The “Spiro Agnew Standard” in the Age of Biden

Born in 1918, Spiro Agnew was the first-generation progeny of Greek immigrants in Baltimore. Agnew served in WWII, and won a Bronze Star for his service. After the war Spiro obtained a law degree, and dabbled in politics after being head of a PTA.

Before you knew it Spiro was Baltimore County Executive in 1962–1966 as a Republican, a rare occurrence in solidly Democrat territory. As County Executive, Agnew projected moderation: new schools, improvements to water and sewer, and the passage of an anti-discrimination bill.

In 1966, Agnew received the Republican nomination for Maryland governor.

By contrast, the Democratic race for the Democratic nominee in 1966 was a mess. From a crowded field, the Democrats nominated George P. Mahoney. Mahoney ran on the slogan “your home is your castle, protect it.” This was an appeal to opponents of Open Housing. The more centrist Agnew defeated racist Mahoney in 1966.

In 1968, Richard Nixon plucked Agnew out of obscurity for his VP.

VP Agnew, “Law and Order”

Agnew’s years as VP were marked by calls for “law and order” and attacks on the press, coupled with an amusing dalliance with “alliteration.” From his September 11, 1970, speech:

In the United States today, we have more than our share of the nattering nabobs of negativism. They have formed their own 4-H Club: the hopeless, hysterical hypochondriacs of history.

Venal Nature of Maryland Politics

Agnew’s problem as VP was that he had a history of participating in the milieu of corrupt Maryland politics. From the 1950s onward, Maryland’s corruption has been clear—this was true back to the days of Tommie D’Alesandro’s as Mayor of Baltimore (D’Alesandro was Nancy Pelosi’s father).

“It’s almost like corruption is part of American political DNA in the state of Maryland,” said political analyst John Dedie.

Political bosses ran the city, and Baltimore magazine described the dynamic as “a political world owned by Irv Kovens and Jack Pollack” also writing this:

Those men controlled a citywide network of political clubs regimented into precinct captains, precinct executives, and runners, all eager to show how well they were protecting home turf. A torrent of cash—‘walk-around money,’ they called it—kept the soldiers focused.

And Wikipedia on Jack Pollack:

Pollack saw major involvement in the Baltimore court system as a tool for political success. His relationships with jurists made him well known for payoffs, bribery, and corruption.

Agnew by contrast was out in Baltimore County. Less corrupt but still in the game.

Minor League Corruption Spells Agnew’s Downfall and Resignation

In the 1960s when Agnew was county executive, governor, and vice president he participated in a scheme to receive kickbacks on Public Works Engineering Contracts.

The court filing on October 10, 1973, by U.S. Attorney Beall detailed the facts leading to an agreement for Agnew to resign as VP and plead no contest to tax evasion:

Both as county executive and as governor Agnew participated in a scheme to receive kickbacks on contracts with engineering firms. Governor Agnew colluded with Jerome Wolff, Maryland Roads Commissioner, and I.H. Hammerman, real estate developer, to hit up Engineering Firms for a 5% kickback on the Public Contracts. The cut was 50% for Agnew: 25% for Wolff; 25% for Hammerman. Agnew and Wolff had total control over the public works contracts. Hammerman would typically receive the payments, but some Engineering Firms would pay Agnew directly, e.g., $20,000 in a manila envelope. The “kickback crew” hit on eight engineering firms for the payments. One firm refused to participate and complained directly to Agnew. For fear of disclosure Agnew and Wolff did not totally cut the eighth firm off from contracts. Per the U.S. Attorney 1973 filing Maryland Corruption was deeply engrained: “It was seldom necessary … for there to be any express prior agreement between an engineer and a public official in Maryland. … everyone understood the system….” After Agnew became Vice President sought and received kickbacks owed for contracts let while Governor. One payment, $10,000 in a white envelope.

A civil suit in 1981 determined that Agnew received over $147,500 via the kickback scheme. Agnew was comfortable with the corruption. George White, Agnew’s attorney, testified that Agnew told him in 1973 “it’s been going on for 1,000 years.”

The “Agnew Standard” Contrasted with Biden’s Tenure

How much did Agnew really grift back in 1973? If we calculate for inflation, we determine that $147,500 is $1,048,430 in today’s dollars. By contrast the Biden Family corruption totals over $30,000,000.

Per James Comer’s January 25, 2025 report on the results of the House Committee Investigation:

Joe Biden claimed that his family’s business dealings were ‘ethical.’ But our investigation blew through these lies and more as we followed the money trail and conducted a forensic accounting of the Biden family ‘business.’ [snip] Bank records don’t lie. Through these records, we identified over 20 shell companies that the Bidens and their associates created – most of which were created after Joe Biden became Vice President of the United States. The Bidens and their associates then used these shell companies to accept payments from foreign entities and individuals…. we identified ten members of the Biden family who benefited from these schemes, including Joe Biden. [T]he Biden family’s enrichment scheme generated over $30 million in payments to the Bidens and their associates from corrupt foreign entities and individuals in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan. What were they selling? Access to Joe Biden and his influence.

Observations on the Spiro Agnew Standard in the Age of Biden

Both Agnew and Biden were corrupt hacks. Spiro was forced to resign by the Republicans even though Watergate was knocking on Nixon’s Door. Spiro resigned on October 10, 1973. The Senate Select Committee on Watergate previously commenced hearings on May 17, 1973. In 1973 the system worked. The Democrat establishment has always had full knowledge of Biden’s corruption, both as vice president and president. This was true from 2008 to 2016 and 2020 to 2024. Hunter Biden, like Agnew, was very obviously guilty of tax evasion. The failure to address the Biden corruption leaves open the question as to the gravity of the wounds to our Republic. We should also think about the Agnew Standard versus the Biden Standard.

Which standard should we use going forward?

Which standard will we use going forward?

Image: Public domain.