Dems Oppose Trump's Order Protecting Children From Gender Mutilation

Recently the NYT reported that "New York attorney general, Letitia James, has warned New York hospitals that complying with the White House’s executive order that seeks to end gender-affirming medical care for transgender young people could well violate state law."

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at protecting children from chemical and surgical procedures related to gender alteration.

A key section of the order is as follows.

"....it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

According to the NYT, NYU Langone, a leading New York City hospital, was canceling child appointments within days of the order.

In response, "several hundred people gathered in a park near NYU Langone’s Tisch Hospital in Manhattan before marching to the hospital’s main entrance to protest the cancellations, some carrying signs with messages like' NYU Langone: Whose side are you on?' or waving transgender pride flags."

The NYT refers to "two different families who said their 12-year-olds had been scheduled for a procedure in which a small device that would release Supprelin LA, a puberty-blocking medication, would be implanted in the upper arm. But those appointments were abruptly canceled following the executive order."

The paper goes on to claim that "several parents with transgender children expressed dismay not only at the executive order but also that hospitals in New York City failed to act as bulwarks. They said they had hoped that transgender children in New York would be somewhat insulated from changes in federal policy."

New York state senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal claimed that Trump's executive order “put lives at risk,” and "it is imperative that all New Yorkers, including those under the age of 19, can receive necessary and life-preserving gender-affirming care to which they are legally entitled to in the State of New York.”

The NYT cites "Eric Davenport, who traveled from Upper Manhattan with his 12-year-old, Alex, who identifies as gender-fluid" and Alex's family is now "seeking out doctors to discuss whether hormone therapy might be appropriate for Alex".

What does one make of this?

One would have assumed that if anything could unite individuals of all ideological and political persuasions, it is the protection of children.

The only word to describe this piece is “grotesque.”

The NYT claims that "puberty blockers have been approved by the F.D.A. for treatment of unusually early onset of puberty, and ailments including prostate cancer and endometriosis. Their use for children with gender dysphoria is considered off-label, although off-label prescriptions of medication are common."

This is once again an attempt to confuse the reader with a convoluted sentences and normalize the illegal use of puberty blockers.

In reality, the FDA has never approved puberty blockers for gender alteration.

It is also astonishing, disturbing, and disgusting how the NYT, its Democrat bosses, and parents are normalizing permanent harm to children by using euphemistic terms such as 'gender-affirming care', 'transitioning', 'gender-fluid', etc. for children.

Only forces of evil such as the Nazis target children. Alas, the Democrats have proved themselves to be no better. They have co-opted the medical establishment that joined this insanity for pecuniary gains. Consequently, major hospitals now offer 'gender-affirming care' for children.

Now for the obvious about why children must never be subjected to 'gender-affirming care.' Young children simply don't have the maturity and the life experience to make such choices. The development and maturing of the brain is completed by the mid to late 20s. The part of the brain behind the forehead called the prefrontal cortex is one of the last parts to mature. This area is responsible for skills like planning, prioritizing, and making good decisions.

This explains why young children are fickle. It's not their lack of focus or discipline, it's just their brains are not developed. Most children sway according to peer pressure and adult influence.

This is why key decisions are taken by adults and not children. It’s also why young children are restricted by law from voting, buying property, driving vehicles, consuming alcohol, cigarettes, or drugs, consuming adult content, etc. There are also tough regulations preventing children from engaging in manual labor.

Young children claiming to be gender fluid or non-binary and requesting 'transition', are doing so because the adults around them have offered it to them as a viable choice. This is coercion of the worst kind.

Data indicates that 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth.

We have heard of well-meaning parents, teachers, and doctors coercing children to eat healthy food, study hard, and engage in activities to enrich their lives.

But this coercion is the destruction of life, it is also sterilization and permanent mutilation.

Shockingly, parents who have created the child are participating in their destruction.

Some blue states such as California have laws where parents do not need to be notified if their child identifies as transgender or requests different-sex names and pronouns.

This reads like the occurrences in a dystopian novel… how abominable that this is reality.

One struggles to comprehend the motives behind this barbarism. Surely, there are better ways to accumulate profits and power.

Some claim these are the doings of a death cult -- they really believe that there is a paucity of resources on the planet and/or that the climate crisis will destroy the planet. Their solution to curb the impact of these imagined crises is population control. and the means to achieve this is the promotion of 'gender-affirming care,' unfettered abortion, etc.

Even liberals such as Bill Maher are opposed to this barbarism against children.

One would imagine that in a civilized country, there would be no need for any executive order to protect children and that every lawmaker would instinctively want to protect children. This is why there can be no middle ground or compromise with these people -- they have to be defeated.

Trump's executive order is an act of extreme compassion in defense of those who are often defenseless.

Hopefully, Congress will pass strong laws that make these changes permanent.

Legally, the NY Democrats have no standing; federal law always overrides state law. The Trump administration must aggressively deal with Letitia James and others who seem to be intimidating individuals and organizations into violating federal law. There must be strict punishment for those encouraging lawlessness and harming children.

This vile madness has to end. Young children who are the future of the nation must be protected from this barbarism at all costs.

Being a superpower is futile if innocent children are not protected.

Image: AT via Magic Studio