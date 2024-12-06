The Slander of Israel

Israel has long been a focal point of international debate, subjected to accusations ranging from apartheid and genocide to settler colonialism and systemic discrimination against Palestinians. These allegations, often presented as factual, crumble under the weight of historical, legal, and social evidence. By analyzing these claims and addressing them systematically, we can better understand the reality of Israel’s existence and actions.

Jewish communities have faced systemic discrimination, violence, and forced removal across the globe. While the Holocaust remains the most infamous example of modern anti-Semitism, anti-Jewish violence in the Middle East predates the establishment of Israel. George Bensoussan, in Pogroms in Palestine Before the Creation of the State of Israel 1830-1948, documents how Arab mobs targeted Jewish communities in the region during the 19th and early 20th centuries. These pogroms were marked by killings, property destruction, and harassment, driven by a broader hostility to Jewish presence in the land.

This history of persecution underscores the necessity of a Jewish homeland. The Zionist movement was not an imperialist enterprise but a response to centuries of displacement and violence. Therefore, the establishment of Israel in 1948 was a culmination of Jewish self-determination, rooted in a historical connection to the land. Since then, the State of Israel has been a victim of scurrilous attacks.

One of the most persistent accusations against Israel is that it is a settler colonial state, akin to European colonial ventures in Africa or Asia. This claim disregards the unique historical and legal context of the Jewish return to their ancestral homeland. Responding to this argument, Dore Gold outlines the differences between Israel’s establishment and colonial endeavors by contending that colonial powers sought to exploit foreign lands for economic and strategic purposes. In contrast, Jews returned to their historical homeland with millennia of continuous presence documented by archaeological and textual evidence.

The assertion that Israel is a colonial entity hinges on the claim that Palestinians are indigenous people. This is a problematic narrative. Writers such as Pinhas Inbari and David Bukay demonstrate that many Palestinians trace their origins to neighboring Arab countries. Moreover, Barry Strauss, in a review of Jewish historical settlements, explains that Jewish links to the land predate the arrival of Arab populations by thousands of years. Many Arabs migrated into the region in the 19th and early 20th centuries for economic opportunities, spurred by increased Jewish development and investment in the land. In his 1938 book The Rape of Palestine, William B. Ziff, Sr. asserts that Jewish investment was a magnet that attracted Arabs to the area. Undoubtedly, these observations invalidate the claim that Jews are foreign colonizers by highlighting the dubious framing of Israel as a settler colonial state.

Similarly, the charge of apartheid is among the most inflammatory accusations against Israel. Critics often draw comparisons to South Africa’s apartheid regime, which enforced strict racial segregation and denied rights to the black majority. Defending Israel, Robbie Sabel explains that apartheid involves institutionalized and systemic discrimination. In Israel, Arab citizens enjoy full legal equality, and inciting racism is punishable by law. Arabs vote in elections, serve in the Knesset, and hold high-ranking positions in government and the judiciary. The existence of Arab Supreme Court justices and members of parliament is irreconcilable with the concept of apartheid.

Supporting his verdict, Donald Ellis argues that policies in the West Bank are often conflated with Israeli governance over its own citizens. The West Bank is a disputed territory, and Israeli actions there are primarily driven by security concerns rather than racial or ethnic discrimination. In "Why Jewish Settlements on the So-Called West Bank are Lawful Under International Law" Jay Sekulow and Robert Ash provide a legal framework for understanding these policies. They hold that Israel’s measures in the West Bank, including checkpoints and border controls, are consistent with international norms for self-defense and do not constitute apartheid under international law.

Additionally, while critics often portray Israeli Arabs as victims of systemic oppression, the reality tells a different story. Arab citizens in Israel have made remarkable progress in terms of health, education, and economic development, often outpacing similar metrics in neighboring Arab states. Since Israel’s establishment in 1948, mortality rates among Israeli Arabs have decreased by over two-thirds, while life expectancy has increased by 30 years. By 2009, life expectancy among Israeli Arabs was 78.5 years -- closely aligned with that of Israeli Jews. This stands in stark contrast to neighboring countries such as Egypt or Iraq, where life expectancy remains significantly lower.

Infant mortality rates among Israeli Arabs have also plummeted, from 56 per 1,000 live births in 1950 to just 6.5 per 1,000 in 2008. This rate is not only far lower than those in Algeria, Iraq, or Iran but is also comparable to that of developed nations like the United States.

Economic and educational opportunities for Israeli Arabs have also flourished. Fertility rates among Arab women have steadily declined, reflecting increased access to education and professional advancement. Moreover, Arab Israelis are disproportionately represented in fields such as pharmacy and healthcare, and they own twice as many cars per capita as Jewish Israelis. These achievements highlight the inclusive policies and opportunities Israel provides to its minority communities, directly contradicting claims of systemic discrimination. Much of the hardship faced by Palestinians stems from internal issues, including corruption within the Palestinian Authority and the oppressive rule of Hamas in Gaza. These factors, rather than Israeli policies, are the primary drivers of poverty and suffering in Palestinian territories.

Likewise, the accusation that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians is not only unfounded but also a gross misrepresentation of facts. Genocide involves the deliberate extermination of a people, a claim that cannot be substantiated by population statistics or Israeli policies. Steve Cohen, in a rebuttal of Anti-Israel claims, demonstrates that Israeli military actions are defensive, aimed at neutralizing threats from terrorist groups like Hamas. These groups, particularly Hamas, openly advocate for the destruction of Israel and frequently target Israeli civilians with rockets and other attacks. It is also well known that Hamas is willing to sacrifice its people to provoke Israel into responding and this has been a successful public relations strategy which continues to garner sympathy.

Furthermore, statistics indicate a growing Palestinian population, which would be an unlikely result of genocide. We are supposed to believe that Israel is guilty of ethnic cleansing when the Palestinian population has recorded spectacular growth. Another flaw in the argument is that Israel warns potential victims to anticipate attacks through text messages, phone calls, and “roof tapping” and even provides military maps and urban warfare graphics to direct movement to safe places.

Israel stands as a testament to the resilience of a people who have endured centuries of persecution. The accusations of apartheid, genocide, and settler colonialism lack historical, legal, and factual foundation. Far from being a pariah state, Israel is a democracy that offers equal rights and opportunities to all its citizens, including its Arab minority. Misrepresenting its actions undermines not only its legitimacy but also the broader pursuit of peace and justice in the region.

Image: Pixabay