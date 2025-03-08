On March 3, 2025, Linda McMahon was sworn in as the 13th Secretary of Education. The very next day, March 4, President Trump, in his address to Congress, reaffirmed his commitment to dismantling the Department of Education (DoE) as part of his ongoing efforts to return power to the states. Then, on March 5, 2025, President Trump took decisive action by signing Executive Order 14201, directing Secretary McMahon to begin the process of closing the DoE. This is a bold step that moves us closer to fulfilling a promise made to the American people.

The DoE wastes taxpayer money every single day. It’s been a drain on our country since its creation in 1979. It was never about reform -- it was a political payoff to the National Education Association (NEA), bought in exchange for their endorsement and political support. What was sold to the public as a solution has turned into an utter disaster -- an inefficient, bloated bureaucracy that has held back our students. Before the DoE, states managed their schools effectively. But the federal government decided it knew better and replaced local control with its own system, and now, we see stagnating academic achievement, declining test scores, and classrooms hijacked by political agendas.

President Trump has called the DoE a “big con job” -- and he’s absolutely right. It’s time to shut it down and put education back in the hands of parents and states, where it belongs.

Linda McMahon: A Proven Leader for Education Reform

President Trump knew exactly who to put in charge to make this happen. Linda McMahon isn’t just a politician -- she’s a fighter. She built World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) into a global powerhouse from the ground up. She knows how to lead, cut through the red tape, and get results. And as head of the Small Business Administration (SBA) under President Trump, she proved she can reform government programs and help America thrive.

Now, as Secretary of Education, she’s going to dismantle the DoE’s overreach. She’s going to ensure that education decisions are made by parents and local communities, not Washington bureaucrats. It’s about time we cut the waste and put parents -- not bureaucrats -- back in charge.

A Federal Failure: The DoE’s Track Record of Decline

From the very start, the DoE has been a failure. Despite its skyrocketing budgets -- now exceeding $79 billion a year -- student performance hasn’t improved. In fact, it’s gotten worse. U.S. students consistently fall behind international peers in essential areas like math and reading. Federal interference hasn’t helped; it’s only deepened the crisis and made things worse.

DEI, Indoctrination, and Federal Overreach

Instead of focusing on education, the DoE has pushed divisive ideologies like Critical Race Theory and DEI mandates into classrooms. Students across this country are being taught political agendas instead of the basics they need to succeed. The DoE’s obsession with advancing a radical political agenda has undermined education and created a toxic environment in classrooms. States like Florida and Texas have been forced to push back. It’s time to end the activism and put education first.

States as the Solution: Florida’s Success Story

Governor Ron DeSantis has shown the world that states can -- and should -- run their own education systems. Florida’s expanded school choice puts parents in charge, and the results are undeniable.

In 2023, Florida ranked first in the nation for African-American students’ reading proficiency and second for Hispanic students’ math proficiency. Graduation rates have jumped by 10% over the past decade, hitting a historic high of 90% in 2022 -- well above the national average.

By focusing on academic achievement and removing political ideologies from the classroom, Florida has shown that local control works. The DoE’s failure is clear. Local control produces results. It’s time to get rid of the federal interference and let states and parents do what they know is best for their children.

How We Close the DoE

The Constitution never granted the federal government control over education. Florida has shown us that local control works. To dismantle the DoE, President Trump can:

Issue executive orders to strip the DoE of its regulatory power.

Redirect funding to states through block grants.

Repeal federal mandates on testing, curriculum, and hiring.

Cut the DoE’s budget and workforce to limit its influence.

While full abolition requires Congress, President Trump can swiftly reduce the DoE’s power and return education to the hands of parents and states. This isn’t an end to education -- it’s a return to common sense.

The Left, Teachers' Unions, and Media Manipulation: Why They Want to Keep the DoE

For decades, the Left, teachers' unions, and the media have convinced parents that the DoE is essential for our schools. They’ve sold the idea that federal oversight is necessary for quality education. But the truth is the DoE has served the interests of bureaucrats, unions, and politicians -- not students.

The media pushes the false narrative that dismantling the DoE would cause chaos in our schools, but Florida’s success proves otherwise. By expanding school choice and focusing on academic excellence, Florida has shown that local control works far better than federal interference.

The solution is simple: we need to put parents and states back in charge of education.

Reclaiming Our Future

President Trump has made it crystal clear: he is committed to dismantling the DoE, and he will follow through. This isn’t just another promise -- it’s a promise kept. With President Trump and Secretary McMahon leading the way, we’ll eliminate the DoE’s harmful influence, restore local control, and put parents in charge of their children’s education. The future of our children depends on it.

Wendy Kinney is a devout Christian, legal strategist, attorney, and entrepreneur committed to free speech, financial freedom, and the Constitution. As Founder & CEO of Revere Payments, she champions the protection of businesses from financial censorship, ensuring American enterprises remain free.

A passionate advocate for liberty, Wendy stands firm in her belief that government overreach should be dismantled, especially in areas that affect the fundamental rights of individuals and families. Her writing reflects her dedication to truth, justice, and the defense of the American values that have made the nation great.

Image: Gage Skidmore