Ignoring the Real Threat of Islamofascism

Jihadi groups that seek the destruction of the West pose a infinitely greater risk to our way of life than the imagined fascism of Trump’s presidency. Yet the Left, instead of confronting this reality, obsesses over President Trump and Elon Musk, absurdly labeling them Nazis, despite both men unequivocally denouncing antisemitism and demonstrating stronger support for Israel than any leftist leader.

President Trump’s commitment to Israel and the Jewish people was evident right from the start. During his first term, he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital by moving the U.S. embassy there in 2018. He pulled out of Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran, which had empowered Iran’s funding of terror groups like Hezb’allah and Hamas. In 2019, Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a strategic region captured from Syria in 1967. In 2020, Trump brokered the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Sudan, and paving the way for a potential future agreement with Saudi Arabia.

One of Trump’s major achievements in combating Palestinian terrorism was his 2018 decision to cut U.S. funding to two organizations that fuel terrorism: the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). His policy halted U.S. taxpayer money from supporting terrorist activities, but Biden restored this funding in 2021. Now that Trump is back in office, he has reinstated these cuts to the PA and UNRWA. For decades, the PA has used foreign aid to finance its gruesome Pay-for-Slay program, rewarding terrorists for murdering Jews. Trump signed the Taylor Force Act into law in 2018, cutting over $200 million in annual U.S. funding (since 1993) to the PA while Pay-for-Slay remained in effect. Despite this, billions of dollars in international aid continue funding imprisoned terrorists and the families of those killed while conducting heinous attacks. The lifelong monthly salaries paid to these terrorists far exceed the average wage in Gaza and Palestinian-populated parts of Judea and Samaria. In 2021, Biden reversed Trump’s policy, ensuring that terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre and other attacks continue receiving financial support through American and European taxpayer dollars. Now, Trump has once again cut PA funding, with efforts to dismantle Pay-for-Slay entirely.

Similarly, Trump has resumed cutting U.S. funding to UNRWA, which indoctrinates Palestinian children in schools and summer camps with anti-Israel and anti-Jewish propaganda, perpetuates the Palestinian refugee conflict, and has even allowed its facilities to be used to hold hostages. Before 2018, the U.S. was UNRWA’s largest donor, contributing approximately $350 million annually, but Trump eliminated all funding that year. Biden reinstated it in 2021, funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to UNRWA despite its ties to Hamas. Now, Trump is once again withholding all funding to UNRWA while Israel has officially banned the agency from operating within its territory due to its documented collaboration with terrorist groups.

Trump did more than any other president to combat antisemitism on university campuses in 2019 by strengthening Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students from harassment and discrimination on campus. Upon returning to the White House for his second term, President Trump is taking decisive action against antisemitism by beginning the process of deporting foreign students on visas who participated in pro-Hamas demonstrations on-campus or who supported other terrorist organizations, potentially applying to all non-citizens beyond the academic environment.

Under the new Trump administration, the first foreign leader invited to the White House is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a stark contrast to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who distanced themselves from Netanyahu and declined to attend his joint address to Congress in July 2024.

Meanwhile, a bill sponsored by Senator Tom Cotton is being finalized to officially update U.S. policy to recognize Judea and Samaria instead of the West Bank -- a term introduced after Jordan’s illegal occupation of the area in 1948. This highlights Trump’s unwavering support in solidifying Israel’s rightful place in its biblical heartland. The name “West Bank” erases the region’s Jewish history, whereas Judea and Samaria reflect its status as the cradle of Jewish civilization 4,000 years ago -- the indigenous homeland of the Jewish people, where the patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob once dwelled, and where King David lived as a shepherd before becoming Israel’s first king.

The Left has become a dangerous force, manipulating public perception through manufactured lies while ignoring real threats. Despite relentless attempts by the Left to smear Trump as a Nazi, his record speaks for itself. No other U.S. president has shown such unwavering support for Israel, both in policy and principle. The real irony is that those who falsely brand him a Nazi are the same ones turning a blind eye to the growing global threat of Islamic extremism and antisemitic violence.

The West is barreling toward a major terror debacle after recklessly opening its borders to millions of illegal migrants, many of whom pose serious security risks, while allowing jihadists and their hate-fueled ideology to spread unchecked. Recognizing this growing threat, President Trump has declared illegal immigration a national emergency, reinforcing his commitment to securing U.S. borders -- just as he has taken decisive action to defund terrorist-linked organizations such as the PA and UNRWA, stand with Israel, and combat antisemitism both at home and abroad.

Trump is not the enemy of the Jewish people. He remains one of their strongest and most unwavering allies. His actions speak louder than the Left’s lies, and the world is watching.

Image: U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv