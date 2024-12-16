Trump is Flushing the Expert Class Down the Toilet

President-elect Donald Trump is taking a media break from being called a fascist or Nazi to the latest criticism of filling his cabinet positions with those not deemed to be “experts” by the self-proclaimed “expert class” of government.



Who defines “expert”? Simple: those deemed experts by the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, or administrative class embeds. In other words, it is a circle-jerk of self-professed experts insisting they are the only true experts. Confirmation bias anyone?



Reuters bemoans Trump’s approach of going outside the “expert class”, who have gotten so much wrong over the years, instead favoring those with practical experience. “U.S. President-elect Donald Trump chose loyalists with little experience for several key cabinet positions.”



A member of the defense “expert class.”





Let’s start with intelligence and Trump's decision to nominate former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. As NBC News reports, almost 100 former national security officials signed a letter “urging the Senate to ‘carefully evaluate’ whether Gabbard is ‘equipped’ for the position, which requires Senate confirmation.”



Do you remember the last time a group of “security officials" or "experts" signed a letter? This occurred just before the 2020 election when the “expert class” sought to leverage their influence and credibility to interfere in a presidential election.



More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”



Yet the DOJ knew the laptop was real in early 2020, many months before the “experts” released their letter. This is the “expert class” in action.



Why is the expert class upset with Gabbard? Among other things, she's anti-war, which is bad for business for the expert consultant class in Washington, but what they claim is that she had the gall to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017. So what? That was in her job description as a member of Congress. “She served on the House Armed Services Committee for all four terms from 2013 to 2021.”



Was it a problem when other members of Congress met with Assad? Apparently not. NBC News reported, “Pelosi shrugs off Bush’s criticism, meets Assad.” How about a U.S. Senator? The Wall Street Journal reported: “Sen. John Kerry met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.”



If Congressional “experts” like Adam Kinzinger or Lindsay Graham met with foreign leaders instead of constantly calling for war against them, the world would be more peaceful, and American defense costs would be lower.



Next is healthcare with the “expert class” offering their expertise:



More than 75 Nobel Prize winners have signed a letter urging senators not to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald J. Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.



The letter, obtained by the New York Times, marks the first time in recent memory that Nobel laureates have banded together against a Cabinet choice, according to Richard Roberts, winner of the 1993 Nobel in Physiology or Medicine, who helped draft the letter. The group tries to stay out of politics whenever possible, he said.

Their beef is that Kennedy “has been hostile to the scientists and agencies he would oversee.” No kidding. That’s why America elected Trump and why he nominated Kennedy. That’s democracy. The threat to democracy is when the self-proclaimed “experts” overrule the people's will.



Do scientists avoid politics? Please. Climate change and COVID are two examples of scientists prioritizing political science over the real science.



The COVID-19 mask “expert”:





These “experts” are partially responsible for an American health crisis. They are the pot calling the kettle black. Dr. Casey Means offers dismal American health stats brought to us by the “expert class.”



74% of American adults are dealing with overweight or obesity.



Close to 40% of children are overweight or obese.



52% of American adults have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.



30% of teens have prediabetes (this was 11% in 2002).



1 in 36 children are on the autism spectrum (up from 1 in 150 in the year 2000). This number is 1 in 22 in California.



34% of young adults have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder.



Incidence of early-onset cancers have increased by 79% in recent years.



Nearly one in two Americans is predicted to get cancer in their lifetimes (41.6% chance). This is the first year America is estimated to have over 2 million new cases of cancer.



18% of teens have fatty liver disease.



Early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have tripled since 2013.



The US has the highest infant and maternal mortality rate of all high income countries, despite spending the most.



Life expectancy is seeing a sustained decline in the United States driven by COVID, chronic liver disease, heart disease, and suicide.

See more here.



There is much more from the medical “expert class.” Let’s revisit COVID and the experts' rules and mandates. The six-foot social distancing guideline pushed by CDC experts was “arbitrary.” COVID likely emerged from a Wuhan lab, not a wet market, as the experts told us.



The “expert class” gave us these two gems:





Due to inadequate COVID-19 relief oversight, government experts lost $200 billion in taxpayer dollars, and fraudsters stole an additional $191 billion.



Mask mandates and lockdowns recommended by experts were not based on science and caused more harm than good. The COVID vaccine did not stop the spread or transmission of the virus, as the experts promised us.



Vaccine mandates pushed by the experts caused more harm than good, while the experts trashed natural immunity and safe therapeutics.



The experts did not base school closures on science but on demands from teachers’ unions.



Let’s shift from health to defense.

Pete Hegseth has two Ivy League degrees, 20 years of military combat experience, and medals, including the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge. Yet to the expert class, he “lacks experience” and is “wildly unqualified.”



So says the experts in the media and at the Pentagon. The Pentagon “experts” failed their 7th audit in a row, but Hegseth is unqualified. Those same experts dragged America into a losing 20-year Middle East war based on fabricated Saddam Hussein WMDs.



These experts botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Expert Secretary of State Tony Blinken told Congress that “No one anticipated” the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. But Pete Hegseth is “totally unqualified.” O.K. ...



Hegseth is such a rube that the U.S. Military Academy had to lie to left-wing ProPublica, saying that he was never accepted into West Point until he produced his acceptance letter. I wouldn’t want to be part of the West Point leadership team when they have a new boss named Pete in the Pentagon.



America’s experts have spent hundreds of billions in Ukraine, achieving nothing except enriching the military-industrial complex and sacrificing half a million Ukrainians, all while bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war. The military experts didn’t foresee Benghazi and did nothing to stop it as it unfolded, and Americans died.



The experts overlooked the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the jihadi rebel overthrow of the Syrian government, removing a dictator while gambling that the replacement won’t be far worse, as seen in Iraq and Libya.



President Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, a member in good standing of the “expert class,” confidently declared, one week before the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.” How’s that “expert” prognostication playing out?



If I, as a surgeon, were wrong that often, I would be sued into oblivion. Yet these “experts” get book deals and promotions.



But Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr, and Tulsi Gabbard are “inexperienced and unqualified.”



What has the expert class gotten right? That might be a much shorter list than the long tally of their failures.



Last year, the “expert class” provided America with open borders, costing $150 billion in illegal alien expenses. They left us with a $36 trillion national debt, with interest payments now exceeding $1 trillion annually. Those figures show no signs of slowing, let alone stopping or reversing.



The last bit of expertise comes from the Pentagon.

Mysterious drones are flying over New Jersey and other states. The Department of Defense's “experts” don’t know what the drones are, but they are quite certain they pose no threat. How does that work?



This is what the medical experts informed us about young athletes dropping dead left and right. They had no idea why, but they were quite certain that the deaths were entirely unrelated to COVID vaccines.



Now, drones are flying over Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. But don’t worry, the “experts” are on this.



We have EINOs, “experts in name only,” throwing stones at Trump’s nominees while living in their glass houses of failure after failure. It’s time for a different approach. That’s why Donald Trump was elected last month, and his nominees are an extension of his election.



William F. Buckley, Jr. had it right about the “expert class”: “I'd rather entrust the government of the United States to the first 400 people listed in the Boston telephone directory than to the faculty of Harvard University.”



Time to flush the “expert class” down the toilet.





Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph and Email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.

