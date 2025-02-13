Do We Regret Voting for Donald Trump? Hell No!

Democrats are searching for a glimmer of good news amid their electoral defeat a few months ago. They are also in shock, or experiencing Trumpus epilepticus, over how quickly President Trump is doing exactly what he promised during the campaign.

Instead of looking inward and reflecting on how poorly they misread the American electorate, they remain in denial, asserting that Trump voters now regret their choice of Donald, the deep-state slayer.

Here is a boy named Harry Sisson, a paid Democrat shill on X, claiming without evidence - standard for Democrats - that “Trump supporters are ALREADY regretting their votes!” Sure they are, Harry.

The Rasmussen Reports daily presidential tracking poll for Friday reveals that 51% of likely U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. This figure is slightly higher than the percentage of voters who voted for Trump, raising the question: who are these Republican regretters?

Screenshot The Last Refuge

Not only the paid Democrat influencers but also friends and contacts on social media are confidently announcing that they are hearing from “many people” who “highly regret” their vote, that they “didn’t realize” how bad the Orange Man would be, and that we are “welcomed back” to wherever we came from before “Trumpopathy” affected our brains and powers of reason.

I have yet to meet a Trump voter who is anything but ecstatic that President Trump is doing what he promised and at a mind-blowing pace and scale. I suspect those now “regretting” their vote never voted for him in the first place.

The squishy Never-Trump “Republicans” revealed their true colors after the 2016 election. It's uncertain whether they voted for Trump or Clinton in 2016, but soon after Trump’s election, they started trashing Trump and his supporters.

These are former conservatives, whether genuinely or merely in name, such as Bill Kristol, George Will, Jennifer Rubin, and others, who abruptly reversed all the conservative ideas and principles they had supported throughout their careers simply because the new messenger called people names and sent mean tweets.

Few never-Trump Republicans are left, as most supported Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024. They are now realizing that their opinions have become uninteresting and irrelevant to most who once took them seriously.

Where are the Republicans who "greatly regret” their vote for Trump a few months ago?

Aside from being one of the few elected politicians to truly fulfill their promises, the pace of Trump’s “fundamental transformation of America” is breathtaking. Democrats and their media allies remind me of a scene from “I Love Lucy” where Lucy and Ethel are working in a candy factory, overwhelmed by the ever-increasing speed of the assembly line.

In three weeks, Trump has secured America’s borders, resulting in only a trickle of border encounters compared to the flood seen under Biden’s watch. Countries are willingly taking back their citizens, with some even sending planes to retrieve their migrating masses.

If it was this easy for Trump to accomplish in his first week, why couldn’t Biden do it? Because he didn’t want to. That’s the reason.

Trump’s tariffs left Canada and Mexico on their heels, hemming and hawing, much like Monty Python’s Black Knight, who, despite losing his arms and legs, insisting, “It’s only a flesh wound."

The 51 rogue intelligence officials who knowingly and falsely claimed that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” have lost their security clearances and access to secure federal buildings, effectively ending their consulting, grifting, or insurrection activities. Prosecution may be next for those not already pardoned.

Trump, through Elon Musk and DOGE, cut off the funding spigot known as USAID, an all-you-can-eat buffet for politicians, NGOs, and even terrorist groups to receive a blank check to enrich themselves and their ideological causes at the expense of American taxpayers.

USAID has been funding thousands of journalists and media outlets, mostly left-leaning. They have funded multiple color revolution regime change operations in America and abroad, including the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and Trump’s multiple impeachments.

USAID falls under “enemies foreign and domestic,” and Trump and his administration are defending America against these enemies.

Democrats and the media are outraged over Elon Musk’s young DOGE engineers, many between 19 and 24 years of age. Yet they neglect to mention that some of our Founding Fathers in 1776 were also quite young – Alexander Hamilton, 21, and James Monroe, 18. And the left worships another teenage autist, Greta Thunberg, when she is shaming the world over climate change.

Prosecutors involved in lawfare against Trump, his family, and January 6 protesters are seeking new jobs and possibly good criminal defense attorneys. The reckoning has come as America’s last hope against becoming a banana republic dictatorship.

Trump’s cabinet nominees are gradually being confirmed. In the process, Democratic senators who claim to support the working class and oppose corporate greed are being revealed as paid shills for Big Pharma and corporate medicine, undermining their false self-righteousness.

Those opposing their party leader's nominations are being called out, with Senator Lindsey Graham being the latest example. It turns out he sits on, and likely receives compensation from, the board of a nonprofit funded by USAID, which has just had its Uncle Sam debit card canceled.

In just a few days, Trump turned on the water in California, is cleaning up storm-ravaged North Carolina, and found housing for displaced North Carolina residents. If Trump could accomplish this in a matter of days, why couldn’t Joe Biden or Gavin Newsom? Because they chose not to.

Foreign students who promote antisemitic chaos on college campuses are being deported. An American student acting this way in many countries would consider themselves fortunate to be sent home rather than imprisoned.

Foreign aid and domestic spending have largely been frozen, giving Team Trump time to audit, analyze, and reprioritize the indiscriminate spending of hardworking Americans' taxes, especially considering our national debt of $36 trillion and counting.

I could go on, but this is just a smattering of President Trump’s “promises made, promises kept” agenda. Notably, he does not, as his predecessors often did, “reach across the aisle” in a “spirit of bipartisanship” that was absent in the last two Democrat presidential administrations.

Trump is taking a scorched-earth approach, swapping MAGA for the FAFO (F*** Around and Find Out) doctrine. This represents new ground for elected Republicans and satisfies a desire among Republican voters that has persisted since Ronald Reagan's days that their elected officials bring a knife, rather than Roberts Rules of Order, to a political knife fight.

For Republican voters, every day over the past three weeks has felt like Christmas morning or a visit to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

So hell no, we don’t regret voting for Donald Trump!

Brian C. Joondeph, MD, MPS, is a Colorado-based physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and Email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.