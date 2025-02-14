History Is On Trump’s Side With The Expulsion Of The Palestinians

In announcing the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, Trump gave the world a brilliant masterclass in realpolitik. Let’s break it down:

If there is one thing we should be able to agree on, at least the few of us who have opened a history book, it is that ethnic hatred courses just under the skin of civilized men ready to erupt from the slightest of provocations.

This has been the case throughout history. The Ancient Greek city-states, from Athens to Sparta, from Thebes to Corinth, despite having so much in common, would periodically descend into brutal wars over seemingly nothing. This paradigm has continued unabated for millennia. Just in the last 100 years, we’ve had the Armenian Genocide killing 1.2M, the Holocaust slaughtering 6M, the Rwanda Genocide butchering 800k, and over 40 more large-scale genocides.

The utopian idea that international law and man’s material achievements have somehow erased human nature is so counter to the factual record as to be laughable. The fact is, with few exceptions, man is a tribal animal. Homogenous populations breed peace, e.g., Japan and Iceland, while multi-ethnic populations are high-pressure cookers that require constant vigilance to keep from exploding.

Image: YouTube screen grab.

With Trump’s announcement, it is clear he understands both history and human nature. The press, on the other hand, not so much, or even at all. The WSJ called Trump’s announcement “preposterous,” Al Jazerra said it was “surreal,” the NY Times called it “stunning,” and the Jerusalem Post called it “unprecedented.”

Unprecedented, it is not. Expulsions, genocide’s conscientious stepchild, are just as common. After WWII, the Czechs writhed in hatred against the Germans who had forced hundreds of thousands of Czechs to flee the Sudetenland. Not to be outdone, the Czechs brutally forced 3M Germans out of Czechoslovakia after the war.

Imagine the outrage of the free world.

Never mind. It was sanctioned by the Allies at Potsdam, who,

having considered the question in all its aspects, recognize that the transfer of German populations, or elements thereof, remaining in Poland, Czechoslovakia and Hungary, will have to be undertaken.

This is how wars end; this is how peace returns.

WWII is certainly no exception to the utopian leftist fantasies of a brotherhood of men living together in peace. In 1971, West Pakistan, seeing the independence of Bangladesh as a threat to Islamic unity (apparently a common theme), genocidally murdered as many as 3M Hindus, raped 200-400k women with the express intention of destroying Bengali families, and forced another 10M to flee to India.

The UN did absolutely nothing, not even a resolution recognizing the genocides, the rapes, the expulsions, not even humanitarian aid. The US itself was no better. The US Consul, Archer Blood, wrote to the state department the infamous “Blood Telegram,” calling out this moral hypocrisy and demanding action.

Our government has failed to denounce atrocities. Our government has failed to take forceful measures to protect its citizens while at the same time bending over backward to placate the West Pakistan-dominated government and to lessen any deservedly negative international public relations impact against them. Our government has evidenced what many will consider moral bankruptcy...

Instead, on Kissinger’s advice, Nixon took the side of genocide and expulsion. For his humanity, Archer Blood was fired.

In 1991, after the first Gulf War, Kuwait expelled 400k Palestinians. Palestinians! Surely, the UN acted? Nope. Nothing, not a single resolution.

To be fair, when the Turks invaded northern Cyprus in 1974, after slaughtering and raping thousands and forcing over 200k ethnic Greek Cypriots to flee to southern Cyprus, the UN issued Resolution 361 “expressing its grave concern for the refugees.” A feckless, equivocating, worthless scrap of paper, but it did something. The ethnic hatred continued, and an additional 50k Turkish Cypriots were forced to flee to the north.

So, the world suddenly being aghast at Trump suggesting relocating Palestinians is like Casablanca’s Claude Rains exclaiming he’s “shocked that gambling is going on here,” even as the croupier hands him his winnings.

While most of these tribal expulsions are almost completely without merit, apart from racial hatred, the Palestinian expulsion is different.

The Hamas Charter unmistakably calls for the destruction of Israel:

Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it.

And we know the Palestinians overwhelmingly support Hamas because Jimmy Carter was there for their election: “...we were all surprised at the enormity of the Hamas victory.”

On October 7, 2023, over 5000 soldiers and civilians were sent into Israel to slaughter, rape, mutilate, behead, and take hostages in the single worst Jewish catastrophe since the Holocaust. The civilians celebrated by kicking, hitting, and spitting on the corpses dragged into Gaza. They have fired 19,000 missiles indiscriminately into civilian populations and show no sign of contrition. They seethe with hatred for Jews and inculcate it in their children from the cradle.

If ever there were cause for expulsion, it is the Gaza civilians’ conduct.

Trump left the question open as to where they should be relocated, mentioning Jordan, Egypt, or elsewhere. It is that “elsewhere” they must go.

Jordan has had its own violent history with the Palestinians. King Hussein expelled 200k Palestinians in 1971 for attempting to destabilize his country and establish a state within a state. While Jordan is reluctantly accepting some children, the nation is not likely to repeat that mistake.

Since the Camp David Accord in 1979, Egypt and Israel have been at peace, and Egypt has long been an ally of the U.S. There is no reason to destabilize an ostensible friend who certainly does not want them.

However, there are at least three countries that make much better sense: Iran, Syria, and Yemen. Unlike Jordan and Egypt, these nations are already Israel’s adversaries, openly supported Hamas’s war effort, and lack the military strength to resist relocation. Rather than destabilizing friendly states, sending the Palestinian population there could weaken hostile regimes, turning a defensive relocation into a strategic opportunity.

Of course, nothing Israel does comes without international condemnation. The UN will issue its predictable “grave concerns” while doing nothing, just as it has done for decades. The expulsions of Germans, Cypriots, Bangladeshis, and Palestinians themselves barely registered any response in the past. This, too, will be absorbed into history and forgotten.

Wars are not ended by moral grandstanding but by decisive action. Israel has been given a rare opportunity that comes along only infrequently in history. To ensure lasting peace, the Palestinian presence in Gaza—and the West Bank—must be permanently removed.

History is shaped not by sentiment but by force, strategy, and the will to survive. Now is the time for Israel to heed Trump’s advice to secure its future—not through another shaky ceasefire, not through another cycle of half-measures, but through the decisive resolution of a century-old conflict.

Huck Davenport is a pseudonym.