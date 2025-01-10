10 Recommendations for How Trump and the New Congress Can Advance Peace in the Middle East

Supporters of Israel across the world are anxiously anticipating Jan. 20.

They are praying that President Trump and his team as well as a new Congress will swiftly take decisive actions to support the Jewish state.

Leaving aside the challenges of dealing with Iran and Yemen, here is a list of ten recommendations which would change the course of history by solidifying the Israel-U.S. bond. A solid Israel-U.S. bond based on truth and strength will be the precursor for expansion of wider peace throughout the Middle East.

No doubt President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others would have unique ways of articulating these ideas.



On January 20th ...



1) President Trump’s team can issue a presidential policy statement: Given the overwhelming public support by the residents of Gaza for Hamas and the thousands of local residents who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre, the U.S. supports Israel in taking all actions necessary to destroy Hamas, remove their presence and return the hostages; a.k.a., victory.

This includes cutting off all utilities and communications and a cessation of aid until those kidnapped are released and the Hamas leadership surrenders. There are American citizens among the hostages and so the U.S. will work with Israel to see if there are opportunities for direct American action. President Trump said “there will be hell if the hostages are not released.” Here is a starting point.



2) A second policy statement can say: The Lebanese and Syrian borders with Israel were drawn with a pencil by world empires of the day, Britain and France, prior to World War I (Sykes-Picot Agreement). Those borders do not provide adequate security for Israel as we witnessed on Oct. 8, 2023. Israel rightfully needs to include the post-war demilitarized zone and adjoining areas in order to adequately defend itself or at a minimum maintain security control. These border areas were once integral pieces of biblical Israel. Additionally, the Druze population in at least six neighboring villages are understandably requesting to be part of Israel.



3) A third policy statement: Given the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) support for Hamas and terrorism, the U.S. no longer supports or recognizes the PA as the representative of the Arab Muslim and Christian residents of Judea and Samaria. Any support will be through local authorities coordinated with the State of Israel. Any funding to those local Arab communities will require that any streets, buildings or other structures named for terrorists be renamed.



4) A fourth presidential policy statement: Hamas named the current war the “Al Aqsa flood” based on a lie that Israel was planning to remove Muslim worship from the Temple Mount. In fact, lies about impacts to worship at Al Aqsa are often used as an excuse for Muslims to commit murder and other atrocities. The U.S. does recognize the importance of the very south end of the Temple Mount platform where the Al Aqsa mosque (gray dome) sits as an important shrine for Muslims.

However, the U.S. clearly recognizes the site where the Dome of the Rock (gold dome) sits as the future location of a third Jewish Temple on the same site of last Jewish Temple, a Temple which will be for the whole world to connect to God. (Interestingly, in the early 1900s, Ottoman Muslim tourist authorities printed a pamphlet so noting.)



5) A fifth presidential policy statement: Pro-Hamas/anti-Israel organizations are putting tremendous pressure on major corporations not to do business with Israel. U.S. companies which succumb to pressure not to do business with Israel will be investigated for discrimination.



6) A sixth presidential policy statement – The prior administration tried to influence internal policy and issued statements in opposition to Israel’s attempt at judicial reform. This administration will not be involved in Israel’s internal affairs. As the U.S. would advocate with any democracy, we encourage the Israeli people to seek a democratically balanced governance between the judicial, legislative and executive branches, which best reflects the will of the Israeli people.



While presidential policy statements are important, Congress also has an equally significant role. Key to supporting Israel in Congress is the appropriations process. The only bill that must pass Congress each and every year is the appropriations bill. Legislation which supports a strong U.S.-Israel relationship can be attached to this bill.



7) Potential Congressional appropriations language: If there should be funding for any purpose in support of Arab communities in Judea, Samaria or Gaza, it will require a certification that text books, teachers, and Imams are not inciting against the Jewish population. The U.S. will not support another generation taught to hate as that will create another generation of terrorists.



8) Potential Congressional appropriations language: Congress, in coordination with the administration, will undertake a rapid assessment to see if additional weapons system capabilities can be of value and sold or provided to Israel. Israel will receive military aid only for: 1) joint research from which both the U.S. and Israel will benefit 2) plus an amount equal but not to exceed the cost of one carrier group -- since Israel is essentially the U.S.’s carrier group in the Middle East -- without risking American lives. Additional aid can be purchased.



American military production will rightly be focused in the U.S., supporting defense industry workers in the U.S.. Nevertheless, because this administration is concerned that a future U.S. administration may boycott key weapons systems when Israel is in the midst of defending itself as the current administration just did, the U.S. will encourage production capabilities both in Israel and the U.S.



9) Potential Congressional appropriations language: Some twenty-five U.S. NGOs are currently lobbying within Israel to advocate for the Israel’s spiritual destruction with a woke agenda. Those organizations which are advocating for policies such as transgender advocacy and treatments for minors, will lose their tax-exempt status and potentially be investigated for foreign government interference.



10) Potential Congressional appropriations language: The UN’s incessant efforts to undermine Israel both at headquarters and on the ground in Israel is well documented. The U.S. will cease funding for any and all U.N. presence in Israel including in Gaza, Judea, Samaria, and adjoining border areas of Lebanon and Syria.



Any of these recommendations if implemented, would not only strengthen our key ally but would also send a strong message across the region. A solid relationship between Israel and the U.S. will, God-willing, enhance prospects for expansion of the Abraham Accords and peace and prosperity across the region and ultimately across the world.



Yehezkel (Gary) Schiff is a resource consultant and guide connecting Israel and the U.S. and president of Jewish Family Forever.



Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License