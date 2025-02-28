The Oscars, the Pope and the Woke, Oh My!

As of this writing, Pope Francis is still alive but in serious condition.

This Sunday, the Oscars telecast will air and ironically, one of the Best Picture nominees is the film “Conclave” which is about the process to elect a new pope.

During my years at the New York Sun, I was frequently asked by my editor, Seth Lipsky, to cover current events involving Pope John Paul II and the priest scandals, presumably because I am a devout Catholic and had some access to the New York archdiocese and the then-archbishop of New York, Cardinal Edward Egan.

Mr. Lipsky asked me last year for my opinion of the movie Conclave but I had not seen it until after it was Oscar-nominated for Best Picture and is now streaming on the net. My first reaction -- Unbelievable! My next reaction was disappointment that Hollywood just can’t stop its obsession with the woke culture.

Conclave starts out as a serious film about the highly secretive process of electing a papal successor by the Cardinals of the Catholic Church but eventually jumps the shark with a ridiculous shocking ending to advance the woke agenda.

The cardinal selected in the film as the new pontiff will be sensitive to the issues facing the feminist and the trans community. Whoopee!

Let me point out, without revealing too much detail of the plot, that this selected pope would probably not even have been allowed to be ordained into the priesthood and that is a fact.

As usual, the progressive movement now dominating the entertainment industry and the media hasn’t a clue about the theology of the Church founded by Jesus Christ.

I strongly recommend the best book for understanding this religion is John Zmirak’s “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism.”

Despite Pope Francis’ pronouncements on current events, Catholics do not have to agree with his views on global warming, illegal immigration, gun control, sexuality and social justice.

The Pope cannot change Catholic doctrine. History proves that because while the Church has had very, very, bad popes, they were unable to change it.

As for the Oscars, I confess, I haven’t had much respect for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ selections for many years.

The very idea that Saving Private Ryan lost to Shakespeare in Love in 1998 was proof that the millions spent by producer Harvey Weinstein on marketing worked.

Excellent acting talent is no longer considered the primary qualifier for the Oscars and in my opinion, the voting members may be available to accept bribes by the studios of the anointed nominees.

Remember when the Oscar telecast meant fun parties and gatherings with contests to pick the most winners from preprinted nominee lists?

That rarely happens anymore because the contenders are films we haven’t bothered to see because of their low appeal to discerning film buffs like myself.

However, I do try to keep up with the current films and news in LaLa land despite its descent into the non-stop hate of conservatives. If I only kept up by reading entertainment articles in the mainstream media, I would have a more simplistic impression of the denizens of the movie industry. Their lives, so carefully shielded by the lamestream press, however, can’t hide from the true journalists at Breitbart.com, which is based there.

After the New York Sun shut its print version down in 2008, I was recruited by my former Sun editor, Michael Walsh, to write for Andrew Breitbart’s new webzine that was designed in different segments headed by the word ‘Big.’

I wrote my first column for the Big Journalism page but also wrote several for Big Hollywood, which has now been redesignated simply as the entertainment page.

Andrew Breitbart was adamant that his writers would verify and provide documented evidence to back up any charges we made in our articles.

After his sudden death in 2012, the site format changed slightly but his legacy of bona fide journalism is ever present.

This is where I can always find the nitty gritty truths behind the Hollywood personalities sheltered by a progressive media. Once admired stars like Robert DeNiro, Bette Midler, and Whoopi Goldberg have really had their careers reduced by their unbridled Trump derangement syndrome (TDS) and true film buffs are turned off by their unwanted political rants.

I’m almost tempted to sneak a peek at the Oscar telecast because Conan O’Brien will be the host and I’ve always enjoyed his comedic performances. But I’ll pass once again and wait till the day after to read what will probably be the inevitably woke speeches of the winners who will take this opportunity to share their TDS to great applause.

The cameras will then scan the star-studded audience ( probably including SAG’s achievement award winner Hanoi Jane Fonda) as they clap and cheer their deluded cohorts.

Meanwhile, I will be watching the YouTube videos of Ricky Gervais hosting the past Golden Globes awards and roasting the clueless celebs.

Now that’s real entertainment.

R.I.P Gene Hackman



Alicia Colon can be reached at aliciav.colon@gmail.com.

