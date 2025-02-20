As memories fade and antisemitism rises, the promise of “Never Again” appears increasingly doubtful.

Ten thousand antisemitic incidents have occurred in America since October 2023, a thought that horrified me when I began writing this article on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Since then, I’ve focused on four separate and disparate truths that confirm to me that another holocaust may be likely:

A. 46% of French youth have either never heard of the Holocaust or were not sure what it is. 48% of Americans could not name a single concentration camp. Conclusion: Knowledge of the holocaust is weak and declining.

B. Americans have not been a unified people since WWII. Truth is no longer a shared attribute.

C. A staggering 34% of Americans check a box saying, “They do not feel a strong sense of connection or love for their country.” Most of that particular cohort comprises younger Americans—that is, people who either are or will shortly be in positions of power and authority.

D. A recent survey by Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs found that 36.7% of American-Jewish teens between the ages of 14 and 18 either “agreed” or “strongly agreed” with the statement, “I sympathize with Hamas.” Overall, 22% of all Americans support Hamas.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats have called for a more “even-handed” U.S. foreign policy, one that sees treating Hamas and Israel as if they were the same, including ending or reducing U.S. support for Israel. This is another example of false equivalencies that say American ideals, which are also mostly Israel’s ideals, are no better, no worse than other countries. It’s also antisemitism, which, like the other worst ‘isms’ infecting the West, thrives on emotion and ritualistic chanting vs. quiet reasoned truth, where their arguments die for lack of veracity.

Another truth is that Blue states, the ones in which antisemitism and Holocaust thrives have abdicated law enforcement. The increase in antisemitic attacks has a Kristallnacht feel to it:

In 2024, there were 56 physical assaults, 554 incidents of vandalism, 1,347 incidents of verbal or written harassment, and 1,307 rallies, including antisemitic rhetoric, expressions of support for terrorism against the state of Israel, and/or anti-Zionism.

In April 2023, a Jewish man was assaulted in New York City by individuals who shouted antisemitic slurs; he later died from his injuries.

In May 2022, a Jewish synagogue in Boston was targeted with a bomb threat. In November, a Jewish community center in Chicago received multiple threats.

In May 2021, Jewish individuals were violently attacked in the streets of New York and Los Angeles. In December, a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

In 2020, a Jewish-owned bakery in Atlanta was vandalized with antisemitic symbols and messages. In October, a Jewish man was assaulted in Brooklyn, New York, by a group of individuals who shouted antisemitic slurs.

This unhinged Jew hatred, which became apparent after October 7, coincides with another disturbing trend in America.

IQ scores in the U.S. average only 98 today—which means that the original “average” has dropped by two points. Thus, research from two Universities found that IQ scores in the U.S. declined slightly between 2006 and 2018, particularly in areas like logic, vocabulary, and problem-solving.

Those declining skills could explain why so many young Americans can easily be persuaded to accept manifest lies. Is one picture, or even a thousand photos of a dead Gazan child, proof of causation? No. But if it pings these youngsters’ emotions, it becomes “their truth,” and, therefore, an objective truth.

Thus, if you see things through the lens of feelings, your default position is to have empathy for those being killed or wounded, irrespective of the principles behind their deaths. It doesn’t matter that Hamas broke the peace, killed or captured more than 1,500 people, and lobbed missiles indiscriminately at civilians. And in terms of the photos on the internet, it doesn’t matter that Israel tries to prevent her civilians from dying, despite Hamas and its allies launching almost 20,000 rockets at civilian centers in 18 months, while Hamas, for propaganda reasons, positions Gazan civilians to do. What matters if you are empathy-driven is your emotional response.

Sadly, as the statistics above show, young Jews are no better than their non-Jewish peers when it comes to separating factual wheat from propaganda chaff. They’ve lost sight of the famous quotation from

Hillel the Elder, a first-century Jewish scholar: “If not you, then who? If not now, when?”

Fortunately, Donald Trump, a non-Jew, just answered that question for himself, for America (which is another Muslim target), and for Israel by announcing that he does not intend to repeat history by doing the same failed strategies in Gaza. It’s to be hoped that, if he can change the facts on the ground, he can change the lazy emotionally driven response from too many in the West.

God bless America.

