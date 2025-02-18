Florida Voter Fraud Case Could Overturn U.S. House Race

Last November, Democrat fraudsters bypassed the presidential race and focused instead on the down-ballot races. In Florida, local Democrat candidates received more votes than either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris at the top of the ballot. Something was definitely amiss.

For instance, Republican Rocky Rochford was running against incumbent Democrat Kathy Castor for the U.S. House seat in Congressional Race 14 (FL-14). The district straddles Hillsborough and Pinellas counties and includes the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg. Castor was declared the winner, but Rochford is now contesting the race, claiming voter fraud, primarily by vote-by-mail ballots.

There is also deep suspicion that this method of fraud has happened across the country, costing Republicans three U.S. Senate seats, about a dozen House seats, and countless local municipal seats and referendums.

A longtime Trump associate, Peter Ticktin, is representing Rochford. The Ticktin Law Group has identified a systematic breakdown of internal election controls that affected the FL-14 race and other races far beyond. They have found duplicate voters called "clones" in the voter rolls. These fraudulent clones are digital people created based on the identities of real people, with minor variations in name spelling, birth dates, and addresses. Multiple clones can be made based on the identity of a single real person. As a result, fraudsters can manufacture unlimited numbers of these cloned voters in the cyber world. They estimate approximately two million cloned voters on the Florida voter rolls.

The Ticktin team has also developed an algorithm that can scan the voter rolls and identify these clone voters. They found that whoever created these clones in the voter rolls was using sophisticated encryption on a level that the National Security Agency might use.

In a recent article, Jerome Corsi explained the 2024 Democrat down-ballot strategy:

Trump won not only because the American people voted for him but because the Democrat "Deep State" Party… let Trump win by refusing to hand Kamala a victory. However, even as the Democrats stepped back from the top of the ticket, as the razor-thin margin in the House reminds us, the president isn't the only person on a ballot. The ongoing investigation of many down-ballot elections suggests that the algorithms were also used in those down-ballot races. There's growing evidence strongly suggesting that the Democrats stole many U.S. House and Senate elections and an even larger number of state and local races. The Democrat party's goal in stealing down-ballot elections in 2024 was to ensure the GOP got a majority in the U.S. House and Senate that was "too small to rule."

The vote-by-mail (VBM) voting process begins when the voter fills out the Florida Statewide Vote-By-Mail Ballot Request Form. A critical piece of this process is the voter's driver's license number or the last four digits of the Social Security number, which are filled out at the top of the form. When these fields are left blank, they are informally referred to as "No-No" ballots because no information is provided in either field. Without this information, it is a felony to send the so-called voter a ballot.

Across Florida, Ticktin has uncovered 592,335 VBM “No-No” ballots issued to requestors who did not provide the required identification but were mailed a ballot anyway. Of these illegally issued ballots, 475,340 were returned to their counties, where they were processed and counted as votes.

During election season, the typical number of requests for VBM ballots across Florida averages a few thousand per day. On September 9, 2024, 196,986 "No-No" requests for VBMs arrived in Pinellas County alone, and on September 13, 2024, 245,255 "No-No" requests arrived in Miami-Dade County alone. These are huge red flags. Once the ballot is separated from the envelope, the illegitimate ballots are mingled with the legitimate ones, and the votes are counted.

More than 5,000 "No-No" ballots were also issued in Hillsborough County, FL-14. Combined with the massive number of "No-No" ballots in Pinellas County, these numbers were more than enough to swing the election to Democrat Kathy Castor.

Moreover, other local Democrat down-ballot candidates outperformed state averages in the VBM tally, especially in Hillsborough County. In these races, Democrats lost the in-person vote at the polling locations but won the VBM vote by a wide margin. These would include school board, property appraiser, and supervisor of elections races. Even a county millage tax increase was approved by a lopsided number of VBM votes.

Ticktin has brought Rochford’s case before a Florida court in Tallahassee to determine whether and how much fraud occurred in this race. If the court establishes fraud, we can assume voter rolls are compromised in all 50 states. Such a ruling would then give President Trump grounds to purge dirty voter rolls in Florida and all other states nationwide and start anew with a verifiably clean and secure list of voters.

In a separate filing under the Federal Contested Elections Act, the U.S. House of Representatives Administrative Committee will investigate the FL-14 race and provide the speaker with options for a Floor vote in the House. A majority vote of 218 members is needed to overturn this House race. With the current slim Republican margin in the House, an extra seat for the GOP would have a dramatic effect nationwide.

Rochford’s case shows Florida's elections have a long way to go before they achieve the "gold standard" of election integrity they claim to uphold. Furthermore, the investigation into the FL-14 race could show similar fraud occurring nationwide. Voter rolls must be cleaned, and vote-by-mail ballots must be strictly limited to people with valid excuses for not voting in person. With the election system vulnerable to abuse and a continuing divide in acceptance of election outcomes, the question remains: when will state and federal officials take real action to safeguard elections?

Rocky Rochford can be reached at Rocky@Rocky4Congress.com, and Jeff Lukens can be reached at JPLukens@hotmail.com.

Image: Thomas Nast