Tech Titans and the Rise of the Surveillance State

In December 2024, Congress quietly extended Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) for two more years. Tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act, this extension renews controversial powers originally intended to monitor foreign intelligence threats. Critics warn that Section 702’s sweeping scope enables the incidental collection of Americans’ private communications, threatening Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. Once again, the delicate balance between security and liberty is on precarious ground.

Federal Contracts and Concentrated Power

A handful of America’s most influential figures — Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and the architects of Google’s Alphabet — command unparalleled power. Hailed as innovators who’ve transformed industries and secured America’s technological dominance, their growing influence and lucrative federal contracts raise urgent questions. Among them, how much power is too much for any individual or corporation?

These titans thrive on government partnerships. Musk’s SpaceX has received over $19 billion in federal contracts, funding NASA missions, military satellite launches, and the defense-tailored Starshield program. Meanwhile, Starlink, Musk’s global internet network of over 6,000 satellites, improves connectivity but raises surveillance concerns. The Department of Defense plans to incorporate more than 100 Starshield satellites into its infrastructure by 2029, enabling comprehensive, high-fidelity Earth observation and secure communications.

Thiel’s Palantir Technologies, initially funded by the CIA’s venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel, plays a central role in federal intelligence. Its data integration tools power counterterrorism, predictive policing, and mass surveillance programs, aggregating vast amounts of public and private data to create detailed profiles of individuals — often without their consent.

Zuckerberg’s Meta, formerly Facebook, has been no stranger to government collaboration. During the 2020 election, Zuckerberg donated $400 million to election-related organizations, prompting criticism for benefiting Democratic-leaning districts. Meta’s role in the NSA’s PRISM program underscores its longstanding contributions to government surveillance. Zuckerberg’s infamous declaration that “privacy is no longer a social norm” encapsulates Meta’s corporate ethos.

Bezos’s Amazon plays an equally significant role in federal operations. In 2013, Amazon secured a $600-million contract with the CIA to provide cloud computing services, cementing its position as a vital infrastructure provider for intelligence agencies. Through Amazon Web Services, Bezos’s company hosts sensitive government data while extending its dominance over the cloud computing market.

Google, too, remains deeply entwined with federal operations. Initially funded by In-Q-Tel, its geospatial tools, including Google Earth and Google Maps, were developed with intelligence applications in mind. Google’s near-monopoly on search and advertising continues to harvest user data on an unprecedented scale.

Unparalleled Access and the Privacy Trade-Off

Each of these corporations wields access to Americans’ private data, often collected without explicit consent. Musk’s Starlink gathers vast amounts of user data in the name of connectivity. Palantir integrates public and private data sources to provide granular insights into personal lives. Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, have faced repeated scandals over unauthorized data-harvesting, most notably during the Cambridge Analytica debacle. Additionally, Meta reportedly explored buying anonymized hospital patient data — a move halted amid privacy concerns.

These corporations’ partnerships with federal agencies exacerbate privacy risks. Programs like PRISM enable tech firms and intelligence agencies to circumvent constitutional safeguards. The public remains largely unaware of how their data are accessed, leaving them vulnerable to abuse.

Political Influence and Accountability

The political connections of these tech leaders only deepen concerns. Musk has aligned himself with figures like President Donald Trump, even chairing a government efficiency commission during Trump’s presidency. Thiel, a vocal supporter of conservative causes, poured millions into J.D. Vance’s Senate campaign, shaping its agenda through his super-PAC. Zuckerberg’s $400-million contribution during the 2020 election cycle has drawn scrutiny for allegedly favoring Democrats. Meanwhile, Bezos, as owner of The Washington Post, has used his platform to shape public opinion, often clashing with Republican leaders.

These relationships highlight a troubling dynamic: The combination of economic dominance and political influence enables these leaders to shape policies that benefit their enterprises. Such power lacks the checks and balances that safeguard accountability and impartiality. This convergence of economic dominance and political influence enables these individuals to shape policy for their benefit, often without the accountability or checks required in a democratic system.

A Challenge to Constitutional Rights

The convergence of corporate innovation and government power has created a surveillance apparatus operating largely in the shadows. Programs that rely on warrantless data collection and intrusive surveillance directly challenge the First and Fourth Amendments. Free speech and protections against unreasonable searches are eroded in a system where private companies collect and share vast amounts of personal data with the government.

The revelations of whistleblowers like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange highlight the dangers of unchecked corporate-government collaboration. Their disclosures underscore the urgent need for transparency and accountability in how both public and private entities handle personal information.

Striking a Balance

The achievements of these tech leaders cannot be denied. Their innovations have driven economic growth, expanded connectivity, and bolstered national security. However, unchecked power threatens to undermine the very freedoms that fuel such progress.

Policymakers must prioritize oversight to regulate the relationship between private tech giants and government agencies. Programs like Section 702 and other surveillance initiatives should be re-examined to ensure alignment with constitutional protections. Federal contracts with these companies should include strict accountability measures to prevent the misuse of public funds and personal data. Transparency must be a non-negotiable standard in any public-private partnership that accesses sensitive information.

At the same time, fostering an environment where innovation thrives without compromising individual rights is essential. By demanding ethical governance and stronger privacy protections, Americans can ensure that technological progress serves the public good rather than eroding trust and liberty.

Innovation and liberty are not mutually exclusive. Achieving a balance requires vigilance, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to democratic principles. The tools designed to advance humanity must not become instruments of control. This is a challenge we cannot afford to ignore — for the future of democracy depends on it.

Susan Lawson is a researcher, writer, and congressional affairs specialist with more than 20 years of experience as a federal employee for the military. She has 15 years of advocacy experience in education and medical reform. Susan holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a Master of Arts in professional writing from Old Dominion University, as well as a Graduate Certificate in legislative studies from Georgetown University.

Image via PickPik.