. “You want to keep it for another five years,” Trump responded, naming Warren. “Pocahontas says yes.” She nodded in agreement.



Ukrainian President Zelensky concurs. Following his Oval Office confrontation, the sweatshirt-clad former comedian promised that the war’s conclusion is “still very, very far away."



European leaders are also doubling down. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated on X, "Peace in Ukraine is more dangerous than the ongoing war." Elon Musk replied, “They want the forever war. How many more parents with no sons? How many more children with no fathers? By their logic, it never ends.” Bingo.



Paul Simon had it right: “You just slip out the back, Jack. Make a new plan, Stan.” The only issue is that there is no plan to end the war after Zelensky slipped of the White House meeting with Trump.



Those complaining about Trump’s approach have yet to present an alternative plan. Should we continue the current strategy, borrowing money from China or printing a few hundred billion more dollars for Ukraine, half of which may go unaccounted for, as Zelensky claimed? And will there be another million young men killed in battle, devastating even more families?



Does Zelensky seek an end to the war? He had a favorable deal that he agreed to before his confrontation in the Oval Office, where the televised meeting primarily served as a ceremony. U.S. mineral rights means that American workers on the ground in Ukraine would act as a deterrent to Russian aggression, effectively serving as a “security guarantee“ without involving U.S. troops.



What happened to “make love, not war” and “give peace a chance, " chanted by the 1960s hippies who are now in senior U.S. leadership positions, criticizing Trump, promoting war, and “standing with Ukraine”? I thought Democrats were anti-war as they had been since Vietnam.



Despite early predictions of Ukraine’s victory, the war continues. Trump campaigned on the promise to end the conflict and is undoubtedly making efforts. What actions did his predecessor take or neglect?



Grok answered: “Biden did speak to Putin during the lead-up to the Ukraine war, but there is no confirmed direct communication between them after the invasion began, based on available public records as of March 4, 2025.”



Democrats lack a coherent plan. They applaud for Ukraine, but when it comes to America, they sit on their hands. If they think that opposing America is a successful campaign strategy for the midterm elections, let them see how that works out.



Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and Email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.

