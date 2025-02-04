Top 5 Failed Democrat Initiatives That Cost Americans a Fortune

On January 29, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labeled the Biden administration as "drunken sailors" for its controversial spending habits. Later that day President Trump revealed that under the Democrats the U.S. allocated $50 million for purchasing condoms for the people of Gaza, which is the hometown of our fiercest enemy, Hamas, and a substantial investment in the World Health Organization, often a vocal critique of America.

The Biden-Harris era was marked by failed Bidenomics and a steep decline in financial well-being for the majority of American families. The figures speak for themselves. Inflation rates hit highs of 8% in 2022. The national debt saw an increase from $27.8 trillion in January 2021 to $33 trillion in January 2025.

The way the Democrats spend money is reckless and has a direct impact on the economy. There are five controversial initiatives of the Biden-Harris administration that resulted in dramatic failures and cost American taxpayers a fortune.

The CHIPS Act

The CHIPS Act was designed to provide the domestic semiconductor industry with $79 billion in subsidies and loans. However, the initiative failed to deliver. Once a dominant player in consumer and professional CPUs, Intel is now caught in a very unfavorable situation.

The bill was marred by woke climate and environmental requirements that hindered the development of the industry in the U.S. Moreover, necessary actions against leading semiconductor manufacturers, such as Taiwan, were not taken in a timely manner.

The idea behind the CHIPS Act is sound, and we must work on securing our leadership in computer and AI technologies. The new administration is fully aware of this and will take a different approach by imposing various tariffs.

Affordable Connectivity Program

The Broadband Connectivity Act, with its Affordable Connectivity Program, is a $42 billion initiative aimed at improving broadband internet access for households across the country. Initially, the bill had bipartisan support and held great promise for making a better living for many Americans.

Alas, the reality turned out to be completely different. Democrats pushed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements and failed to establish fast and convenient verification processes for applicants. This predetermined that the initiative would be inefficient. As of January 2025, many communities are reported to face hurdles due to inadequate connectivity.

Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act, an incredible $1.2 Trillion dollar initiative that pundits dubbed a "last-minute spending spree." Given the current economic climate marked by high inflation rates, such a surge in spending taxpayer money is not just a controversial move, but a dire threat to the Trump’s administration’s efforts to address issue.

Student Loan Forgiveness

Announced in August 2022, the initiative is aimed to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers. The program, part of Biden’s campaign promises and often ruled unconstitutional by federal courts and the Supreme Court, was eventually said to disproportionally benefit higher-income individuals who attended college. It cost taxpayers around $316 billion.

Failed Military Foreign Policy

The withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 marked a pivotal moment in American foreign policy. Some pundits argue the move portrayed the United States under Joe Biden as a weak and militarily incapable nation. In other words, a loser whose opinions and interests might be easily ignored by China or Russia.

The U.S. left behind approximately $7 billion worth of military equipment. It included about 80 helicopters, 600 armored vehicles, and other assets like some 350,000 weapons. The American military presence in Afghanistan provided a vital influence tool in the region as well as served as a remote frontier to combat serious threats like ISIS terrorists far from our borders.

Moreover, almost 20 years of military operations in Afghanistan cost U.S. taxpayers an incredible $2.3 trillion. All the efforts, all the lives of American soldiers given to establish a robust defense against terrorist threat were wasted by the Biden administration.

Joe Biden’s reaction to the war in Ukraine, which broke out in early 2022, has been a heavy burden on the U.S. budget with more than $200 billion worth of military and direct financial aid. The Biden administration clearly underperformed as the White House neither proposed a sustainable victory plan to defeat Putin nor negotiated for peace.

Despite numerous statements from prominent Democrats that Russia must be stopped, the flow of donations in money and materials seemed to have no ultimate purpose and the support was given only because of the argument that something had to be done. Furthermore, Democrats ordered federal and state agencies to make donations, like firefighting equipment provided by California’s First Responders and others.

It is unclear whether those donations had any significant impact on the LA Fire Department’s ability to counter devastating wildfires that hit the West Coast in early 2025, but they highlight the fact that massive support from the U.S. helped fuel corruption and money laundering in Ukraine.

As a result, Biden’s actions on Ukraine not only failed to stop the hostilities and defeat Russia but also left the Trump administration with a very complicated mess. Thankfully, today Donald Trump is actively seeking peace.

Lessons Learned

These are just five instances of Democrat-inspired initiatives that cost Americans a hefty sum with little or no result. The Biden-Harris administration, as well as the Democrat party, must be held accountable for their inefficiency and incompetence. After four years of disaster, Americans are completely fed up with politicians and policies that serve minority interests and corporations rather than the American people.

This is why President Donald Trump won the 2024 election and why the GOP must learn from these cases, deliver for America, and never spend like drunken sailors.