Trump and the Art of Political Warfare

Over the past thirty-five years the conventional wisdom has been that the Marxist-inspired American Left are superior tacticians in the arena of political warfare and were thereby the entrenched power-brokers in Washington D.C. This hypothesis took hold as the spineless Republican Party Establishment and the self-serving Washington-based conservative intelligentsia willingly allied themselves with their fellow-travelers in the Ruling Class -- the American Left, the Democrat Party, the bureaucracy, and the legacy media. Secure in the knowledge that both major political parties were imbedded within the Ruling Class, this cabal was certain that they would enrich themselves and control the levers of power in perpetuity.

They were also aware that the only viable means of permanently defeating the entrenched Ruling Class would be the formation and success of a third major political party that would ultimately relegate either the current Democrat or Republican Party to the ash bin of history. Considering the size of the nation and the constitutionally-mandated structure of the federal government, they were convinced that in the modern era a viable third party would be impossible to create.

However, an overlooked but extraordinarily foundational accomplishment of Donald Trump is the successful creation of a de facto third major political party (MAGA) from the rotting corpses of the Democrat Party and the Republican Party establishment. Adding insult to injury, Trump, beginning in 2016, has done so by hijacking the Republican Party’s national infrastructure and banner.

Trump’s insider knowledge of the Ruling Class and a well-formulated and executed strategy triggered their psychotic overreaction to his election in 2016. The subsequent failed attempts to intimidate, impeach, and imprison him, as well as the fraud-filled election of a senescent and incompetent Joe Biden, ultimately enabled Donald Trump to achieve this once unthinkable goal. The Ruling Class’s obsession with Trump and ineptitude in governance graphically underscores the reality that this cabal are the Keystone Kops of political warfare.

2,500 years ago, a Chinese philosopher, general and military strategist, Sun Tzu, wrote The Art of War, the most influential work of military strategy and philosophy ever written. Throughout the centuries this treatise not only influenced military thinking but culture, politics, and sports. Two of his most notable admonitions for defeating one’s enemy are:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in battle every time. It is the unemotional, reserved, calm warrior who wins, not the hothead seeking vengeance and not the ambitious seeker of fortune.

Donald Trump knew well his enemy, the Ruling Class cabal. He understood that it is a hodgepodge of dedicated Marxists, bureaucrats, academics, pundits, politicians, and elite wannabes who have but one thing in common: a crippling and overweening self-absorption. The majority do not favor outright socialism or radical environmentalism but cynically ally with those that do as means to an end: their permanent control and individual involvement in operating levers of ever-expanding governmental power.

The past eight years of fabricated Russia accusations, unconstitutional lawfare, near daily hysterical, contrived, and fake news allegations, two farcical impeachments, and unbridled overconfidence have revealed that not only did the Ruling Class and the legacy media not know their declared enemy, but they do not know who they are or for what they truly stand as they deviously chose the inept and vacuous Kamala Harris as their standard bearer in 2024.

At its core, and counter to Sun Tzu’s admonition, their motivation since 2016 has been centered solely upon vengeance and self-preservation as they knew nothing about their enemy, Donald Trump who, to their shock and dismay, stood his ground and aggressively beat back all their vile accusations and machinations.

Despite his seemingly elite upbringing and inheritance of a fortune as well as the sheer determination and hard work by which he transformed himself into an iconic international brand, he remains the “everyman billionaire.” Donald Trump uniquely can relate to and communicate with those in flyover country regardless of race or ethnicity. He is able to do this because he is incapable of being anyone other than himself, and he truly has an affection for this nation and its people. A majority of Americans who recognize that they have been forsaken by the self-absorbed Ruling Class see in Donald Trump someone who genuinely cares and will without hesitation take up the cudgel and wade into the fray on their behalf.

When the Ruling Class openly declared Trump the enemy, they by extension also included those who either voted for him or supported his underlying policy of “America First.” They still do not have a clue as to why the failed tactics and policies they espoused alienated an increasingly larger segment of the citizenry. These tactics and policies allowed Trump to politically capture significant segments of the Democrat base and the near totality of the Republican base as he, per Sun Tzu, calmly and unemotionally went about seeking not vengeance but victory.

Trump, a former Democrat, made it a major part of his strategy to reach out to the alienated blue-collar workers, unions, and minorities that were the foundation of the Democrat base. He understood and was sympathetic with a significant segment of increasingly uneasy suburban voters concerned with the health and wellbeing of Americans, prompting Trump to establish a relationship with a Democrat icon, Bobby Kennedy, Jr., and bring him into the coalition. Another Democrat icon, Tulsi Gabbard, long troubled by the loss of privacy and failures in the intelligence community, also joined the Trump team.

Trump willingly went on innumerable podcasts and other alternate media sites to spread his message to the once-solid Democrat youth vote now fearful of the future. Elon Musk, a Democrat and America’s most accomplished visionary and entrepreneur, not only endorsed Trump but willingly joined him in rescuing the nation from the brink of bankruptcy. J.D. Vance, someone from a Democrat Party background, was selected not only for his political acumen but for his connection with millennial and blue-collar voters.

Trump’s message of making America great again by focusing on the well-being and livelihoods of the voters as compared to the self-serving greed, profligate spending, uncontrolled illegal immigration, and hypocrisy of the ruling elites resonated with a vast percentage of these Democrat Party constituencies. Meanwhile the Democrat Party could only offer ongoing vilification of Donald Trump, a continuation of the status quo, and denigration of anyone who voted or were considering voting for Trump.

Trump then combined these elements of the Democrat electorate with the solid conservative base who since 2016 had been unyielding in their support while additional Republican voters repulsed by the unbridled lawfare directed at Trump and the indifference of the Republican Party Establishment to the disastrous Marxist-inspired policies of the Democrat Party joined his coalition.

Thus, MAGA, an entity created from the Democrat and Republican base, has evolved into America’s de facto third major political party and is now occupying the White House and dominating Congress as Trump and his MAGA army are in the process of soundly routing the Ruling Class on the battlefield of political warfare and permanently replacing the current Republican Party Establishment.

Image: Pixabay