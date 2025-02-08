When Words Ignite

It’s been said that we don’t change until the pain of change becomes less than the pain of not changing. Some folks may be approaching that point through their rhetoric and actions.

One such person is Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). At a pro-abortion rally in 2020, he announced, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin, Jr. has initiated an investigation into Senator Schumer for these remarks.

The senator is not the only politician or public figure who has made provocative comments. Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and celebrities Johnny Depp, Madonna and Kathy Griffin have all made questionable public statements or displays. None of these have risen to the level of 'Incitement to Riot', but they are nevertheless dangerous in that they have the potential to motivate unbalanced individuals to take action.

James Hodgkinson, Thomas Crooks, and Ryan Routh all took up arms against Republicans. While it is inappropriate to blame their actions on specific individuals, it is nevertheless true that the constant drumbeat of negative, inflammatory, and misleading information from the media and public figures can play a role.

Some of the worst domestic violence America has seen in decades occurred during the George Floyd riots. Damage estimates are in the $2 billion dollar range, but that number only includes insured structures, so the actual figure is likely much higher. These riots occurred after video and prejudicial commentary of Floyd’s arrest stoked tensions nationwide. Rioters coordinated through social media and neighborhoods were looted and burned.

In L.A. this past Sunday, protesters blocked a freeway as a reaction to Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. These demonstrations endanger the public and damage commerce. In response to exhibitions such as these, last month senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced legislation making it a federal crime to block a public road or highway.

Many of the policies instituted here over the last 50-60 years have widened the gaps between racial and socioeconomic groups. Many of the very governmental systems and institutions established to handle public welfare have failed, public education being a prime example. Fortunately most of these issues can be resolved through subsidiarity; returning decision-making to the lowest level possible so that people most affected by government policies have as much input into their design and implementation as possible. Enter DOGE.

Politicians are sometimes tasked with serving as society's mediators. Instead, many are acting to escalate tensions, fostering division rather than unity between conflicting groups and ideologies. When our politicians fail to represent or include all members of society, or if they pick and choose which of society’s groups to promote at the expense of others they foster grievances that could conceivably boil over into wider instances of civil unrest.

Government responses to the wildfires in Los Angeles and Lahaina, the hurricanes that hit the southeastern U.S., and the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio have revealed the ineptitude of our government agencies. We’re seeing new revelations as to how USAID wasted taxpayer dollars every day. The public has reacted to these events with disappointment, frustration and anger.

Citizens expect that their elected representatives and bureaucracies will look out for them and, while natural disasters and accidents will inevitably occur, we expect the response to be as quick and as sure as humanly possible.

It is inevitable that some people will disagree with certain policies and legislative actions. There are constitutional remedies to address this. What is not acceptable are words or actions that put the public at risk, impede commerce or damage property.

When does free speech become unlawful? According to legal scholars, certain types of speech fall outside 1st Amendment protections:

Speech inciting imminent lawless action

Fighting words that provoke immediate violence

True threats aimed at instilling fear of bodily harm or death

Defamation, with a higher bar for public figures

Harassment, defined as unwelcome conduct severe enough to impact someone's environment

For example, unlawfully revealing the identities of people like the Musk’s young DOGE employees has led to people openly calling for their execution. Fortunately, a U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia is investigating and has promised to prosecute the individuals making those threats.

It is worth examining the patterns here. Who is it that is calling for violence? Who is it that is defaming, threatening, and doxxing others? How many instances of these behaviors have we seen from one side of the political aisle, as opposed to the other?

As stated above, we only change when the pain of change is less than the pain of not changing. It is to be hoped that those using inflammatory speech and engaging in provocative demonstrations will learn or be taught that lesson sooner, rather than later.

Image: Mobilus in Mobili