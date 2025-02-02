We Need A Great Reset In Our Dealings With China

It is fitting that as President Trump was reinaugurated, elites opposed to him met in Davos, Switzerland, under the auspices of the World Economic Forum (WEF). None other than then Prince Charles (now King), one of the architects of WEF, spelled out a pan-world concept for rebuilding after the coronavirus ravaged millions.

What’s curious about the pronouncements made at Davos is how it seems to focus on solutions that require sacrifice and money, primarily from the United States and Europe. Davos is virtually mum on what China needs to do today on a multitude of issues, from “Green Initiatives” to human rights. For some reason, China gets a pass; you might wonder why.

Trump has a different vision. Instead of giving away our national sovereignty, subsuming the interests of our citizens in favor of equity, and effectively abolishing our Constitution, Trump intends to lead the world into a new era of prosperity and peace. This requires focusing on the principles that made America great from 1776 to about 1980, emphasizing our economic superiority, individualism, nationalism, strong families, and faith in God. President Trump promised us that our slide into oblivion was over.

Squarely in the way of that objective is how our relationship with China is structured. China has been allowed to eat our lunch because it’s systematically pillaged our technology and Intellectual property as a condition of doing business with China or through pure theft—all without American pushback.

Understanding how we transitioned from the Monroe Doctrine to backseaters in our own country is instructive. The Monroe Doctrine dealt with America’s power and dominance in our hemisphere. There are three fundamental anti-Monroe mistakes we made:

One. The United States has moved towards a more multilateral approach to international relations, emphasizing cooperation and collective security through transnational organizations like the United Nations.

Two. For fear of being criticized as imperialistic and paternalistic, the United States abandoned a leadership role essential for our safety and security.

Three. Latin American countries have filled the leadership void in our hemisphere by increasingly asserting their sovereignty and independence, rejecting the notion of being under the U.S. sphere of influence.

America has done so because our increasingly left-leaning foreign establishment believes that America is guilty of moral crimes at home and abroad. The opposite is true: If not for America, much of the world would be dominated by truly despotic foreign powers or live in much lower economic circumstances. America is the engine of the world, not just in our hemisphere but everywhere.

Back to China, which is our most concerning geopolitical enemy.

China’s Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) are everywhere. Around 19 Latin American and Caribbean countries have taken BRI loans in our hemisphere, with several close to defaulting, giving China major leverage against those countries and diminishing our influence. These countries include significant economies like Brazil, Argentina, and Peru and smaller nations like Ecuador, Bolivia, and Panama.

China concentrates on dual-use (economic and strategic) infrastructure projects, energy, technology, telecommunications, and agriculture. Central to China’s plan is control of these assets and significant migration of its people. Now, over 6 million Chinese citizens and companies (many State-owned) live in Latin America to build, operate, and consult with BRI recipients. Last month, I was in St. Kitts, and my driver told us how the Chinese had infiltrated the local government and were dominating local politics, frightening the local population.

China has effective control of many ports in Latin America, including:

Peru: The Chancay Multipurpose Port Terminal

Panama: China controls docks in Colon, Cristobal, and Balboa ports through Hutchison Whampoa

Mexico: Hutchinson Whampoa has piers in Baja California, Colima, Michoacán, and Morelia, and the China Harbour Engineering Company is expanding the port of Veracruz

Cuba: The China Communications Construction Company modernized the port in Santiago de Cuba in 2017

Trinidad and Tobago: The China Harbour Engineering Company is building a port in La Brea to export gas

Bahamas: Hutchinson Whampoa controls three wharves, including one for cruise ships for cruise ships.

China doesn’t do anything for altruistic reasons. China is a predatory country seizing territory (South China Sea), countries (Tibet, part of India), and especially resources at a voracious clip that harkens back to colonial times. More importantly, they are pragmatic thinkers who know, existentially, that China, communist China, must dominate the world. They tell us exactly their plans without any fear that we will rise to the challenge—or, at least, they did that before Trump returned.

For all that international muscle flexing, America is an integral—even an essential—part of China’s economy, and that’s not just because of the stolen technology and IP. China sells us $506 billion in goods and services yearly while only purchasing $130 billion in return. In 2023, China’s total exports amounted to approximately $3.51 trillion. China also sells another $100 billion in goods to third-party countries that assemble products destined for the U.S.

China is keenly aware that we have tremendous power over its economy. Should Trump disengage from China and ban imports directly or indirectly, the consequences to China cannot be understated. There is almost nothing that China sells us that we must have. In those cases where that’s not true, we’ve been asleep at the switch and have allowed a hostile power to control our strategic and economic interests. Trump has vowed to change that.

China possesses the same maniacal belief in its superiority that we’ve seen in tyrants through the centuries. China is modern and powerful, but when a single leader, Xi Jinping, views us as an inferior species, the inevitable result is that the nation sees us as conquerable. We must match China’s buildup by putting our country on a wartime footing necessary to fix our profound deficiencies before it is too late and to stave off military confrontation. Trump’s election must be our Great Reset!

God bless America.

