Migration Policy Finally Appears in the U.S.

Under President Trump, the United States has made further progress in securing citizen safety.

However, for some individuals, opposing the current administration's policies takes precedence over acknowledging their legitimacy.



Democrats panic - America turns out to have laws

To be honest, over the past year, I have become an ardent admirer of J.D. Vance. From being a young senator from Ohio to now serving as Vice President of the United States, he presents information so compellingly that you can't help but agree with him. His CBS interview further solidified this impression.

Correspondent Margaret Brennan attempted to undermine the new U.S. administration's approach to addressing issues that arose during Joe Biden's presidency through every means possible during the interview. The exchange resembled an interrogation more than a journalistic discussion, revealing Brennan as more of an activist than a journalist. CBS, along with other liberal media outlets, persists in trying to discredit the GOP, despite the American public having chosen this administration in hopes of positive change for the country.

The newly elected vice president effectively countered all of the interviewer’s challenges, including topics like high food prices and illegal immigration. In response to Brennan's claim that America was founded by migrants and is now deporting them, Vance clearly articulated his own and the government's stance: "Just because we were founded by immigrants doesn’t mean 240 years later we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world […] America should actually look out for the interests of our citizens first."

Ten days into Donald Trump's presidency, it is clear that his administration has been transparent about its intentions to remove illegal migrants from the United States. Immediately upon taking office, decrees were enacted to safeguard US citizens, accompanied by raids on residences of those in the country illegally. ICE reportedly aims for at least 1,200 arrests daily, a target expected to be met.

Not everyone approves of this approach to enforcing the law against illegal migrants. Liberal media outlets like CNN, CBS, and MSNBC were particularly critical, claiming that enforcement actions have led to inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants. They repeated familiar criticisms that Trump's policies separate families and return individuals to dangerous countries. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, was even derided as a "cosplayer" for her appearance during a recent raid in New York. Additionally, these outlets allege that the current administration is frightening people by supposedly apprehending illegal immigrants at churches and schools. It's noteworthy that attacks also targeted new White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who firmly stated in response to CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins: "They are all criminals. They broke the law when they illegally crossed the United States border."

It seems unusual for Democrats to encounter leaders who act decisively and are honest about it. Consider Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who in 2009 declared that "illegal migration is wrong, plain and simple" and asserted that "persons who enter the US without permission are illegal aliens and should not be treated the same as those who entered legally." Yet, by 2022, he advocated for amnesty for 11 million illegal immigrants and supported their path to citizenship. This shift underscores how Democratic viewpoints can vary dramatically based on the prevailing national agenda, casting doubt on their consistency and authority.

Meanwhile, Republicans are vocal in their support for the president's decisions and openly endorse them. Alongside Vice President Vance, Tom Homan, who serves as the "border czar" under President Trump, has made his stance clear on CNN. Homan stated that the United States aims to "arrest as many illegal immigrants as we can," with the number of arrests contingent upon Congressional funding. He also expressed frustration with the current deportation rate, asserting that "we must do more." When questioned by the interviewer about countries unwilling to accept deported individuals back, Homan responded confidently: "Oh, they'll take them back. We have President Trump in power."



The Briefest Trade War in History

It is clear that countries whose citizens are being deported by the US are reluctant to take them back. For instance, Brazil's local authorities expressed discontent when the first deportation flight arrived, demanding an explanation from Washington regarding what they perceived as a humiliating treatment of Brazilian illegal immigrants who were handcuffed on board. This raises the question: how should the US handle criminals?

Expressing discontent is one thing; engaging in open confrontation with no potential benefits is another. A clear example is Colombian President Gustavo Petro's decision to ban two U.S. military aircraft carrying 160 Colombians from landing, insisting on a protocol for the humane treatment of migrants before deportation. It seems Petro overlooked that the current U.S. president is not Joe Biden and did not anticipate that his actions would be labeled "economic suicide."

Following President Petro's statement, the U.S. State Department swiftly closed the visa department at the U.S. Embassy in Bogota as an intended signal to Colombia.

However, this action did not deter Petro, who then threatened measures against approximately 15,666 alleged illegally present U.S. citizens in Colombia. In response, President Trump immediately imposed sanctions on Colombian officials and levied a 25% tariff on Colombian goods, with the possibility of increasing it to 50%. Despite these actions, Petro escalated the confrontation by announcing the dispatch of a presidential plane for Colombian migrants' "dignified detention" and imposing a 50% duty on American imports.

Colombian politicians were deeply upset, as Petro's actions personally destabilized the Colombian economy through a dispute with someone who could act decisively from a position of strength. Protests erupted in Colombia, and the opposition urged Washington to disregard Petro's statements. Eventually, Petro backtracked on his earlier remarks and agreed to accept all deportation flights from the United States.

This incident significantly damaged his political standing, leading the Colombian Liberal Party to withdraw from his government. Clearly, this situation serves as a warning to other countries that refuse to take back illegal immigrants: the US will act resolutely, and non-compliance with President Trump's demands will immediately result in tariffs and duties being imposed.



A state of emergency at the border is a justified step

Kristi Noem, viewing illegal migrants as an "existential threat," emphasizes that bolstering border security is a paramount objective of U.S. national policy. This perspective aligns with one of President Trump's initial actions: declaring a state of emergency on the southern border. This move enables the deployment of the Armed Forces and National Guard to enhance control over unauthorized migration attempts. Pete Hegseth, recently sworn in as defense secretary, affirmed that the Pentagon will implement all necessary measures to secure the southern border. Additionally, the Department of Defense has been directed to develop a 30-day plan aimed at reinforcing borders and preserving U.S. sovereignty.

Even Mexico, initially reluctant on addressing illegal migration, agreed to deploy 10,000 soldiers to the U.S. border after facing the threat of tariffs. Instead of engaging in lengthy negotiations, President Trump secured this agreement, showcasing a level of national assertiveness that was hard to envision under the previous administration.

Clearly, all relevant departments will participate in addressing the migration crisis. The declaration of a state of emergency is warranted given that, in 2024, the number of criminals attempting to cross the US border and being apprehended by border services increased sevenfold compared to 2020. It is reasonable to expect a significant decrease in this figure by the end of 2025.

Ultimately, those who disregard our laws show disrespect for the United States, something that the Joe Biden administration seemingly overlooked. Strengthening our borders is crucial not just for safeguarding our families and citizens but also as a signal to the world: we must be taken seriously once more. It is only through resolute and lawful actions that we can foster an environment conducive to America's well-being and prosperity.



Image: Screen shot from CBS video, via YouTube