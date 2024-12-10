What Next for the Democrats?

With Donald Trump’s presidential reelection, Democrats are experiencing the stages of grief, which are denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Once they accept reality, Democrats will ask: How to return to power?



If Democrats need to go from here to there, where is here?

Today, the Democrat party fully subscribes to economic Marxism (which is a socialist variant) and cultural Marxism combined with violence (state-inflicted through lawfare and swatting against political opponents plus more generally distributed through organizations such as BLM and Antifa, which riot).

Adolf Hitler claimed, “The whole of National Socialism is rooted in Marxism.” Nazis being quintessential fascists, fascism is the wedding of socialism with violence.

Progressivism knowing no limits, Democrat elites fully subscribe to progressive fascism. This is where Democrats are today.



Donald Trump won the popular vote by millions plus a strong electoral college majority by several dozen. He turned the Senate and kept the House. How was this done?

Several reasons include declining general economic prospects, family economic despair from inflation with additional pressures from a lower standard of living, and criminal violence on the streets.

Unchecked illegal immigration displaces American citizens from workplaces, causing stagnant and even declining real wages.

It crowds out citizens for housing, food assistance, and medical care.

Illegal aliens include terrorists and violent and nonviolent common criminals.

Democrats lost their advantage in the culture with young males, among normal women who don’t appreciate misogynistic and predatory men occupying female-protected spaces or competition in sports, and among the working class, including minorities, without a college education.



Besides the poor quality of the candidate at the top of the ticket and her faulty campaign, there has been some speculation that the radical leftist positions of Democrats are responsible for poor election results.

Their question is: What can be done to regain power? The fork in the road leads toward liberty and prosperity in the direction to the right and to totalitarianism and poverty leftward.



Barack Obama has now called for Democrats to listen to people with whom they disagree. Significantly, he doesn’t want a reassessment of policies. Were they to listen, progressives would still struggle to engage civilly in the arena of ideas.

Progressives can’t debate at length and eventually will resort to ad hominem attacks. Their policy positions are indefensible. Many progressive ideas are incoherent or irrational. Others are unnaturally defying reality.



Recognizing they are too far left, another kibbitzer suggests Democrats move more to the center, where most voters live.

Unfortunately, this is a non-starter because of innumerable inviolate Democrat policies and positions.



Progressives want the government entangled in every aspect of an individual’s life. Attacks are mounted against Western Civilization, patriotism, putting American interests first, and America winning.



Environmentalism is defined by alarmism, endorsement of uneconomical and environmentally unfriendly solar and wind energy generation, cessation of fossil fuel exploration and development, eradication of internal combustion engines, and endorsement of unaffordable and less capable EVs.

Progressives are anti-growth, pushing confiscatory high tax rates, endless regulations, and ever-increasing social spending.



Like progressivism itself, abortion should have no limits. In the name of reproductive rights, there should be abortion on demand, even to birth. Indoctrination and propaganda of the LGBTQ agenda must continue until there are endless celebrations of deviant sexual behavior. Progressives consider the grooming of children by perverts, predators, and pedophiles to be a feature and not a bug.



Marxist critical theory is enacted with ESG, DEI, and defunded police. Identity politics are practiced with social justice over criminal justice, reverse discrimination with quotas forever because of systemic racism, tribalism over individualism, and reparations from the innocent to those with inherited grievances. Marxist indoctrination must be advanced further in universities, colleges, and public schools of all grade levels. Propaganda and indoctrination trump reading, writing, and arithmetic.



Globalism should dominate with supranational organizations, multilateral entanglements, and multilateral agreements enacted without Senate treaty approval. Amnesty should be granted with open borders.



The pharmaceutical-medical industrial complex is supported with medical passports, experimental use authorizations of products prohibiting lawsuits for subsequent deaths or debilitations, vaccine mandates, and treating symptoms with drugs without addressing root causes.



The military-industrial complex must exercise all their products and engage in Forever Wars. The U.S. is the global policeman.



The agricultural-food industrial complex should mandate food additives and alternative fuels.



The censorship industrial complex provides invaluable government “guidance” to social media and both on- and off-the-record contributions to the Lugenpresse. Debanking should be strengthened, casting a wider net. Cash must be eliminated since it could obviate debanking. High regulatory barriers to entry protect favored industries (e.g., banking, AI), stifling competition and entrepreneurship. Assaults on free speech (to eliminate hate speech, discrimination, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation) must be invigorated, atrophying free speech platforms.



Dissent must be crushed through censure, personalized smears, employment termination, ostracization, and lawfare against political opponents.



Our Bill of Rights must be undermined further. Christianity being the steadfast and unwavering enemy of progressivism, there must be continued attacks against Christians, Christian religious practices, and churches.



If Democrats can’t move to the center, then what is left? Obfuscation, outright lying, misrepresentation, and psychological projection are good options. Conspiracies will continue to be an organizing principle for progressives. Progressive implementations start small, stay in darkness as long as possible, and become a fait accompli when they see the light of day.



Disingenuous “moderate” candidates will campaign but immediately lurch hard left once elected.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden (facilitating Barack’s third term) used this playbook. These candidates were unifying, conciliatory, and hopeful on the campaign trail. However, their policies turned progressive fascist immediately after their inaugurations. Democrats will continue to play the long game. They know they will return to power sooner or later through Republican corruption or fecklessness. Then, the Long March continues.



Starting with implementing the COVID-19 tyranny, observers will have noticed that there are no conservatives in Washington, D.C., but only two libertarians. The Uniparty rules in all elective branches of government with final vote tallies. On the other hand, conservatives are those Americans living in fly-over country. They lead normal, traditional lives, trying to take care of their families.



Over the last generation, conservatives have captured classical liberalism as progressives fled the field. Only one party now wants to judge you by the content of your character and not the color of your skin. Progressives have traded classical virtues and ideals for Marxist critical theory. Globalist and multilateral arrangements have been considered skeptically and even rejected by conservatives but endorsed by progressives.



Christians, whether Roman Catholic or Protestant, now have a home in a single political party. Apostates (i.e., fallen Christians celebrating sin), pagans, and atheists all swing left. Conservatives retain confidence in objective truth, natural law, a republic under constitutional order, and the prominence of the intact nuclear family as the first governmental structure instituted by God.



Progressives know this life is all there is, and life is meaningless absent hedonism unless they can achieve earthly Utopia. Conservatives believe in the sanctity of life and individual rights. Progressives are the party of death at the beginning of life and at the end. They know children belong to the state, the collective is all that matters, and they teach the Japanese proverb, “The nail that sticks out must be hammered down.”



There are tactics, and there is strategy. Democrats will change tactics to disguise their true intentions to voters. But, once empowered in office, progressives’ strategy remains unchanged.



Whitson G. Waldo, III is a capitalist, a venture capitalist, and master and skipper of a 43-foot monohull sloop-rigged sailing vessel.

