In the UK And The US, Racial Subgroups Refuse To Address The Criminals Among Them

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last week (or just living in the UK), you know about the sudden earthquake of activity surrounding the Asian Grooming Gangs (Rape Rings) that have been operating in Britain for more than 25 years. Everyone is referring to them as Asian, but that’s a disservice to 47 out of 48 of the countries in Asia because most of these “Asian” rapists are from just one country, Pakistan. In America, we, too, have a group of people disproportionately responsible for crime: blacks.

In both cases, the vast majority of law-abiding members of those groups refuse to police the problem, instead crying about racism. This is a short term victory that will harm them badly in the long term.

If you’re not familiar with the sordid story, basically, for the last 25 years, Pakistani men have been grooming and raping young white girls. And when I say young, I don’t mean a 16-year-old girl who puts on makeup and purposely tries to pass herself off as 18. No, while that happened, the vast majority of the victims were far younger—11, 13, and sometimes as young as 5 years old. It’s been recently suggested that the total number of victims over that period is more than 250,000. And most of those victims were abused and raped by multiple men, sometimes dozens or more.

Image by Vince Coyner using AI.

The fact that this abuse happened is both revolting and despicable. In a more rational world, a punishment meted out by a machine popularized in 18th century France would be in their future. But, of course, we don’t live in a rational world.

There is an element of this story that is possibly even more contemptible than the abuse itself: The government, the media, and the police worked and continue to work together to keep the lid on the crimes, distract from who was committing the crimes, and manipulate “investigations” and data to obscure the facts while giving unconscionably light sentences to perpetrators.

Here are just a few of the anger-inducing stories that have gone on over the last few years:

A victim who had been abused for years, beginning when she was five, was asked by police if she had “consented” to the sex at any time.

Victims who had gone to the police were sometimes left by officers to be “harassed and intimidated by the men who had previously abused them”.

A father went to try and rescue his daughter and was arrested by the police.

The police were called to a home where seven naked Pakistani men were with two naked and drunk 13-year-olds and subsequently arrested the girls for drunkenness and let the men go.

Tommy Robinson, the self-made journalist (which is something of a badge of honor in recent times), was arrested and jailed for reporting on the rape cases.

And, of course, over the entire period of this crime spree, anyone who stood up and spoke out about it was accused of Islamophobia or being a racist.

All of this has been playing out on the backdrop of a rapidly evolving nation where British whites have gone from 96% of the population in 1980 to less than 74% in less than 40 years. In major cities, the disparity is far greater. In London, where only 36% of the population are white British, fully 41% of the population are immigrants. In Birmingham, white Brits make up less than 50%, while Pakistanis make up 20%. In Luton, one of the Grooming Gang hotspots and the home of Tommy Robinson, white Brits make up just 32%, while Pakistanis make up 18%.

And why does any of this demographic data matter? Because it’s at the core of this travesty. The government (both Tories and Labour ) and media have been twisting like pretzels trying to sell the country on the fiction of successful multicultural integration . That is, and has been for decades, an absolute fiction. One needs merely to observe the staggeringly large pro-Hamas demonstrations that took place across the UK after the terrorist group started a war with Israel to recognize that Britain today is a far cry from the Britain of Maggie Thatcher.

Of course, the reason that the issue is getting any significant traction at all is because the freedom of a (largely) uncensored X has given Brits the ability to access and share information previously not easily done. Combined with the voice of Elon Musk and one of the largest megaphones in the world the issue is just now starting to become a major story in the UK. Indeed, Musk has called on the King to dissolve Parliament so that Brits can vote on a new government in the wake of the scandal. I have little confidence that the climate change cultist King will actually do so, but there is always a sparkle of hope.

The thing about this travesty is that it largely mirrors one that has been happening in the United States, albeit in a different form. In Britain, you have a government and the elites actively seeking to distract the citizens from what’s right in front of them. They’re seeking to pretend there is no correlation between a demographic and the crimes its members commit. Meanwhile, most of the community from which those criminals come aren’t seeking to hold them accountable but are instead crying racism.

Sound familiar? Here in the United States, the problem isn’t rape, it’s violence and murder. The criminals aren’t predominantly Pakistani; they’re black, and it isn’t Islamophobia that’s being used to deflect responsibility but rather cries of racism. And lastly, while in Britain most of the victims aren’t from the same demographic as the criminals, here in America, most are.

In both cases, you’d think that those leading the charge against these crimes would be the law-abiding members of the community who far outnumber the criminals, but that’s not what’s happening. While there are a few voices calling out from within, the vast majority of the members of Pakistani Brits and black Americans do just the opposite. They blame right-wing hate for noticing the problem and institutional racism, which deflects responsibility.

That makes no sense. Most Pakistanis aren’t committing crimes in Britain, and most blacks aren’t committing crimes in America. Given the negative consequences these crimes bring to their communities, it would make sense for the “leaders” of those communities to rally the members of said community to identify and hold accountable the criminals in their midst. One would think so, but that’s not happening to any significant degree.

While elements of the current firestorm about the rapes going on in Britain suggest hope , and here in America the election of Donald Trump does the same, the reality is that these problems can not be solved externally. Although the politicians and jurists must be held accountable for their abetting of the crimes , it won’t be enough. If Pakistanis in Britain don’t take the lead in identifying and holding accountable the criminals in their midst, their communities will suffer in the long run as an even greater divide develops with the larger population. Similarly, in America, if black leaders don’t abandon the victimization grift and focus their communities on exposing, marginalizing, and defeating the criminal elements within, the long-term consequences will be brutal, from vanishing economic opportunities to increasing food deserts to continued black-on-black blood in the streets.

Whether it’s X’s coverage of the Grooming Gang scandals or Donald Trump’s promise to eviscerate DEI in America, it’s to be hoped that 2025 will be the beginning of a long overdue return to something resembling sanity.

