California Democrats Move Toward Secession

Days after the American nation secured a landslide victory for Donald J. Trump as the 47th U.S. President, some Democrat-led states voiced their plans to oppose any order of the new Oval Office. The governors of California, Colorado, and Illinois expressed their commitment to progressive ideas implemented by the Biden-Harris administration.

The Golden State considered mere disobedience not enough. In January 2025, California state secretary Shirley Weber allowed the Calexit initiative to be put on the November 2028 ballot. For some reason, left-wing activists backing the secession movement falsely believe that withdrawing from the Union would create a prosperous independent nation, free from what they might call “conservative dictatorship” of the Republican-led U.S.

A quick overview of California in early 2025 reveals challenges facing the state. Residents grapple with economic issues, illegal migration, a surge in crime rates, a high cost of living, and an affordable housing crisis. The political climate is also tense, as the shift of power has become a rare occasion.

The Golden State has been a Democrat stronghold for years. Surprisingly, the party fighting for diversity and representation has had a majority in the California State Assembly continuously since 1996, and occupied the governor’s office since 2011. In total, Democrats have been dominating the Golden State for almost 14 years at the gubernatorial level and 29 years at the legislature.

Just like the Biden-Harris administration failed to deliver on the federal level, 14 years of Democrat governors failed Californians. Here, many things are interconnected and dependent on each other. First of all, the population of the state grew by approximately 2.1 million, reaching 39.4 million in total by 2024. Given the plummeting birth rates from 64.7 births per 1,000 women in 2010 to 52.8 births in 2024, migration, both legal and illegal, could be the only source of such a rapid population growth. This assertion is backed by data on crimes. The violent crime rate hit highs of 503 per 100,000 residents in 2023 from the lows of 391 in 2014.

Many controversial bills such as Proposition 47, which decriminalized thefts under $950, led to a surge in shop-lifting as it was reclassified from a felony to a misdemeanor. Together with that, strict gun control measures have made it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. An overwhelming decline became obvious when businesses began relocating from the Golden State to Texas with more affordable living and less regulation. Add this to the devastating January 2025 wildfires that inflicted heavy damage to Californians’ property because the Democrat government underfunded firefighters and ordered them to make completely unnecessary donations of crucial equipment to Ukraine.

To sum up, the current situation is far from great. The state’s economy is in trouble, families don’t want to have children, and population growth comes from migrants (illegal in most cases). Why do these left-wing progressive activists expect secession to solve California’s problems?

The current Calexit is nothing new. Progressive activists have long been dreaming of secession. But there is also the other side. Ordinary people, proud Americans who reside in towns and rural areas, have also expressed their dissatisfaction with what the Democrats made of their once beloved state. One of those individuals, fed up with woke policies, Mexican cartels, and a dying economy, is former California Assemblyman Tim Donnelly. Back in 2018, Donnelly and a group of conservative activists launched a political movement to create a new state, the Great State of New California.

The initiative is based on the West Virginia separation precedent. It implies the division of the existing California into two parts, New California, and the remaining California. Advocates say the move would result in a better public safety, representation for both city and rural residents, and ease the burden of Democrat-imposed DEI policies. These people emphasize the importance of remaining within the U.S., because they love America and don’t want to part ways with it.

The conservative movement has done a great job for the last seven years. They established a bicameral legislative body, passed laws and even elected the governor. But their voices were silenced and nobody allowed them to be put on the ballot, unlike Calexit. Now, with the Republicans in charge and weakened Democrats, the people of California who feel pressed and underrepresented because of the Democrat party dominance, have a chance for a change.

On the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, Robert Paul Preston, the Governor pro tempore of the Great State of New California, appealed to the president to assist Californians with all its issues, and there are hopes and strong expectations that the Oval Office will respond positively.

Even though the majority of Americans voted Republican November 2024, which ultimately means against the Democrat party for many reasons, some blue-dominated states remain in strong opposition to the mandate given to Donald J. Trump. The California government is in a rush to maintain the status quo, even to the point of encouraging secession initiatives like Calexit. Apparently, West Coast progressives are just that keen on keeping their crime, inflation, and dysfunction.

