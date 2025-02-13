Fascism, Racism, and Donald Trump

With Donald Trump back in the Oval Office and fulfilling the promises he made to the American people, the inevitable accusations of Fascism and racism again fill the airwaves, the pages, and the websites of the legacy media. These seemingly never-ending accusations also the underlie the lawsuits being filed in the courtrooms of radical left-wing judges in an unconstitutional effort to impede and stop Trump in his quest to make America great again.

The fact that the Marxist-inspired American Left, its political arm, the Democrat Party, and its “Ministry of Information,” the legacy media, has to once again rely on endlessly regurgitating these now threadbare epithets is an admission that they have not only failed to achieve their goal of transforming the nation but have nothing to justify their failed policies except to vilify Donald Trump and accuse 75% of the citizens of the United States of being inbred racists.

The American Marxists have long been confident that a substantial majority of Americans of European descent are easily gulled, susceptible to guilt and shame, and are, thus, willing to stand aside as they transform the nation.

Over the past sixty-five years, they have been monomaniacally determined to convince the citizenry that the United States is and always has been a malevolent and racist nation due its settlement by the European branch of the Caucasian race (or more contemptuously “Whites”)

According to their duplicitous agitprop, Whites have, since the dawn of recorded history, been the principal promoters and beneficiaries of slavery and repression throughout the world. Those members of this villainous race who settled in this country over the past 400 years are, thus, responsible for imposing never-ending racism and inequity on the American continent.

The American Marxists insist that the White population, which includes Hispanics of European descent, must openly confess their collective guilt and seek forgiveness. Additionally, and in light of this demonic legacy, every American of any race should be mortified to be a citizen of such vile and irredeemable country.

Not coincidentally, this cabal has declared that there is a path toward national redemption and a mechanism to forever erase the stain of “white privilege” and “systemic racism.” It is for the American Marxists to be unopposed in their seizure of the reins of power in order to transform the nation into a one-party secular socialist paradise.

The absurd assertion made by the American Marxists that the United States is the embodiment of evil because of ever-present “systemic racism” is defeated by the mere fact that they have had to resort to this specious and feeble argument in their bid to achieve their goals.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the Left has been unable to transform the United States into socialist paradise by using the standard class warfare tactic that succeeded in many other nations. That strategy succeeded in those nations because there was an element of truth in the underlying allegations of rampant inequality due to rigid class structures and monolithic governments.

That tactic did not work in the United States as this is the first nation in annals of mankind to be created without a rigid class structure and with a recognition of the unalienable rights of the individual as well as a dramatically disbursed governmental framework. Further, it is also the first nation to create a written permanent Constitution with provisions to correct societal inequalities, which were used to end slavery, institute women’s suffrage, and eliminate of the last vestiges of institutional racism in the 1960s. It is the only nation in history that was willing to suffer the overwhelming death and destruction of a civil war to permanently end slavery. And it is the first and still only country created as a multi-ethnic nation.

Thus, the only tactic the American Marxists have is to foment guilt among the majority of the citizenry while falsely portraying the nation as irredeemably racist and dividing the country by race and ethnicity as well as labeling those of us in opposition to their megalomania as Fascists or Nazis.

The American Marxists have been taken aback by the reality that a rapidly growing majority of Americans, led by Donald Trump, will never roll over and meekly allow these wannabe autocrats and their dimwitted acolytes to transform America. Nor will we tolerate the accusations of Fascism or racism or wallow in collective guilt for who are.

I am of a member of the Caucasian race and of European descent, I am a naturalized citizen of the United States, and I am a Christian. I am extraordinarily proud of being all the above. Further, even if I knew who my ancestors were, I do not have a scintilla of guilt nor do I care about what they may or may not have done over the centuries.

I am grateful to be a part of western civilization with its roots in Christianity and Judaism. The only civilization in the history of mankind that ended slavery, initiated and promoted universal human rights, originated women’s equality, created parliamentary democracy, and recognized that as certain rights came from God and not man, they cannot be abrogated by the state,

Throughout countless millennia all races have enslaved, violently subjugated, and exploited others in and outside their racial group. In fact, it is estimated that a virtually everyone of European descent has an ancestor that was captured or sold as a slave. The same holds true for essentially everyone living on the planet today.

Slavery still exists to this day in multiple countries in Africa as well as in India, China, and Pakistan among other Asian countries and across the entirety of the Middle East. It is estimated that throughout the world today there are over 40 million human beings in slavery. More than triple the number that were enslaved during the nearly four hundred years of the transatlantic slave era (16th to 19th centuries).

None of these countries or regions are populated or controlled by the “evil” white race. Further, by 1863 all nations inhabited or governed by the ancestors of the current members of the white race had abolished slavery in perpetuity and turned their attention to guaranteeing the rights of former slaves. It is the only race, on a collective basis, to ever do so. And it is also the race that has long been in the forefront of movements to end modern slavery.

Every American should be proud of being a member of whatever racial or ethnic group they may belong to, but more importantly they should be extraordinarily proud of being a citizen of the most unique, successful, and tolerant nation in the annals of mankind. Further, they should accelerate the inevitable relegation of the American Marxist cabal to the ash heap of history by telling them to take their unconstitutional attempts to thwart Donald Trump and their vile manipulation of the citizenry and shove it.

Image: National Archives