DEI Universities Defy Trump

Across America, universities are openly defying President Trump’s Executive Order 14151, issued in January 2025, which aimed to end the radical and wasteful DEI bureaucracy infecting institutions nationwide. The order mandates merit-based practices and the termination of DEI initiatives in federal agencies and contractors. Despite this, many universities continue to reinforce their ideological grip on academia, prioritizing DEI over federal law.

The Universities Which Refuse to Comply

A sampling of prominent universities openly defying the executive order includes:

Harvard University -- Publicly rejecting any rollback of diversity policies. A Harvard official remarked, "Harvard stands firmly behind its commitment to DEI as part of our core educational mission."

-- Publicly rejecting any rollback of diversity policies. A Harvard official remarked, "Harvard stands firmly behind its commitment to DEI as part of our core educational mission." University of California System -- Upholding DEI policies across all campuses. According to a university representative, "We will continue to implement DEI initiatives to ensure an inclusive learning environment for all students."

-- Upholding DEI policies across all campuses. According to a university representative, "We will continue to implement DEI initiatives to ensure an inclusive learning environment for all students." University of Michigan -- Defending DEI as essential to an inclusive academic environment. The university’s press release explained, "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are foundational to the success of our academic community."

-- Defending DEI as essential to an inclusive academic environment. The university’s press release explained, "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are foundational to the success of our academic community." University of Pennsylvania -- Expressing concerns about restrictions on DEI. In a statement, they emphasized, "Our university remains committed to policies that ensure equality and support for all students."

-- Expressing concerns about restrictions on DEI. In a statement, they emphasized, "Our university remains committed to policies that ensure equality and support for all students." University of Colorado Boulder -- Maintaining DEI programs despite funding threats. The university president noted, "We will not allow political interference to dismantle the values that define our institution."

-- Maintaining DEI programs despite funding threats. The university president noted, "We will not allow political interference to dismantle the values that define our institution." Western Michigan University -- Continuing DEI initiatives. A university spokesperson stated, "Our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment is central to our mission and will not be compromised."

-- Continuing DEI initiatives. A university spokesperson stated, "Our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment is central to our mission and will not be compromised." Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) -- Reaffirming institutional commitment to DEI. The school’s administration declared, "Our DEI programs are integral to fostering a welcoming and respectful academic environment for our diverse student body."

This defiance raises a critical question: Are universities still educational institutions, or have they become ideological fortresses?

From Education to Indoctrination

This ideological shift comes at the cost of academic performance and leaves students unprepared for the real world. Once globally competitive, U.S. students now rank far behind their peers in math, reading, and science. Countries that focus on rigorous academics outperform American students. Instead of preparing students for a competitive workforce, universities have embraced ideological programming that leaves graduates unprepared for real-world challenges.

Universities have shifted from centers of debate to centers of conformity, where:

DEI bureaucracies dictate policy, silencing free thought.

Professors prioritize activism over education.

Dissenters face harassment, censorship, and exclusion.

If DEI were truly about excellence, the U.S. wouldn’t be falling behind in global education rankings while importing STEM talent from abroad. DEI policies have undermined academic quality.

The Damage to Students: The Real-World Consequences

Instead of addressing these failures, universities continue to defy federal mandates, worsening the situation. The U.S. now ranks 25th in math, 13th in reading, and 18th in science among industrialized nations, according to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Meanwhile, companies increasingly hire foreign STEM graduates because U.S. universities are producing activists rather than engineers, doctors, and innovators.

Employers report that recent graduates lack problem-solving skills, resilience, and critical thinking. Many struggle to adapt to workplaces that require merit, collaboration, and diverse perspectives. The damage extends beyond academics: a 2024 study from the American Psychological Association found a 50% increase in anxiety and depression among college students in the last decade, linked to safe-space culture, ideological isolation, and a suppression of open discourse.

The Consequences of Defying Federal Law

As universities continue to defy federal law, a federal judge has partially blocked enforcement of Trump’s executive order due to free speech concerns. This highlights a broader issue: when institutions selectively follow laws, governance collapses.

The Trump administration must enforce its executive order by:

Cutting federal and state funding to noncompliant institutions.

Holding university leadership accountable for violating federal law.

Supporting legal challenges against discriminatory DEI policies.

Eliminating DEI bureaucracies that promote ideological uniformity.

The Hypocrisy of Federal Funding

With massive endowments and financial resources, why are these universities still receiving federal funding? Institutions like Harvard and the University of California system have multi-billion-dollar endowments yet continue to demand taxpayer dollars, even as they openly defy federal mandates and embrace divisive, ideological programming.

If these universities believe so strongly in their DEI policies, they should transition to private status. They have the financial means to operate independently. Continuing to accept federal funding while undermining the values it supports is hypocrisy.

Why should taxpayers fund universities that reject federal mandates and promote policies that harm academic excellence? If universities are committed to their ideologies, it’s time for them to sever ties with the federal government and operate as private institutions.

The Path Forward: Reclaiming Higher Education

Parents expect their children to receive an education, yet many return indoctrinated by faculty and administrators. To reverse this trend, decisive action is needed:

Defund ideological programs -- Alumni and donors should withhold contributions.

Demand transparency -- Universities must disclose DEI spending and hiring practices.

Empower students -- Encourage legal action and documentation of classroom bias.

Elect leaders -- Support policymakers who will enforce anti-DEI measures.

The Time to Act Is Now: A Call to Action

Universities have abandoned their educational mission in favor of ideological enforcement. If unchecked, they will continue to expand their ideological control into every facet of society -- free speech, religious liberty, corporate policies, and governance itself.

This is not just a battle for Washington -- it is a fight for the future of the next generation. Parents, alumni, lawmakers, and students must take decisive action. Now is the time to stand up and reclaim our educational institutions.

Wendy Kinney is a devout Christian, legal strategist, attorney, and entrepreneur committed to free speech, financial freedom, and the Constitution. As Founder & CEO of Revere Payments, she protects businesses from financial censorship, ensuring American enterprises remain free.

She speaks truth to power with conviction, standing firm in faith, justice, and the unwavering belief that freedom must always be defended. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and fearless in the fight for truth.

Image: Quinn Dombrowski