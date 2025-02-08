Trump vs. the Democrat Establishment

President Trump has been the target of numerous 'protests' since the day he descended the escalator at Trump Tower to declare his foray into politics. The 'protests' were so widespread that Wikipedia dedicated an entire page to the 'Protests against Donald Trump.’

But it was different this time. There were no major protests or violence from the Democrats or their proxies.

In Virgil’s The Aeneid, set during the Trojan War, the Trojan priest Laocoön warns his people about the Trojan Horse gifted by the Greeks with the words "Timeō Danaōs et dōna ferentēs", i.e., "I fear the Greeks even when they bear gifts."

When the Democrats display civility, it is deception.

There are explanations for this restraint. The Democrats made January 6th's 'insurrection' the main theme of the bumbling word salad's campaign; hence, they wanted to be seen as the party that accepts election results.

Perhaps Democrat restraint was because of Trump's emphatic win. They realized an overt opposition after his elections would appear to be a stand against the public.

Well, we now know that the display of restraint was indeed an act to deceive the public into thinking that they were open-minded about Trump. Now, though, he has gone too far.

The prime target of these 'protests' is Elon Musk and his DOGE initiative. While Trump is pushing his agenda of getting the border secured, protecting children from gender reassignment procedures, rebuilding the military, and eliminating federal DEI programs, DOGE has made many startling discoveries about government corruption. The team revealed the amount of taxpayer funds that could be saved due to their efforts.

DOGE, which was created by Trump via executive order, is merely an advisory group. DOGE makes recommendations to constitutional authorities. These authorities decide if the recommended changes have to be made. DOGE cannot make any changes on its own.

But the Democrats and their PR agents have no interest in the truth. They are pushing a narrative that would make it appear that DOGE is rampaging across D.C. and unilaterally destroying whatever they dislike. In doing so, Elon Musk is enriching himself while essential governmental services are being destroyed.

Senate minority leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden (D-OR), and House Financial Services Committee ranking member Maxine Waters (D-CA) joined other lawmakers to protest Elon Musk's access to the Treasury Department at a rally hosted by far-left organizations such as MoveOn Civic Action, Indivisible, and the Working Families Party.

Massachusetts representative Ayanna Pressley just called on her followers to agitate in the streets.

Schumer and Waters held hands and chanted, "We will win."

New Jersey representative LaMonica McIver bellowed, "Shut down the city! We are at war!"

The mob demanded that the Senate be shut down.

The Treasury Department revealed that Musk has 'read-only' access to financial information, which is essential for DOGE and team members to comprehend government spending. But facts were never an impediment to Democrat insanity.

Texas Democrat representative Al Green took it to the next level by filing articles of impeachment against President Trump for "dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done."

It appears that those who were profiteering from the gravy train and their paid riot wing are out on the streets.

This was only to be expected. The D.C. Democrat establishment's sole aim was to facilitate the enrichment of its members by innovating methods to legalize corruption. The tentacles of the establishment run deep due to decades of efforts of nefarious, corrupt masterminds. It would be incredibly naive to assume that these kings of corruption would surrender to President Trump and end their profiteering rackets.



In the coming weeks, months, and years, expect the establishment to do all it can to end DOGE and Musk. It won't just be demonstrations and incitement of violence. Whenever a natural disaster occurs, the poor response will be blamed on defunding by DOGE. Whenever there is an accident, activists will claim that it could have been averted but for the defunding exercise by DOGE. If there are deaths, the media will claim that Musk and Trump have blood on their hands.

If the California fires were occurring now, the poor response in combating the fire would also have been blamed on Musk and Trump.

Democrat leaders will grandstand with attacks like 'Have you no shame?" while they blame Trump for the deaths and hardships of the less fortunate. Some Republicans may join, too. There will be protests across the country and beyond.

Democrat propagandists in the media will do their part by covering 'human stories' of lives impacted due to DOGE.

There will be reports such as:



"This is George, a disabled war veteran who voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024. But he no longer supports Trump because DOGE's recommendations mean that he won't get a new wheelchair or the insulin shots he needs for survival." While the words continue, the camera will pan over George's MAGA hat and other photos of him holding a Trump sign.



They will use children for the vilification campaign:



"This is 13-year-old Delroy from Harlem, whose government-run school shut down due to DOGE." We will see footage of a tearful Delroy. AOC promises to help Delroy while excoriating Trump and Musk.



There will be overseas stories, too:

"This is Yousif from Lahij, Yemen, who helped the U.S. in the war on terror. Since USAID was terminated, he is starving and is compelled to drink sewage water." We will see footage of a malnourished young man who looks helpless.



"This is Yalda from Kabul, Afghanistan, who led the resistance against the Taliban. Her face is blurred, and her voice is disguised to prevent her from being identified and targeted. Since USAID was cut off, the resistance has ended, and Yalda, whose family is starving, fears for her future."



The media blitzkrieg will be intense. Trump cabinet members will be targeted and assaulted -- perhaps not just verbally. They may create enough noise to initiate probes on DOGE. Perhaps a liberal activist judge will step in to help. During this probe or ruling, DOGE won't be allowed to act, and all access will be severed.



The goal of all this is to convince everyone that the tide is turning against Trump.



The goal is to cause Trump supporters to wonder if Trump is on the wrong track, if he is acting hastily, and if Musk has a conflict of interest. The goal is also to cause a rift between Trump and Musk by reviving the “President Musk” Hoax.



The goal is to create an illusion of mass opposition such that Trump abandons DOGE.

This is the difference between the GOP and the Democrats. The GOP, including the MAGA wing, remained silent when the Biden administration baselessly targeted Trump. The Democrats, on the other hand, begin rioting the moment their interests are affected.



The insanity is proof that the Trump administration is on the right course.



Can President Trump withstand the storm and surpass all expectations like he always does? This has happened before, and Trump has been fearless.

Image: AT via Magic Studio