Covid Redux: The Bird Flu Scare

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been sounding the alarm on a bird flu pandemic in 2025, and the plandemic — for that is what it is — is well upon us.

Caused by the H5N1 virus, bird flu has been transmitted to humans, killing more than half of those infected — 460 out of 950 cases — in the past 22 years. Transmission between humans hasn’t occurred so far, but the prospects are alarming. While mutations or interaction with other viruses could certainly wreak havoc, the fear could be used — as in the 2020–21 Covid pandemic — to force people to isolate, get vaccinated, and remain under surveillance.

And that is exactly what some experts fear is happening — a Covid redux, with the same playbook in operation. Only, this time, a slightly different approach is being taken. Instead of directly targeting humans, our food is the focus for the creation and mandating of ineffective vaccines.

It’s a plausible scenario, considering how the authorities and the WHO have been ratcheting up the fear. In 2024, there were 81 cases of bird flu in humans, with 66 of those cases in the U.S. In 2025, so far there are three cases in the U.S., and one fatality (from Louisiana). Egg prices are skyrocketing — over $8 a dozen in some parts of the country — and more than 166 million wild and domestic fowl have died of the flu or been culled since 2022. During the last quarter alone 20 million chickens have died or been culled.

Last week, Harvard Medical School put out a warning quoting Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious diseases expert at Massachusetts General Hospital, as saying, “I think we are living next to a volcano, and it may erupt or it may not. But we need to prepare for the possibility of a pandemic.”

But Dr. Clayton J. Baker of the Brownstone Institute, an internist and former professor of medical humanities and bioethics at the University of Rochester, believes the crisis is artificial. He says it has been created by so-called pandemic experts who are “actively seeking to perpetuate it.”

Baker goes so far as to say that the bird flu virus was bioengineered for transmission across animal species and made potent to be able to infect humans. Meanwhile, technologies were developed and patented for making vaccines against this bioweapon.

Baker alleges that one of the labs where reckless gain-of-function has been conducted for decades, with multiple lab leaks, is the Kawaoka bird flu lab at the University of Wisconsin. According to him, in 2022, a strategic leak of the virus was arranged — from USDA Southeast Poultry Research Lab in Athens, Georgia, and other laboratories in the U.S. and abroad. As PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for bird flu turns up many false positives, causing alarm, the media dials it up further, allowing globalist agents in the government to use the fear factor to force the use of vaccines in the food supply chain.

“This is not conspiracy theory,” Baker writes. “This is basic pattern recognition.”

He calls for shutting down and investigating the Southeast Poultry Research and Kawaoka labs. The best course for preventing a real outbreak — as opposed to an engineered one — is to stop culling the flocks and allow them to develop immunity.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who championed alternative treatments during the Covid scare, echoes Baker’s suspicions, particularly those of a vaccine cartel at work. On February 16, he tweeted: “(The) vaccine cartel gets closer to realizing its dream of vaccinating 308 million egg-laying hens in the U.S., even though leaky vaccines are likely to result in new pathogens.” He says poultry vaccination has failed miserably in China and southeast Asia for decades because it breeds resistant strains and increases transmission to other animals. The U.S., he believes, is making the same mistake.

According to McCullough, culling and the compensatory payouts to poultry farms — some $1.25 billion so far — have created a “perverse profit incentive.” Instead of stopping the spread, culling, he says, has led to the transmission of the virus to humans. He cites a New England Journal of Medicine study that found almost all human cases linked to such efforts.

The connection to the agents of the Great Reset is evident. In an interview, McCullough says,

GAVI, the global vaccine alliance, which is part of this bio-pharmaceutical alliance I’ve written about, said in 2021 that bird flu is the next disease X. And now the World Economic Forum (WEF), WHO, and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness) – all have bird flu positioned as disease X.

Like Baker, he alleges that the strain causing the current bird flu outbreak was gain-of-functioned.

The Trump administration, first and foremost, needs to have all the gain-of-function and lab leak allegations investigated. Besides the Southeast Poultry Research and Kawaoka labs, many military laboratories need to be investigated for infiltration by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The suspicion may seem unfounded, but Col. Lawrence Sellin, an Afghanistan veteran and PhD in physiology who has worked with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), believes PLA infiltration of American medical research has been going on since the 1990s, with a steady trickle of PLA-trained scientists arriving to study or work at American universities.

He alleges that the army’s Fort Detrick, Maryland, lab, where he spent four years, has long been a PLA target. He says Chinese researchers at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, Maryland, have worked with the virology division of USAMRIID and Dr Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), dealing with dangerous pathogens which are part of China’s biowarfare program. These scientists, he alleges, have even received funds for collaborative research with PLA labs.

The second major step the Trump administration needs to take is to disband the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR), something the president had vowed to do as a candidate in April 2024, if elected. As Baker puts it: “Mr. Trump’s instinct was correct then, and it remains correct now.”

The OPPR, created by Congress in 2022, advises the president on pandemics and other emergencies. On February 6, Trump nominated Col. Gerald Parker, a champion of Covid vaccines and gain-of-function research, as its director. Parker is a staunch advocate of One Health, and as someone who has spoken of strengthening the WHO, his views align with the globalist elite who are pushing for a Great Reset. Under the Biden administration, he was charged with crafting recommendations for rules governing research that could create riskier pathogens. He also headed the USAMRIID’s Fort Detrick labs, which Col. Sellin alleges has been compromised by PLA infiltration.

Trump’s appointment of Col. Parker to the OPPR is at odds with both his promise to disband OPPR and to withdraw from the WHO.

The third major step the Trump administration needs to take is to thwart the attempts of the vaccine lobby to profit from the bird flu scare. The risk with such vaccines is that they allow the virus to replicate in the vaccinated hosts and develop immunity, as well as to gain the ability to infect humans. Field tests of such vaccines may already have caused resistant viruses to enter the food chain.

Former president Joe Biden had issued a $590 million contract to Moderna for developing a bird flu vaccine. Baker is convinced this should be cancelled, as should the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s conditional approval of a bird flu vaccine developed by Zoetis, the world’s largest producer of medication and vaccines for pets and livestock. The company, as might be expected, is linked to the usual Great Reset suspects — Pfizer, BlackRock, the Gates Foundation. Similar conditional approval is awaited on a bird flu vaccine for cattle, created by Medgene.

McCullough calls the bird flu scare “a six-sigma event.” In real terms, it could devastate our food supply and cause mass starvation. With the Covid-19 conspiracy and its objectives coming to light, it’s time for us to oppose this dangerous iteration and say: “We will not comply!”

