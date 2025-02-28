DOGE Is in the Constitution

On January 30, Pocahontas shouted into a microphone that “There is nothing in the Constitution that says ordinary citizens have a right to see what we spend our tax dollars on.” Aside from the frightening implications of such a statement, Senator Warren is so far off base that she’s not even on the field. As an attorney, she should know better.

Article I, § 9, Clause 7 of the Constitution says:

No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time.

Questioning Grok AI yields an answer that the highest broad brush level of disclosure, limited to gross receipts and Department level funding, satisfies this provision. This may have been adequate at the Founding, but with the proliferation of departments, bureaus, and agencies, it is no longer a “Statement [of]… Expenditures of all public Money.” A proper description of the present state of affairs is, frankly, NSFW.

Enter DOGE.

Using computerized tools that operate many multiples of the speed of any human, DOGE has been able to create forensic maps of where all the money has gone. In short, it’s an automated method of observing Sutton’s Law: Follow the Money.

Like most working stiffs, I thought USAID was a way that “aid” money got to foreign governments and organizations. Boy was I wrong! Yes, the “AID” part was “Agency for International Development,” but that didn’t seem to make much difference. Big Balls Coristine and his band of merry men let the cat out of the bag. Large chunks of that money were being laundered into the pockets of Democrat organizations and operatives.

Politico has been widely reported to be a prime recipient of federal dollars. While the details are unclear, the $8.2 million in cancelled government subscriptions is a not-inconsequential hit to its $100 million total budget. Other left wing entities such as ActBlue, the Tides Foundation, and various Soros affiliates are also implicated in misappropriated funds.

Detailed amounts for specific beneficiaries aren’t known yet, since DOGE hasn’t published its reports. Multiple lawsuits are throwing mud in the gears. But the screaming by leftists cannot be ignored. They are being exposed. There can be no doubt that government corruption has financed many things that will almost certainly result in personal address changes and loss of WiFi privileges. But more important is the fact that, when all is said and done, a major portion of the federal fisc isn’t being spent on those things that the Constitution allows.

One has to wonder, with all this money sloshing around the pool, just how much of it has ended up in the play pens of various Democrat legislators? How is it that Chuckie Schumer has become a multimillionaire on a salary of a couple hundred grand? Or how did our favorite New York bartender get to be worth millions? It couldn’t be her economics degree or a trade in cattle futures, could it?

The real problem here is the word “expenditures.” When Congress appropriates a few paltry billions for USAID, it hasn’t spent a dime. It has authorized the president to spend through USAID. The money that USAID sends out are its expenditures, and those are the largest part of what was appropriated. Keeping the lights on and paying the help are small potatoes. The federal government hasn’t told us very much about where it is actually sending the money. For example, when we ship rockets and bombs to Ukraine, that’s not technically an expenditure. They are pulled from stockpiles and loaded on ships. The actual expenditure is to Lockheed, Boeing, Raytheon, or some other defense contractor. And that information is buried under multiple layers of paper.

The Constitution obligates the Feds to tell us where the money went. Those expenditures have been concealed from us for decades. It is very likely that most of the last century has been devoted to creating these money laundering networks with the goal of financing every “election” campaign with taxpayer money. In close races, it probably paid for stuffing ballot boxes (see “2,000 Mules”). It definitely paid for propaganda via outlets such as Politico and the Huffington Post. Big Tech got richer from toeing the Left’s line. And Democrat campaigns harvested this laundered money through ActBlue, where retirees on small fixed incomes “gave” massive amounts via thousands of tiny donations. When contacted, the “donors” pointed out that not only did they not give the money, they didn’t have it to give. There’s a short word that describes this: fraud.

Senator Warren isn’t just wrong on the Constitution. She has taken a position completely opposed to the exact requirement spelled out in it. We have every right to know what our government spends our money on. Because no agency of the Executive Branch willingly gives up its ledger, DOGE is the essential crowbar to break open the stone wall. Thus we may properly understand that DOGE is the reporting agency envisioned by Article I, § 9, Clause 7.

Further affiant sayeth naught.

Ted Noel is a retired physician who posts on social media as Doctor Ted. His Doctor Ted’s Prescription podcast is available on multiple podcast channels.

Image via X.