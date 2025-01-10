That Strange, Persistent, Cheering at a CEO's Murder is Proof We Are Now an Idiocracy

Why on earth are we still hearing more expressions of empathy for Luigi Mangione, alleged assassin of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, than for his young children left fatherless?

Incredibly silly women are fawning over the 26-year-old alleged cold-blooded killer of the CEO and even getting his face tattooed on their bodies as an everlasting memory of their stupidity. Some gays have idolized him as an 'icon,' too.

Even jealous Sean Diddy Combs is complaining that Mangione is getting more attention than he is at the correctional center they’re both now imprisoned at.

Because Mangione has a killer smile and rock-hard abs, he is designated to achieve rock-star status among the amoral, mentally challenged populace of mostly younger Americans.

We have truly been living in an idiocracy for the past 20 years falling for every single hoax supported by a lamestream media.

From global warming to COVID, each hoax has been a diabolical attack on our freedom to choose how we live as free Americans. With Trump’s election, I was hoping we were moving to a new era of common sense but, alas, Jan. 20 can’t come soon enough.

While we must continue to call Mangione an alleged killer, the video evidence that shows the killer actually completing the assassination of Mr. Thompson leaves little doubt that the resemblance to Mangione is overwhelming as is the additional footage of his escape from New York City.

This apparently means little to Mr. Mangione’s new fan base.

Now the New York Post has aired a video documentary called "Luigi Mangione Monster or Martyr"?

In what universe could we even consider this privileged member of an elite upper class a martyr?

A martyr to what?

So, he had excruciating back pain but he certainly had enough money to get help. As far as we have learned, he wasn’t turned down by the insurance company the victim headed. Nor is any CEO actually responsible for those transactions. The real villain behind the health crisis is Obamacare.

There is one striking difference between Democrats and Republicans and that is Democrats do not know anything about running a business.

Health care is definitely not health insurance, which is a business, not a charity, and when the Democrats rammed through passage of Obamacare, a.k.a., the Affordable Care Act of 2010, chaos followed.

Unless one is a news junkie, one may not have paid any attention to what was happening in Nancy Pelosi’s realm as House leader during Barack Obama’s presidency. In 2010, Democrats, who held the majority in both chambers of Congress at the time, ultimately passed the ACA without Republican votes.

This was partly due to deep ideological differences over health care policy. Most of the GOP amendments were ignored and top Democrats, such as Senate leaders Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer, did not try to get bipartisan cooperation.

The Democrats told so many lies about Obamacare that in a normal scenario, there would be public outrage.

Unfortunately, the mainstream media became the lamestream media and managed to discredit the objections and those who questioned the ACA.

Obama said, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” In most cases, that was only true if your doctor was in a ACA-approved plan.

The media dismissed the claim that there would be death panels but a provision of the Act included end-of-life counseling.

Medicare reimbursed doctors for discussing advance care planning with patients. Obamacare made it mandatory for insurance companies to cover past illnesses and injuries. What business could survive that edict?

Progressive Democrats want the government to be in complete charge of our lives so they have always pushed for single payer health care programs.

I’m a senior on Medicare who refuses to sign up for those Medicare Advantage or supplemental programs. I pay what Medicare will not and when the bill is too high, I make payment arrangements with the physicians.

It is really sad to read the tales of those Americans who believe that they understand what motivated this murder.

Personally, I am wondering the same thing and coming up with an alternate scenario. The killer is talking on his cell phone immediately after the kill. Who is he talking to? How did he know the exact moment that Mr. Thompson would be walking down that street? How did he know which hotel he would be staying at? Has the FBI delved into Mangione’s cell records or online transactions or are they being the same incompetent Justice Department tool since 2016?

The mainstream media sources no longer have effective investigative reporters.

They employ mouthpieces for the progressive agenda of the Democrat party, but there are certain signs that change may be on the way.

CNN management is cleaning house of its most liberal screeds. Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, has ordered the hiring of conservative voices and an overhaul of the paper’s progressive pundits.

Not sure if he’s serious or if his new agenda has filtered down to his underlings who nixed my latest MAGA essay.

Oh, well, not sure if I’d be happy surrendering to that wing of the media.

One final note about this murder and the victim: Immediately after Mr. Thompson’s death. I read scurrilous reports of how his company was involved with lawsuits and other negative news that seemed to lend credence to motives about the assassination.

When was the last time the media paid any negative attention to a victim’s past life that would explain why and where they met their demise?

Was George Floyd an innocent victim of police brutality or a man arrested for criminal activity? In addition to fentanyl and methamphetamine, the toxicology report from the autopsy showed that Floyd had cannabinoids in his system when he died. He also had heart disease and was probably a dead man walking during his arrest.

Michael Brown was caught on video assaulting and robbing a store owner. He died reaching the policeman’s gun, yet fake eyewitnesses reported he had his hands up before being shot.

NBA superstar, Lebron James walked into the arena with his hands up to show solidarity with the lies spewed by the press.

I rest my case.

Brian Thompson, R.I.P.



