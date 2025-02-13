Help! The Establishment’s Fallen and Can’t Get Up!

The Senate’s confirmation hearings for President Trump’s political appointees have been gladiatorial spectacles. Tulsi Gabbard; Kash Patel; and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. followed Pete Hegseth’s example in demonstrating fierce determination and an unwillingness to have their honor questioned by dishonorable Democrats.

Gabbard told the Intelligence Committee that the Russia collusion hoax, the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, and her own experiences as a Biden regime surveillance target proved that the CIA and its sister agencies had become politicized weapons endangering the Republic. Kennedy admonished Senator Bernie Sanders for being a bought-and-paid-for stooge of the pharmaceutical industry. When Senator Adam Schiff (who should be a defendant, not a lawmaker) accused Patel of betraying law enforcement officers, the next director of the FBI stared back intently and reminded inveterate liar Schiff that those who police our streets know who has their backs.

These types of hearings have gotten increasingly combative over the last thirty years, but this aggressive jousting between nominees and lawmakers is something new. What we’re watching is not just rhetorical gamesmanship or made-for-TV fireworks meant to capture distracted Americans’ attention. Like their boss in the White House — whose mug shot from the Fulton County Jailhouse in Atlanta, Georgia, two years ago only added to Trump’s legend as an everyman hero — these nominees have approached their confirmation hearings with a stoic seriousness befitting an administration whose every move conveys a simple message: “There’s a new sheriff in town.” When Patel gave Schiff the “evil eye” and calmly asserted that his friends in blue had his six, I thought the corrupt California senator wet his pants.

Will the nominees be confirmed? If the proceedings were done entirely in secret, they would not. As more Americans have steadily realized, the U.S. Senate is not divided between Republicans and Democrats. Almost all senators are stalwart members of the same Uniparty. The Senate is a privileged chamber of egomaniacal “nobles” who work for the Intelligence Community, protect the permanent bureaucracy, and remain loyal only to their Establishment Club. Most Senate “Republicans” oppose Trump and his nominees.

As but one example of their virulent duplicity, the Wall Street Journal reported that North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis actively worked to sink Hegseth’s nomination by promoting scurrilous eleventh-hour hearsay that might have given him enough political cover to join consummate RINO-turds McConnell, Collins, and Murkowski in voting “no.” President Trump and Vice President Vance managed to identify the late-breaking ambush and prevent the RINO saboteurs from dynamiting Hegseth’s confirmation. With some help from concerned MAGA voters in North Carolina and across the country, they brought Two-Faced Tillis to heel. After Tillis’s cowardly betrayal was exposed, the pusillanimous politico not only introduced Kash Patel at his later confirmation hearing to become director of the FBI but also bent over backwards to offer Patel his full-throated endorsement. Tillis’s sudden U-Turn from MAGA quisling to champion in a matter of days suggested that he had learned a valuable lesson.

Unfortunately, we will never be so lucky. Two-Faced Tillis can’t change his stripes, and the Republican wing of the Uniparty has no intention of trading its Establishment Club perquisites for the red MAGA hats popular among the “riffraff” our political “nobles” abhor. President Trump has given a voice to a long-ignored, fed-up, and growing share of the American electorate, and the political “elites” who have occupied D.C. for far too many decades will never forgive him.

Still, something big is going on. The RINO-turds don’t like us, and they despise President Trump. Yet they need us now. In effect, their political survival depends upon the American people — particularly the abused MAGA coalition — deciding not to burn the whole Deep State down. The lies and corruption emanating from Washington have driven our country to its breaking point, and a plurality (if not an outright majority) of Americans are on the cusp of tossing the failing federal government into the dustbin of history and returning to the Constitution’s blueprint for building a functioning Republic from the ground up.

Obviously, if we were to return to the U.S. Constitution as our guide in a kind of American “mulligan,” we would not repeat our mistakes by turning a blind eye to the construction of an all-powerful and unaccountable Intelligence Branch, the empowerment of a vast and unelected bureaucratic blob, or the underhanded transformation of our system into a money spigot for multinational corporations and central banks. If Americans one day choose fidelity to the Constitution over the monstrosity that is the federal government, they will do everything they can to make sure that limitations upon the government’s powers are actually enforced this time around. A chain will be wrapped tightly around Leviathan’s neck, and the American people will stand forcefully upon its back. As we approach America’s sestercentennial, we have relearned a lesson our Founders tried desperately to teach us: unchecked government never stops growing and never yields to the people any control.

What does all this have to do with President Trump’s nominees? If they are ultimately confirmed, their success will not reflect a general willingness among Senate Republicans to support Trump’s “America First” agenda. Two-Faced Tillis’s covert efforts to scuttle Hegseth’s nomination and Senator Joni Ernst’s ham-handed attempts to position herself as his replacement demonstrated how much RINO-turds would love to tank Trump’s trusted leadership and substitute members of their own club into his administration. Heck, Mitch McConnell — one of the three RINO relics who voted to deliver Pete Hegseth’s head as a trophy to Democrats — led Senate Republicans for nearly twenty years. McConnell’s latest double-cross is simply a fresh reminder that our elected “representatives” have habitually chosen not to represent us.

Rather than reflecting a movement of Uniparty RINOs toward MAGA, the success of President Trump’s nominees should be understood as the Establishment’s reluctant acknowledgment that the entire federal government is skating on thin ice. Major aviation disasters have become a regular occurrence. USAID has been exposed as a criminal slush fund, propaganda organ, and global censorship front. Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” has determined that Treasury Department officers regularly disbursed taxpayer funds to known terrorist groups. Public health institutions not only covered up COVID’s origin in an American-funded Chinese lab but also unconscionably mandated an experimental gene therapy that has caused unknown deaths and other serious harms. Biden’s DOJ and FBI spent the last four years persecuting the Uniparty’s ideological enemies. Americans are keenly aware that “invalid votes procured by fraud” continue to compromise state and federal elections. The signs of America’s economic and social decline have become impossible to ignore.

While Democrats use “global warming” as a bogeyman to excuse government malfeasance, floods in North Carolina and fires in Hawaii and California have destroyed entire communities. Food processing plants explode without explanation. Ships crash into bridges without explanation. Government drones spy on Americans without explanation. Planes crash without explanation. Meanwhile, China takes control of the Panama Canal right under the federal government’s nose, and UN-allied organizations direct fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the United States. The Chinese Communist Party even operates criminal tribunals inside our borders.

A rational American surveying the monumental damage either ignored, condoned, or inflicted by the U.S. government upon its citizens would logically conclude that the costs of such institutional malice far outweigh any nominal rewards.

However much the Uniparty protests otherwise, it is desperate for President Trump to save it from itself. Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell’s recent public stumbles are the perfect metaphor for a declining Establishment wriggling and screaming, “Help! We’ve fallen, and we can’t get up.” The Trump administration should look the other way and keep working.

Image: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay, Pixabay License.