When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly became a global symbol of resistance.

Celebrated as a heroic leader standing up against a powerful foe, he appeared on television screens worldwide, calling for support and unity in the face of the Russian threat.

However, beneath this image of a brave wartime leader lies a far more complex and troubling reality.

Zelensky's rise to power and subsequent actions indicate that he is not merely the victim of an unjust invasion but a figurehead influenced by external forces.

As President Trump pointed out in his controversial remarks, the reality is that Zelensky's actions and alliances tell a different story — one that portrays him more as a puppet of the West than a true statesman.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s backstory is distinctive. Before entering politics, he was an actor and comedian, starring in the popular Ukrainian TV show "Servant of the People," where he played a high school teacher who unexpectedly became Ukraine's president.

Although it was a fictional premise, the show resonated with many Ukrainians, reflecting their dissatisfaction with the political establishment and their desire for change. What began as a clever satirical narrative soon transformed into a tragic reality: Zelensky, known for portraying the president on television, became the actual president of Ukraine.

Zelensky’s election in 2019 was fueled by his connection to the T.V. show and the "Servant of the People" political party.

Much like his acting career, this party was influenced by the media. While Zelensky presented himself as an outsider committed to reforming the corrupt political system, his ascent to power was not organic. His campaign was meticulously orchestrated by political consultants and Western interests, making his transition from comedian to president more about foreign influence than democratic choice.

Zelensky’s presidency is closely tied to the history of Western interference in Ukraine.

In 2014, after the removal of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, the United States played a crucial role in destabilizing Ukraine’s government. The infamous leaked conversation between U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, in which Nuland discussed who should form the new Ukrainian government, highlighted the extent of U.S. involvement.

Essentially, the West orchestrated a coup that ousted Yanukovych, whom they viewed as too neutral, especially concerning Ukraine’s relationships with the European Union.

This intervention ultimately established the groundwork for Zelensky’s rise to power. While his administration claims independence, U.S. foreign policy has significantly influenced Ukraine since 2014. As the leader of a pro-Western Ukraine, Zelensky is not simply a product of the popular vote, but also of strategic geopolitical maneuvering by powerful external actors.

One of the most striking contradictions of Zelensky’s presidency is his alliance with far-left groups in Ukraine, particularly the Azov Battalion. Despite being a Jewish president, Zelensky's government has relied on groups with neo-Nazi ties to combat Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The Azov Battalion is notorious for its use of neo-Nazi symbols, such as the Wolfsangel and Sonnenrad, yet Zelensky's government has continued to collaborate with them. This alliance raises serious questions about his commitment to the democratic values he claims to uphold.

Zelensky’s connections to such groups represent a broader issue in Ukrainian politics: the merging of far-right extremism with governmental authority. While Zelensky presents himself as a champion of democracy, his associations with these groups reveal his administration’s corrupt and morally compromised nature. It is not surprising that Zelensky’s government has been labeled among the most corrupt in Europe, with links to neo-Nazi factions further eroding his credibility as a leader of the free world.

While Zelensky's image as a democratic leader has been central to his global appeal, his actions suggest otherwise. In November 2023, he announced the suspension of Ukraine’s elections, citing the ongoing war and Ukraine's constitution.

This decision, though framed as a necessary wartime measure, reveals a concerning trend of consolidating power.

According to Ukraine’s constitution, presidential and parliamentary elections are prohibited during martial law; nonetheless, Zelensky's five-year term expired in March 2024, and he has made it clear that he will not hold elections.

Zelensky's suppression of opposition voices further signals his authoritarian tendencies. He has shut down political parties that challenge his government, censored critical media outlets, and even threatened journalists with conscription. In one of the most tragic examples of his intolerance for dissent, Ukrainian journalist Gonzalo Lira, a Chilean-American who criticized Zelensky's handling of the war, was arrested, tortured, and ultimately died in custody in January 2024.

The Ukrainian government, under Zelensky’s leadership, has demonstrated a complete disregard for freedom of speech and human rights.

These actions evoke authoritarian regimes that suppress opposition and silence the press under the guise of national unity or security. Zelensky’s refusal to permit elections, coupled with his persecution of journalists and political opponents, portrays a leader more focused on retaining power than on upholding the democratic values he professes to support.

Zelensky's stance on NATO has also contributed to escalating the conflict with Russia. While NATO’s expansion eastward in defiance of promises made to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990 has been a significant point of tension, Zelensky’s aspirations for Ukraine to join NATO have exacerbated the situation. NATO’s consistent encroachment on Russia's borders, coupled with Zelensky's insistence on aligning Ukraine with the West, has placed Ukraine in the crosshairs of Russian military aggression.

From Russia’s perspective, the desire for a neutral Ukraine is understandable.

The 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis showed the United States' willingness to verge on war to prevent Soviet missiles from being stationed just 90 miles from its shores.

However, Zelensky and Western leaders have overlooked Russia’s concerns about NATO’s expansion and the threat it poses to Russian security. Instead, Zelensky continues to advocate for closer ties with NATO, despite the risks to his country.

While many in the West have criticized those suggesting dialogue with Russia, President Trump has advocated for a more pragmatic approach. Trump’s understanding of Russia’s desire for a neutral Ukraine is a crucial perspective in the pursuit of peace. However, Zelensky has chosen to continue an endless war, perpetuating suffering and destruction while ignoring the possibility of a peaceful resolution.

Trump’s call for diplomacy with Russia isn't about siding with Putin, as many critics claim, but about finding a resolution to an unwinnable war. Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate, despite the rising toll of human life and destruction, underscores his role in prolonging the conflict. If the world hopes to see peace in Ukraine, Zelensky’s leadership must be reconsidered, and his war-driven agenda should be scrutinized.

The global narrative surrounding Zelensky as a hero fighting for democracy warrants examination. His rise as a television comedian, his connections to extremist groups, his authoritarian tendencies, and his role in prolonging the war all indicate a leader far removed from the idealized image presented in the media. Zelensky is not a man of the people; he is a product of geopolitical manipulation, a puppet utilized by the West to advance its interests.

The world must look beyond Zelensky's façade as a martyr and recognize him for what he truly represents: a leader swayed by external influences whose actions have contributed to ongoing conflict, suffering, and oppression. Achieving peace in Ukraine will require more than just the withdrawal of Russian forces; it will also necessitate Zelensky's removal and a reevaluation of the factors that have fueled this devastating war.



Image: President.gov.ua, official portrait, via Wikimedia Commons (cropped) // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed