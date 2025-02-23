Rep. Jason Smith Calls for Revocation of Jewish Voice for Peace's Tax Exemption

I reported previously that Jewish Voice for Peace, which has a long track record of denouncing Israel while saying little about terrorist groups like Hamas, had to pay $678,000 to settle Paycheck Protection Act fraud allegations.

In addition, unlawful civil disobedience is cause for revocation of 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. The organization still remains tax-exempt although this may change now that House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith has called for revocation of its tax exemption for this very reason.

Jewish Voice for Peace ('JVP') is an organization that has been organizing protests and unauthorized encampments on university campuses across the U.S. since Hamas’ attack in Israel on October 7. The radical anti-Zionist organization has a history of sharing antisemitic tropes, expressing support for violence and terrorism, and vilifying Zionism and Zionists. The number of JVP sponsored events that have included clearly illegal activity is significant as is the number of arrests at JVP events over the last year. This organization is dedicated to violating the law in a misguided effort to make a point – such conduct does not advance a valid tax-exempt purpose. JVP’s incitement of violence and riots, and general conduct and activity that is contrary to the public good and does not further its stated tax-exempt purpose. Many of JVP’s events are designed to break the law, as demonstrated by the sheer number of arrests described in this appendix. Organizing illegal activity is not an exempt purpose. As such, the IRS should revoke JVP’s tax-exempt status. Please see the exhibits below for numerous examples of activity that fails to advance any tax-exempt purpose.

There are several exhibits including one that depicts JVP's hosting of Rasmea Odeh, who was convicted of murdering two Jews with a bomb and planting a second bomb to kill emergency responders. The Israelis fortunately found the second one before it exploded. I am not sure why JVP posted this letter from Israel's Ministry of Public Security because it goes into more detail and it is worth reading, downloading, and circulating. "The JVP is an anti-Semitic organization which incites against Israel. It regularly cooperates with extremist organizations which seek Israel's destruction. It is inexcusable that the organization chose to host at its conference a terrorist who was convicted for her involvement in murdering two Israeli students."

The question arises as to how many IRS regulations JVP needs to violate before its tax exemption is revoked. "Rev. Rul. 75-384 holds that an organization formed to promote world peace that planned and sponsored protest demonstrations at which members were urged to commit acts of civil disobedience did not qualify for IRC 501(c)(3) or (4) exemption." The IRS's Exempt Organization Division needs to think about this because toleration of blatant violations shows others that they also can get away with breaking the rules.

As JVP is not even making any effort to conceal these activities, its behavior could in fact be construed as open contempt and disrespect for the IRS and Commissioner Danny Werfel. JVP has, by repeating this behavior over and over, effectively slapped the IRS's collective face and dared it to do something about it. All the IRS needs to do is to cite (1) the prohibition against unlawful forms of civil disobedience and (2) JVP's own publications to the effect that it violated this prohibition, along with news reports and court records to the same effect.

Smith adds, "Operating at the agency’s historically slow pace is not acceptable given what is occurring in our streets and on our college campuses. The IRS must act quickly to address these serious issues." The IRS is in fact understaffed and, while nobody really likes to pay taxes, we will regret this if we need to call them to get help between now and April 15. In this case, however, JVP's long litany of the above activity, which it does not deny and even often affirms, should be more than ample cause for action.

JVP is in fact bleating about the prospect of losing its tax-exempt status. "Moments ago, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 9495, the so-called 'Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act.' This is a far-Right bill that would grant the incoming Trump administration unprecedented and unchecked power to revoke the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit organization — including social justice groups, media organizations, universities, and civil liberties organizations — based on a unilateral accusation of wrongdoing and without due process." This from the same organization whose own web site talks about its role in, as but one example, shutting down Grand Central Station. When you say you shut down a public transportation center and post a picture of that on your own web site, it's not a unilateral accusation from somebody else; it's an admission of guilt. Here is JVP depicting its role in shutting down the Capitol while lying about Israel committing genocide. There is a reason why lying is a one-strike-and-you're-out offense at the U.S. Military Academy and it should be one strike and you're out for JVP's credibility. Here, meanwhile, is JVP stipulating that it shut down AIPAC's headquarters.

Smith Calls for Revocation of the Tides Foundation's Tax Exemption

JVP is far from the only organization that Rep. Smith says should lose its tax-exempt status. He adds, "I write today to refer the Tides Foundation, an American-based, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, for investigation and ultimately revocation of its tax-exempt status. The Tides Foundation, in conjunction with its partners the Adalah Justice Project and the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, has engaged in conduct directly intended to incite riots, cause chaos, and disrupt college campuses – including acting as one of the largest funders for several groups involved in antisemitic activity across the country – all despite its stated tax-exempt purpose and charitable mission. This conduct is designed to sow chaos and discord in our society, has involved illegal activities, and certainly is not in furtherance of any tax-exempt purpose."

It's also to be remembered that the George Soros-related Tides Foundation was a fiscal sponsor of Black Lives Matter, whose own compliance with the expectations of tax-exempt entities has been questioned.

Smith's letter mentions several other anti-Israel organizations as well, and cites (1) the relevant IRS regulations and (2) objective evidence of noncompliance with those regulations to support revocation of their tax exemptions. Remember that Israel's war with Hamas also has a home front so, while the Israeli Defense Forces engage in armed combat with terrorists, we in the United States must use all available lawful and nonviolent means against domestic anti-Israel entities.



Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to being subjected to "cancel culture" for denouncing Black Lives Matter's incitement of civil disorder.

Image: Logo, Jewish Voice for Peace // fair use

