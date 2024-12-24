Recently, I was asked what I thought was the seminal event in the first quarter of the 21st Century. The past twenty-five years, beginning in January of 2000, have been fraught with wars, terrorism, religious persecution, natural disasters, political intrigue, and financial instability. Yet nothing compares to the impact, both short and long-term, of the global elites’ malevolent exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic to permanently embed an authoritarian international world order.

The politically motivated and unprecedented overreaction to a virus with a 99.5% survival rate was launched in March 2020, unleashing what can best be described as a once-in-a-century fiasco. Nearly five years later, it is impossible to look at the United States and the world and not conclude that this country and many nations throughout the globe were in the grip, not of a virus, but of delusional madness and malevolence.

The governing elites throughout the West, the vast majority of whom worship at the altar of globalism, were so successful in propagandizing and fearmongering the populace in America and virtually all Western nations that fear of the virus made far too many people open to choreographed exploitation as the citizenries wallowed in anxiety, depression, and hopelessness.

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI.

Thus, a vast majority of the inhabitants of these countries were, by design, rendered extraordinarily susceptible to surreptitiously accepting the tenets of a de facto world government dominated by self-styled elites. The coronavirus crisis offered a convenient pretext to silence critics and consolidate power.

In the spring and summer of 2020, the globalist bellwether, the World Economic Forum (WEF), openly and unabashedly argued that the COVID pandemic was an opportunity to address what they considered to be the burning issues facing the world and would be the catalyst in triggering the “Great Reset” or transformation of world governance. The WEF published an article in August of 2020 entitled “COVID-19: The 4 Building Blocks of the Great Reset” among many other papers outlining their grandiose plans.

This mindset was further exposed in an independent paper published in September 2020 by the Cambridge University Press entitled: “The Big Reveal” COVID-19 and Globalization’s Great Transformations.”

The entire objective behind exploiting a virus that turned out to be the essential equivalent of a new strain of flu was to so exhaust and destroy the self-confidence of the people that they would be amenable to dramatic changes in their societies.

The noted British historian Kenneth Clark, in his brilliant book and television series Civilisation, said that empires and nations fall not just to barbarians and other external enemies but more so on account of exhaustion and loss of confidence within.

Clark warned of the evolutionary process that occurs when a people’s self-confidence is destroyed, which leads to exhaustion and culminates in the feeling of hopelessness that can overtake people even with a high degree of material prosperity. Any civilized nation, to survive, requires confidence in that society, as well as belief in its philosophy and its laws, along with each citizen’s certainty about his own abilities.

In the United States, the socialist-dominated ruling class and its political arm, the Democrat party, in their determination to transform the nation into a one-party oligarchy allied to the globalist agenda, have long been focused on demoralizing and fomenting hopelessness among the American people so they would be acquiescent to this transformation.

In a society already beset with self-doubt and disquiet about the future, they gaslighted the populace through the gross and criminal exaggeration about the threat of COVID-19, combined with manipulated data, unprecedented societal and economic lockdowns, social distancing, mandatory masking, and de facto vaccination passports. All this exacerbated the feeling of hopelessness among the citizenry.

At the height of the pandemic hysteria in the fall of 2020, 32% of Americans claimed to be suffering from anxiety/depressive disorder. That was triple the number in 2019, when 10.8% of Americans reported these disorders. The age group 18-39 (30% of the overall U.S. population) had the highest reported levels of anxiety/depressive disorder—52%.

Thanks to the Democrat establishment’s relentless message pushing, the bulk of the American people unquestioningly accepted the illegal and unconstitutional enforcement of shutdowns and vaccine mandates. Untold millions huddled in their homes and robotically queued to receive the potentially dangerous and experimental MRNA vaccine that was authorized for use outside the normal approval process. Nor did they object when the police were utilized to arrest and imprison those who dared to speak out and those who defied shutdown orders.

The madness also occurred in other countries in the West. In Australia and New Zealand, the governments tear-gassed peaceful protestors as well as physically attacked and jailed them without trial. They totally shuttered their countries and built “quarantine camps” for the uncooperative. Many nations initiated vaccine passport schemes to keep the unvaccinated out of the mainstream of society, precipitating the closure of vital medical facilities and security services due to a lack of staffing.

In the United States, having demoralized and created hopelessness among the vast majority of the population, the ruling class’s and the Democrat party’s next step was to remove Donald Trump, install their hand-picked puppet, Joe Biden, and control Congress.

Using the cover of the pandemic, they unabashedly, and in many cases unconstitutionally, altered the election laws in swing states to accommodate massive voter fraud and uncontrolled mass mail-in voting.

Thus, historically rampant inflation, a staggering $14 Trillion in new national debt in just five years, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the corruption of the judicial system amid a litany of seemingly endless debacles during the Biden presidency are the direct end-product of the premeditated exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the worst of the debacles is Biden and his puppet master’s deliberate creation of another humanitarian disaster—unchecked illegal immigration. They gratuitously granted terrorists, murderers, rapists, and sex traffickers unfettered passage into the country and millions access to welfare, education, health care, and low-income jobs. Doing so displaced Americans, exacerbated economic dislocations, created potential health crises, and accelerated societal upheaval to create a compliant electorate amenable to ever-expanding government power in the hands of America’s globalist ruling class.

No singular event in the first quarter of the 21st Century has had a greater impact on the lives and futures of the people in the United States and around the world than the self-serving exploitation of the COVID-19 virus and attendant immorality in promoting the mRNA vaccine, which has now been shown to have potentially devastating long-term consequences for the millions coerced into taking the vaccine.

The most enduring legacies of the pandemic are the destructive levels of national debt and resultant economic dislocations, the compromised health of untold millions, and the dangerous expansion of power seized by the ruling elites in many nations around the world.

Never in the history of mankind have so many autocratic tactics been utilized on a global scale in furtherance of the deliberate and unprecedented exploitation of a faux pandemic. The impact of this will be felt for decades as the United States and Western nations struggle to recover and reconstitute their economies, healthcare systems, and societies.