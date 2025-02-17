Democrats Prepare for the Big House

I came across an article today with a graphic showing a map of Washington, D.C. with tags indicating asking prices for homes that had just gone on the market. The article claimed that the D.C. housing market had dropped 36% in one week. I've been utilizing the "Bongino Rule," waiting 24-72 hours before commenting on an inflammatory story until more facts are revealed.

But I quickly came across similar, related stories, as well as a phenomenal thread on ‘X’ from Ted Cruz. Why is it, do you suppose, that so many people (some 15,000 at last report) in D.C. have put their homes up for sale that the glut has caused the market to drop by 36%? Maybe it has something to do with news suggesting that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is proposing even more layoffs. This could lead to an exodus of federal employees from the city. Maybe people are preparing for potential job loss or relocations.

Median home prices in the D.C. area exceed $500,000. If or when that market drops, sellers who fear further economic downturns will want to capitalize on current market conditions before they worsen. Once supply exceeds demand, prices will drop, creating a buyer's market. A homeowner in this environment can quickly find himself "underwater" on his mortgage payments, where he owes more than his home is worth. In these cases, urgency among sellers to "get out while the getting is good" can cause markets to drop even further.

A little bit later this morning, I came across another story wherein the author reported spikes in internet searches on terms like "RICO laws," "criminal defense attorneys," “statute of limitations,” and "offshore bank accounts." Guess where these spikes occurred? Right. Washington, D.C.

So it would appear as if a great many people in D.C. have suddenly decided that they're going to be in need of legal representation in the near future. Why all the sudden interest in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)? Well, if you haven't been paying attention to current events, or if you've been getting your "news" from the television (same thing), there have been a few recent changes in the political landscape.

Elon Musk and his crew of young geniuses have been uncovering massive amounts of corruption, fraud, and waste in the federal bureaucracy. This has resulted in greater scrutiny of appointed and elected officials. The RICO Act allows for investigations and harsh penalties into organized crime that, in this context, might be linked to bureaucratic or political corruption.

People who are searching for information on offshore bank accounts might obviously be looking for ways to protect their assets or manage their personal finances more discretely in anticipation of that heightened scrutiny. Usually, offshore banking is associated with tax evasion or other ways of hiding assets. Those fearing audits or investigations would reasonably be expected to be looking into ways of moving their assets out of the U.S.

President Trump's appointments of people such as Elon Musk, Pam Bondi, and Tom Homan reflect a tougher stance on illegality and corruption. Federal employees and officials are becoming painfully aware of their legal exposure, hence their internet searches to understand their legal options and to protect their financial assets.

Continuing with my morning perusal of the news, I found another article in which the author posted search results for "Bleachbit" and other computer cleaners. And no, they're not talking about wiping them "...like with a cloth". (If the video doesn't cue up where she uses that phrase, it’s about 55 seconds in.) For those who are not computer-savvy, "Bleachbit" is a commercial product that erases computer hard drives, rendering any data contained on those drives permanently inaccessible. Hillary Clinton's team famously utilized this or similar programs (and hammers) to remove incriminating information from her illegal computer servers.

Politicians and bureaucrats may be searching for ways to cover their tracks before they leave their positions, or if they believe they may soon be investigated for their past activities and possibly face legal repercussions.

The spike in these behaviors appears to be in response to a perceived threat of exposure, loss of employment, or legal prosecution. The actions of people in a limited geographic area putting their homes up for sale and performing internet searches for terms like "RICO," and "offshore bank accounts" and for products such as "Bleachbit" all suggest a segment of our population who have guilty consciences or who are anticipating a change in their circumstances. As this behavior continues, it encourages others to do the same, whether it be out of fear, herd behavior, or simple precaution.

There are likely many people who are getting caught up in this situation who are loyal, patriotic Americans who do their job faithfully. Hopefully, they will not be made to suffer unjustly. Some are already becoming whistleblowers, and perhaps more of them will come forward and provide evidence of wrongdoing so that the guilty may be investigated, charged and, if, appropriate, tried in a court of law.

For those who may soon be prosecuted for having defrauded American taxpayers?

Imagine my concern.

Image: Library of Congress/Alan Lomax