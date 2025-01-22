Biden’s Pardons Prove His Corruption

Nothing more highlights the reasons why President Trump (and Republicans) won, why the Kamala/Biden regime lost, and proves Biden’s corruption than the pardons given by Joe in the final days of his failed presidency.

In one of Biden’s final interviews, he ranted that he is “concerned about how fragile democracy is,” implying that President Donald J. Trump (DJT) is a threat to our democracy. Hey Joe -- nothing makes our republic more fragile than having a dishonest president intent on becoming wealthy, and making family members wealthy using criminal means similar to those of organized crime, along with a corrupt Department of Justice and equally corrupt FBI that refused to investigate any of the Biden family corruption while simultaneously investigating political opponents for made-up crimes. And then, after years of using his elected offices to stuff his bank account, on the way out the door, he gives “preemptive” pardons to his entire family, ensuring their ill-gotten gains would never be investigated, and if investigated, never prosecuted. This is cronyism, nepotism, and corruption on a scale the United States has never before seen.

For years, the Dems and their media cabal screamed that DJT was an authoritarian and corrupt. They called him a Hitler, an American Mussolini, an American Caesar, and numerous other names. American voters heard what was said about Trump, saw how Biden put a bullseye on his political opponents, witnessed the unequal justice administered by his Department of (in)Justice, heard the media echoing every accusation the Dems and Biden claimed about DJT -- and soundly rejected all those lies. It was Biden, Harris, the Dems, and their media cabal that are everything they accuse Trump of being. Biden is and the Dems are the authoritarians. Biden is and the Dems are corrupt. Biden is, Kamala is, and the media are dishonest.

We need look no further than the recent pardons handed out by Biden. First off, people receive pardons because they have been found guilty of a crime. Every president has used his “pardon power” to exonerate people, but no president has used that power more than Obama (1,927 pardons and/or commutations) until Biden. Biden issued over 8,000 pardons/commutations (three times more than any previous president), including last-minute preemptive pardons to Biden family members, to January 6 Committee members, Anthony Fauci, and Gen Mark Milley.

Is a preemptive pardon even legal? We’ll soon find out if they’re legal, but, at a minimum, they’re unethical. (If PPs are allowed to continue, nothing would prevent future presidents from running a crime syndicate, like Biden’s family, and simply granting blanket preemptive pardons on the way out.) After the 2020 stolen election, in his final days, the Dems and their media insisted that Trump could not give PPs to himself, family members, or anyone else. They said, “You don’t need a pardon unless you’re guilty of something.” In Dec 2020, Biden said PPs set a bad precedent, and he was concerned about how the rest of the world might view us. He continued, “In my administration, you’re not going to see that kind of approach to pardons,” meaning he would not give PPs. (For the record, DJT never gave PPs.)

To the surprise of nobody, Biden lied. He did exactly what he promised he wouldn’t do -- pardon his family members. Just last December, he gave a full pardon to Hunter for his convictions of gun crimes and tax crimes. Then, during Trump’s inauguration ceremony (literally the final minutes of Biden’s presidency) he gave PPs to Biden family members. He gave those PPs because he and his family are corrupt and guilty of something. For years, probably decades, Biden has engaged in influence peddling and set up bogus shell corporations to hide his money from the IRS. Dishonest, corrupt, and loathsome are not strong enough words to adequately describe Biden and his family. For enriching himself at the expense of the United States, Biden and his entire family are well deserving of every ounce of scorn and shame that will come their way. The pardons Biden gave are his admissions of guilt.

A 2022 House Oversight Committee investigation led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) proved that Biden sold access and engaged in influence peddling, illegally received millions, and funneled/laundered money to family members via shell corporations. The investigation uncovered bank records proving at least twenty bogus shell companies received over $24 million dollars (Comer’s remarks begin at 23:45) from foreign entities (in Ukraine, China, Russia, etc.), laundered the money, and then deposited millions into Biden family bank accounts. At least six different banks filed over 150 suspicious activity reports that alerted the IRS about questionable financial transactions tied to Hunter and James Biden (Joe’s brother). Strangely (not really), the IRS and DoJ did nothing. In response to Biden’s pardons, Chairman Comer said, “President Biden’s preemptive pardons of the Biden Crime Family serve as a confession of their corruption as they sold out the American people to enrich themselves.”

Remember the numerous times that Joe told the nation that he had no idea about Hunter’s business dealings and never met any of Hunter’s business associates? All lies. Joe met them all. Hunter and his business associates visited the White House at least 100 times while Joe was vice president. Biden Inc. was Hunter’s business, a business of influence peddling and receiving millions from foreigners to gain access to the highest levels of our government. The corruption of Biden and the Dems was made possible because of the corrupt media. Even after Comer’s House investigation proved that Biden lied about being involved with Hunter’s business dealings, the big three networks, ABC, NBC, and CBS, spent zero minutes of news coverage on it. They had no interest in reporting the corruption uncovered by Comer. (Fake news by omission.)

Some argue that Biden’s PPs are no different than DJT pardons granted to J6 political prisoners on his inauguration day. That’s not true. First, Trump campaigned on pardoning the J6 political prisoners. By pardoning them, he did exactly what he promised. Second, the J6 political prisoners were the target of the DoJ’s selective lawfare directed at Trump and his supporters. Third, the J6 political prisoners have all been brought to trial and convicted. Fourth, Trump didn’t use the J6 pardons for personal gain. Biden used his pardons to enrich himself and his family members. Finally, Biden did exactly what he said he wouldn’t do.

The reason that Biden granted the preemptive pardons is because he and his family are guilty of every crime uncovered (likely many others) by Comer’s investigation. Also, he knows how corrupt his regime has been and is projecting his corruption onto DJT’s administration. Incoming AG Pam Bondi should investigate every aspect of Biden’s corrupt presidency as though these pardons never occurred and leave it up to Joe and his crime family to endure the legal battle they forced Trump to endure the past several years. That would be justice.

Just as we must continually remind our children to take out the trash and to say please and thank you, we must be continually reminded about the evil nature of Democrats. And if Dems don’t like being called evil, then they should stop supporting corrupt, vile, and evil politicos like Biden, Kamala, Stacey Abrams, Hillary, and most others with a “D” behind their names.

