Carney’s Snap Election -- And Trump Saw It Coming

Mark Carney’s snap election is a globalist power grab disguised as leadership, continuing Trudeau’s agenda with a more polished image. But Donald Trump saw this coming -- and he may be the only one ready to stop it.

Mark Carney’s sudden rise to power isn’t a win for democracy -- it’s a globalist takeover in a Canadian suit. Recentlyinstalled as Prime Minister of Canada without a single vote, Carney now leads both the country and the Liberal Party just months before a federal snap election that he called. This isn’t about Canadian politics -- it’s about global control.

But Canadians have seen this movie before. Carney is former prime minister Trudeau’s spiritual twin: polished, elitist, and devoted to the same globalist networks. The only difference? Carney doesn’t wear blackface -- he wears a central banker’s smile. If you think you’re voting for a nationalist in Carney, think again. You're voting for a globalist in a Canadian suit.

Trump saw it coming long before most Canadians did. His unapologetic stance against Trudeau wasn’t just bluster -- it was a strategic masterstroke. When Trump floated the idea of annexing Canada, it wasn’t a real policy proposal. It was a provocation designed to rattle the status quo -- and it worked. Trudeau’s image crumbled under the weight of his own hypocrisy, incompetence, and allegiance to foreign interests. Trump exposed him on the world stage without firing a shot.

Now, Trudeau is gone -- but the machine that backed him is not. Mark Carney stepped into power not through a democratic vote, but by appointment: unelected, unaccountable, and even more dangerous than his predecessor. A longtime insider of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and the UN’s climate finance movement, Carney is not a nationalist. He is a globalist operative tasked with keeping the Liberal regime alive and Canada under elite control.

Carney’s snap election wasn’t about democracy -- it was a power play. Called a full six months ahead of the planned October vote -- this snap election is designed to catch the opposition unprepared, consolidate Liberal power, and secure a mandate before Canadians fully understand who Carney is and what he represents. It’s a calculated move to capitalize on the rise of Canadian nationalism, partly influenced by Trump’s strategic rhetoric, to lock in globalist control before any serious opposition can form. It’s a rushed coronation, not a democratic process -- engineered to silence dissent and restore globalist influence before the next wave of nationalist momentum, which will seek to dismantle globalism, hits.

The media isn’t holding Carney accountable either, because it’s on the same payroll. Canadian legacy outlets like CBC, CTV, and several French-language news organizations, receive hundreds of millions in taxpayer funding and serve as mouthpieces for the Liberal-aligned establishment, echoing globalist agendas, such as climate policy, censorship laws, and economic centralization. The media’s role isn’t to question globalist power, but to preserve it. Under Trudeau, the Canadian government funneled money into newsrooms under the guise of supporting journalism. In reality, the government created a media class that protects elite narratives, silences dissent, and shields figures like Carney from scrutiny. Carney’s policies are cut from the same cloth as Trudeau’s:

Central bank power over democratic control

Carbon taxes over economic freedom

Multinational corporations over small local businesses

Digital currency over hard cash

Mass immigration over secure borders

Global alliances over national sovereignty

Climate mandates over economic growth

Censorship laws over free speech

Digital surveillance over privacy rights

This is what globalism looks like. These policies aren’t just hypotheticals, they’re already starting to take shape in Canada, and are fully implemented in places like China. What’s happening now is just the beginning. Globalism isn’t about helping people; it’s about controlling them. It’s about dismantling national identity, weakening self-reliance, and transferring power from elected citizens to unelected bureaucrats at the WEF, UN, and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In my previous article, I explored what could happen if Canada continues on this path -- how provinces like Alberta might ultimately seek U.S. statehood as a last-ditch escape from globalist tyranny. Far from satire, that possibility becomes more realistic under a Carney regime. Alberta, with its natural resources, conservative roots, and frustration with federal overreach, is already questioning its future in Canada. And with Carney at the helm, those voices will only grow louder.

While a few smaller nations in Europe have elected leaders who oppose globalism -- such as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán -- their influence is limited within the European Union. Donald Trump remains the only world leader with the power, platform, and political movement strong enough to take on the globalist order directly. His America First message isn’t just about reclaiming U.S. sovereignty -- it’s about resisting the elite networks that now stretch across Canada, Europe, and beyond.

At the same time, Americans should pay close attention. Many of the same forces that installed Trudeau and now Carney are working to undermine Trump and reshape America through backdoor policy shifts, technology censorship, and climate hysteria. If this globalist agenda gains ground in Canada, expect the same tactics that were already tried in the US, and ultimately blocked by Trump, to be pushed once more.

This agenda is driven by globalist power brokers like Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman, Larry Fink, CEO of Black Rock, the world’s most powerful investment firm, along with the revolving door of unelected WEF-aligned operatives and bureaucrats. These figures continue to exert influence over U.S. politics alongside far-left voices in Congress, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Bernie Sanders, pushing globalism and eroding national sovereignty.

Most leaders fold under this kind of pressure -- or quietly comply with the system behind it. But here’s the difference: Trump isn’t fooled. He knows exactly who Carney is. He knows the game. Just as he exposed Trudeau without ever needing to “annex” anything, he can do the same with Carney -- by exposing the system that created him.

The Canadian election on April 28 isn’t just about Canada -- it’s a preview of what the global elite want to install everywhere. Mark Carney is not just Trudeau’s replacement -- he’s the upgraded model: quieter, smoother, and far more dangerous.

Trump’s pressure on Canada -- whether through tariffs, rhetoric about annexation, or economic leverage -- was never about punishing Canadians. It was about confronting the globalist regime that hijacked their government. Canada isn’t the enemy -- globalism is. A stable, sovereign Canada has always been in America’s interest. The two countries once shared the closest alliance in the Western world, grounded in freedom, trade, and shared values.

But with Ottawa now captured by WEF operatives and unelected elites, the U.S. has every reason to push back. In fact, the notion of Canada becoming the 51st state has gained traction in provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan, which have voiced frustration with federal overreach and globalist influence. Trump understands that America can’t afford to have a globalist puppet state on its northern border -- and neither can Canada.

That’s why this election matters -- not just for Canada, but for the entire Western world.

But if anyone can see through the illusion and call it out before it spreads, it’s President Donald J. Trump. He didn’t just help take down Trudeau -- he rattled and exposed the entire globalist order that created him. And if Carney thinks he can quietly reset the game, he’d better prepare for the same storm that exposed Trudeau. Because Trump is still watching. And this time, he knows exactly who and what he’s dealing with -- more prepared than ever to confront the globalist forces at play.

