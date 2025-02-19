Democrats in the Wilderness

The Democrat party appears determined to spend the next 40 years wandering in the wilderness. There have been no fruitful reflections leading to productive responses to the drubbing Democrats took in the 2024 national elections. The few Cassandras who think some change in course is required are considered by Democrat elitists to be dinosaurs worthy of disdain.

Progressivism has gone down its endless path far enough so that the worldview is post-reality. Progressivism has long since left classical liberalism in the rear-view mirror. Many of their policies today (e.g. killing pre-born babies, protecting criminal illegal aliens, facilitating fentanyl supply with open borders, inflicting irreversible reproductive damage on minors, disregard of monetary inflation that ravages the poor and middle class) are downright evil. As such, it is incompatible with common sense and antithetical to normality. Progressives cannot embrace western civilization, much less explicitly celebrate the Christian worldview.

Obama has been the power behind the curtain running the DNC since he was President. As a result, progressive fascists occupy all important positions. The party cannot turn back. This means Democrats openly espousing their party’s positions will be less and less popular in the polls. Elections likely will become even more polarized with national polls trending Red as voters awaken.

Message refinement, lying, dissembling, distortion, misrepresentation, and projection are the recourses open to Democrats. Having sparse rationale arguments for their policies, ad hominem attacks will continue with emotional appeals. Democrats will represent themselves as angels of light, but they are deceivers. Once in power, they will revert to form and turn hard Left.

To continue legislative successes, any successor to Trump must continue putting American interests first. The working-class poor and middle class must be protected from monetary inflation by requiring balanced budgets (with an exception for congressionally declared war). A much smaller government is required. Finally, there must be greater respect for our Bill of Rights to prevent government trampling again.

How did Trump succeed electorally? He appealed to Americans’ common sense and their own self interests (i.e. themselves, their families, their communities). Once elected, as he did before, he is doing what he said he was going to do, which thrills his constituency.

In 2024, Trump was the ultimate outsider even though he had been President. He campaigned against the interests of the Republican Establishment and the Uniparty which was in control of the Republican party. Trump could run against the Establishment and the Uniparty because they were just about as far down the progressive path as the Democrats. Voters, remembering that Trump was about the only politician they could name who would do what he said he would do, resoundingly endorsed him for the party nomination. Trump brought a revolution to the Republican party, changing its policies, priorities, and people.

With the replacement of Ronna McDaniel as RNC chair, Trump firmly controls the Republican party machine. Subscribing to the political philosophy of “Me, too, but a little bit less,” the Uniparty drifted further away from common sense and solutions helping common and normal people. This ultimately opened the door for Trump to walk right in.

No such revolution can happen in the Democrat party. If any candidate embraces America First policies in favor of criminal justice, the economy, energy, immigration control, balanced budgets, ending chemical and surgical mutilation of children, protecting women’s spaces from men pretending to be women, ending the war on masculinity, respecting the Bill of Rights, and sensible taxes, then the Democrat elites, with their hands on the power levers in the party, will invite the apostate to join Republicans or go Independent. This suggests Dems can’t get to there from here.

Just as it took a single individual, Donald Trump, who could relate to his base and continually grow it to overthrow his own party, the same would need to happen to Democrats. There has to be leadership from the top. Ah, but there’s the rub. Democrat machinery is all about lockstep compliance. As RFK, Jr. found, there’s no room even for a primary insurgency to get started. While there’s an argument to be made that not all Democrats are progressive fascists, and so the party can still be redeemed, the likelihood that any Democrat currently espousing classical liberalism can gain a toehold politically is nil.

It’s the Republicans’ game to lose. And they’ll surely accomplish this by corruption or fecklessness. This is the only way Democrats will gain power again. Corruption isn’t just of the Biden Crime Family variety. It includes influence peddling and money laundering through art sales and charities. It includes nepotism and favoritism. But it also includes legislation providing perks and immunities to politicians and bureaucrats separating them from the little people which will inevitably produce backlash.

Fecklessness involves malgovernance. Additionally, it includes lack of empathy for families ruined by dependency on government. Perhaps foremost, there is no empathy for the effect of government-produced monetary inflation through deficit spending on the poor and middle classes. Therefore, it neglects frugal appropriations and administrative incompetence. Diligently exercising governmental agency oversight is required to hold bureaucracies accountable, preventing undue growth of Leviathan and its Deep State.

The issue of fecklessness raises the specter of elected Republicans’ participation in the Uniparty. Neither the Lugenpresse nor the alternative media have acknowledged Uniparty reign from 2022-2024 led by Republican fiscal acquiescence to Ever Bigger Government budgets. Despite having unilateral power of the purse, House Republicans took no fiscal actions to achieve smaller government.

For the last two years, almost all congressional Republicans voted for all the line items of waste, fraud, and abuse that DOGE has discovered and will yet uncover. Fiscal conservatives were rare, and their appropriations advice ignored by almost all their Republican colleagues. Otherwise, it took Edward Snowden to tell us our government was illegally and unconstitutionally spying on American citizens. Not a single elected Republican had raised a peep. This is unsurprising, since Republicans subsequently passed unconstitutional warrantless spying on Americans.

Currently, the Uniparty fears the Trump juggernaut, so elected Republican opposition to Trump’s agenda has vaporized. The Uniparty, like Democrats, think all this is a passing political fad and they can wait this out. Uniparty Republicans are afraid of standing in Trump’s way now, but they are patiently waiting to backslide. One by one, voters need to get rid of pretenders and elect true conservatives who love their families, country, and God.

Freedom of speech is central to getting the truth and to getting the truth out. X (formerly Twitter) has been a political and media game changer acting as the free speech 400-pound gorilla. Of late, Facebook and Instagram have decided to join the parade. These platforms, comprised of multitudes of bright individuals providing instantaneous communication, will continue eroding public trust in the Lugenpresse and its progressive propaganda.

God forms the light and creates darkness. He brings prosperity and creates disasters. The Lord does all these things. With God’s blessing, the U.S. will enter a glorious new era of liberty and prosperity. Pray that elected Republicans will feel the courage of their conservative convictions expressed on the campaign trail.

Image: AT via Magic Studio