Can Greg Gutfeld Save New York City?

Is there anyone out there who doesn’t know who Greg Gutfeld is?

He is the host of the highest rated late night talk show on Fox News at 10:00 p.m.

His format usually includes two guests and two regulars discussing recent current events with humor, very politically incorrect comments, and frequently blipped-out blue language.

He is way funnier than Bill Maher was when his Politically Incorrect show aired from New York but the most important thing about Gutfeld is the size of his audience and who is watching.

According to year-end Nielsen ratings data released by Fox News, the late-night style show hosted by Greg Gutfeld grew its nightly average to 2,500,000 total viewers, a 35% increase over last year. Among viewers aged 25-54, it was a similar story, with a nightly average of 355,000 viewers, up 33% year-over-year.

When Donald Trump appeared on Gutfeld last summer, the show, taped on Wednesday and aired in primetime, drew 4.9 million viewers, including 744,000 viewers among adults ages 25 to 54 years old (A25-54), the key demographic most-attractive to cable news advertisers.

Trump’s interview on Gutfeld! came days after the second attempt on his life in two months. Yet he was relaxed, very personable and quite funny. Some viewers even admitted that they were charmed by his appearance, and this possibly had a little to do with his landslide victory.

So why am I hoping Gutfeld can help save my hometown from years of Democrat abuse?

Gutfeld airs from midtown New York City and the increasing crime statistics were discussed among the guests on the show especially during the pandemic. The DOJ attacks on Trump through the TDS machinations of New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James and the frequent release of criminals on the city’s no-bail policy were mocked hilariously.

New York State lost over 1.5 million residents due to the pandemic hoax exploited by progressive politicians.

My husband who was born in Florida and I have very different opinions as to whether or not New York can ever come back. I am a native New Yorker who grew up in Spanish Harlem during its toughest years and I am confident that this beautiful state will recover from being a puppet blue state.

I’m not overly confident, however, about New York City as it is apparent that either New York voters are just plain dumb, or the Democrat fraud machine is too big to fail.

The most effective New York mayors have always been Republicans (Fiorello LaGuardia, John Lindsay and Rudy Giuliani) except Michael Bloomberg. The lifelong Massachusetts Democrat who slid into the city as a faux Republican to take advantage of Giuliani’s successful tenure, did more to kill the unique neighborhoods that made New York City so special.

Giuliani was for many years championed as the nation’s mayor after his superb stewardship after 9/11 -- the country’s worst attack since Pearl Harbor.

He was, unfortunately, term-limited, or he would have surely been reelected.

Bloomberg, the hypocrite, made sure to bribe the City Council into allowing his third term which has been followed by the disastrous Bill DeBlasio and Eric Adams administrations. Yet despite the horrendous decline of all the city’s best services the city remains politically blue in all elected offices.

I blame the New York GOP for failing to support viable candidates that have a decent chance of getting elected. I see few Republicans even making an effort to run although Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels is once again throwing his hat in the ring. He definitely loves this city but is that enough to govern a population of over 8.258 million?

What about Rudy’s son, Andrew Giuliani? Great last name, but is he willing to enter politics after watching his father get crucified for supporting Trump? He ran for governor in 2022 but lost the Republican primary to Lee Zeldin who now heads the EPA. Sorry, Andrew. I did vote for you in the primary and might vote for you again.

We did have a great candidate in Nicole Malliotakis in 2017, but she received no help from the GOP and Mayor De Blasio was reelected for another destructive four years. I did read an interesting article about a Republican City Council member ( Only 6 out of 51), Inna Vernikov, who quit the council’s women caucus for its anti-Israel agenda. I don’t know if she will consider running but she would be a terrific candidate to be NYC’s first female mayor.

Will New Yorkers who showed up at the Trump campaign in Madison Square Garden bother to show up at the polls in November? Past low turnouts by voters rarely exceed 26 percent of the registered but who knows?

Maybe in 2025, enough New Yorkers have swallowed the red pill and if Greg Gutfeld can give a possible savior the airtime and promotion that the GOP elite refuses to extend, New York City just might make the same great comeback that native New Yorker Donald Trump enjoyed last November.

Make NYC Great Again.



Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0



