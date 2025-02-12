Rush Was Right About Illegal Immigration

I miss Rush Limbaugh. During the Biden years, I couldn’t help imagining him up in Heaven begging God to put him back in the game. Today, I imagine him sitting in a bar smoking a cigar with Ronald Reagan and buying a round for the house every time a new EO drops. When he was here, however, there were a few things that he used to say that I loved because of their clarity. He always pointed out that illegal immigration was all about votes and that Democrats were hypocrites on the issue. He’d suggest that if it was really compassion that drove the issue, the solution was simple: immediately legalize them with the caveat that they could never vote. Democrats, of course, never went for it.

He also used reductio ad absurdum to demonstrate the absurdity of Democrat policies. My favorite had to do with minimum wages. When Democrats were first calling for a minimum wage of $15 (and then $20), Limbaugh would argue, “why stop there?” and suggest $50 or $200 an hour. Of course, then he’d demonstrate how that lunacy would affect the rest of the economy. I don’t know if he ever used the same reductio argument on illegal immigration per se, but if so, it would have made perfect sense.

As we know, Democrats feel that anyone who makes it across the American border should be supported and become a citizen. Imagine how that would work if the 42 million people in Latin America who want to move to the US did so, or, looking at the bigger picture, we suddenly had moving to America the 162 million who want to do so worldwide.

AI image designed by Vince Coyner.

Naturally, it would be an absolute disaster. We couldn’t afford the schooling, housing, healthcare, or food necessary to support them. America can absorb immigrants, but not unfettered millions of them, most of whom need to be supported by the government (AKA taxpayers) and have little interest in assimilating.

America spent a reported $150 billion supporting illegals in 2023 (likely much more), and as a result, towns and cities across the country had to cut basic services for citizens in order to fund those illegal aliens. Now double or triple that, with its attendant cuts in services for Americans, and the reductio quickly becomes absurd indeed.

The notion that the United States should or could support millions of people who cross our border illegally is simply insane. Well, technically, it’s not exactly insane in that the people proposing it see it as a rational way to increase and sustain their wealth and power. Democrats need ever more people dependent on them to overcome the rationality of actual Americans who increasingly see the Democrats for the grifters they are.

What’s worse than the millions of people streaming across our borders is the fact that it’s been facilitated by—indeed, funded by—American taxpayers through USAID and other government programs. Americans are literally spending billions of dollars a year to facilitate the invasion of their country by millions of illegals who then need to be taken care of by those same taxpayers!

Gad Saad, the author of The Parasitic Mind, is writing a book called Suicidal Empathy, in which he’s expected to talk about the West committing cultural suicide by importing tens of millions of non-Westerners and then essentially abandoning the fundamental concepts that underly Western civilization in order to show empathy and avoid being called racists.

One of Saad’s retweets highlights this chart, which shows crime statistics in Denmark:

This is what Gad Saad is calling suicidal empathy.



We have so much, we can let thousands of refugees in, they will help our population decline and flourish in our high trust society. No matter we are letting in huge quantities of men who don’t want to integrate, don’t like our… pic.twitter.com/4z63cJJFAl — Orn “Nullius in verba” Two (@orntwo) February 6, 2025

The chart showcases the fact that immigrants from third-world countries in Asia and Africa are committing violent crimes at an exponentially higher rate than Danes or citizens from other Western nations, yet Denmark continues to import these high-crime immigrants by the tens of thousands. Of course, this same pattern is replicated throughout the West.

In the US, we’re told that illegals commit fewer crimes than Americans, but—if you disregard the fact that 100% of illegals are, in fact, criminals by definition—the truth is that the only group against whom that claim is actually true is black Americans, who commit crimes such as murder at literally 10 times the rate of the majority whites.

Still, we’re relentlessly told that allowing this migration from their broken countries is the “compassionate” thing to do…

Except it’s not. If one were to apply a Rush-style reductio ad absurdum to this situation, what would really happen is that the West would collapse, Europe would end up part of the Caliphate, and America would become just another Latin American banana republic. How will that work for prosperity? For freedom? For continued advances of civilization? From the looks of Iraq, Turkey, Mexico, and Venezuela, not particularly well.

The truth is, if liberals really were interested in helping the disadvantaged from third-world countries, they’d force those fleeing to remain and clean up their own countries. Allowing those with the motivation and intestinal fortitude to make the trip across the Mexican desert to swim across the Rio Grande saps the spirit of their home countries. If they were forced to stay home, they would likely be the ones pushing hardest for change and improving their countries.

But they are not doing so because of Western liberals.

These Western liberals see themselves as the helping hand of God, rescuing the downtrodden, when in reality, they are Satan helping to destroy the nations from which said downtrodden emigrated (and simultaneously the ones they immigrate to).

In her outstanding 2010 book, Dead Aid: Why Aid Is Not Working and How There Is a Better Way for Africa, economist Dambisa Moyo argues that Western aid (at least the little that actually makes it to its destination) undermines much of Africa because it kills domestic farming and industry, often leaving the nations dependent on further handouts.

Just as parks post signs saying “Please don’t feed the wildlife” because they don’t want the bears to become dependent on food from humans, so too the West should get out of the aid business.

If the goal were actually to help citizens of third-world countries, these liberals would embark on the long-term journey of teaching them the precepts that underly functioning and prosperous nations: Rule of law, free markets, and private property, combined with limited government—things that many western nations have forgotten.

And it is possible to do. The Jews built a breadbasket and then a nation out of what was largely a desolate desert in the late 19th century. Hong Kong was a small city 60 years ago, but today, it’s a bustling world-class (albeit now communist) metropolis. The same holds true for Dubai—only faster! Indeed, changes can happen on a national scale, sometimes quite quickly. Look at what’s been done in El Salvador in five years and Argentina in one. It’s amazing what a people can do if motivated to do so.

But sadly, most of the motivated people in the third world aren’t using that spirit to build their nations; they’re abandoning their homes for Europe and America...only in most cases, the ones who come try to replicate their former dysfunctional societies in cushier environs. And as the rapidly unfolding USAID scandal showcases, much of the money for that invasion is being driven by leftists and paid for by American taxpayers. No doubt Rush is watching from above saying, “See, I told you so...”

