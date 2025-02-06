Harrison Ford Commits a Revolutionary Act

During a recent interview promoting his latest picture, Captain America: Brave New World, the legendary Harrison Ford proved that he doesn't suffer fools or liberal groupthink.

During the interview for extraTV, interviewer Roqui Theus made ample display of her inanity. Theus asked Ford why he wasn't wearing red because Ford plays Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross who occasionally becomes Red Hulk.

Despite being an entertainment journalist, Theus was unaware of the motion capture technology and referred to it as motion, Ford was compelled to correct her.

Theus attempted to get Ford to be negative about the Trump administration. She asked Ford if the film reflected current events. Ford plays the newly elected U.S. President who may have a dark side. Ford revealed that the film was written over five years, and any resemblance to current events was coincidental.

Theus, who happens to be black, then asked Ford what it was like to work with Anthony Mackie, whom she described as Black Captain America. She claimed the casting a black man as Marvel's foremost superhero had an impact beyond the movies.

Ford took his time and dismissed the entire premise with the following quote:

I don’t think there’s a Black Captain America, I think there’s just a Captain America. He could be red or green, but he’s not. He’s Anthony Mackie. And he fills the shoes, whatever they were. I was there when it happened, and for me, he’s Captain America.

George Orwell famously wrote that 'in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act,' this was Ford's revolutionary moment.

Ford is right. A superhero becomes one due to his actions emanating from fearlessness, resilience, righteousness, and empathy, and not due to race, gender, sexuality, etc. which result from genetic inheritance.

When Chris Evans played Captain America, the actor's race didn't prefix the character, the same standard must apply when a black actor plays the superhero.

Most in Ford's place would have stuck to the Hollywood liberal groupthink. They would have lauded DEI initiatives while adding that Hollywood needs to do much better in 'representation.' They would also defend the casting of non-white actors, claiming that audiences of color will relate to the character better.

Cinema, which is the foremost medium of mass entertainment, stands against forcing DEI initiatives. DEI always favors one group while sidelining and vilifying another. But cinema does the opposite, here diverse groups sit together to undergo the same emotional journey. Cinema is a unifier.

The DEI proponents often claim that only racists reject diversity initiatives. But the main objection to DEI is that it subverts merit by focusing on attributes such as race or sexual orientation which are a result of genes and not actions or accomplishments.

Actors such as Denzel Washington‍, Sidney Poitier, Morgan Freeman, Wesley Snipes, Eddie Murphy, and others became superstars due to their charisma and talent. People gravitated towards them not because but irrespective of their race.

When people watch a Denzel Washington movie, they aren't doing so because of his race but rather because they want to watch a fine actor and a star who has been delivering for over four decades. Denzel’s path to the silver screen began on stage and then on television. This is a case of an individual who rose despite adversity, got himself an education, and worked his way up the ladder to superstardom.

Denzel is a superstar irrespective of his race. To call him a black superstar or a black actor is an insult because it either implies that Denzel is a superstar only among black audiences or perhaps his success was a result of DEI initiatives.

A few years back, actor Idris Elba said that refused to be identified as a “black actor” and that he wanted his talent to be recognized regardless of his race. Elba added that the race obsession "can hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth.”

What about Anthony Mackie?

Mackie made his debut 25 years ago. He's appeared on stage and starred in smaller parts in movies and on television. He has also been part of the Marvel Universe for almost a decade and worked his way up to play Captain America.

This doesn't just apply to cinematic heroes in general.

Indiana Jones, James Bond, Rambo, Harry Callahan, etc., became global phenomena because of acts of heroism. The fact that they happened to be Caucasian didn't even cross the minds of fans across nationalities, races, genders, religions, etc.

Only those who lack talent rely upon their race, gender, or sexual orientation to get work. They are aware of their shortcomings and that they cannot compete against the best in the business. Hence, they hide behind their genetic attributes and claim to be discriminated against, knowing that liberal Hollywood will prostrate before them.

The DEI has also become a shortcut for the lack of creativity in Hollywood. Instead of innovating superior ideas for their films, they merely alter the race or gender of the character and think of it as pathbreaking.

DEI casting failed because the actors in question were forced upon the audiences.

This happens with Caucasian actors too.

When studios promote brand-new actors as the next big thing, the actors fail because they are being forced upon the audience and their rise isn't due to popularity. Chris Pine was supposed to be the next Harrison Ford but failed. In the end, superstars cannot be cultivated, there is no formula. The 'it' factor cannot be explained. Some just have it and that makes them popular which leads to stardom.

This DEI insanity must end simply because you cannot end discrimination against one group by discriminating against another. The only way to end discrimination is to facilitate a fair contest and let the best rise to the top. Let the best actor be cast in a role irrespective of race.

Race, gender, skin color, and sexual orientation are incidental, but achievements and records are the result of effort and talent and hence must be the sole criteria be it a superhero or a government servant.

It is refreshing to see a liberal such as Harrison Ford reject Hollywood's groupthink.

Hollywood urgently needs to abandon their divisiveness and work toward making movies for all. This will revitalize their box office numbers and bring people together.

Image: Georges Biard