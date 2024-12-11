So, So, Many Silly Women

It was a pleasant surprise to find that there are more, smart, educated women than the supposed number of fools that the mainstream media predicted would turn out to vote for Kamala Harris.

Those poor souls are now shaving their heads and denying men sex to punish them for voting for the allegedly misogynous Donald J. Trump. Another group of pathetic females are having themselves sterilized to punish the nonexistent men they believe plan to impregnate them. The TikTok videos of these narcissistic lemmings screaming in anguish after the election and the GOP’s triumph, would be amusing except for the fact that these are people suffering real pain unnecessarily. All of these women really believe the big lie that women’s rights are in danger. They never were.

We are living in the 21st Century not Regency England when women did not enjoy the freedoms allowed today. It was so easy for the progressive Democrats to charge that the conservative right was endangering women’s reproductive rights because this issue has been successfully exploited for years and women haven’t bothered to delve into its substance. What the left really means is their sacred cash cow, abortion, is being threatened. This is an issue which began with lies that is still fattening the pockets of an amoral, duplicitous political cabal.

When the Supreme Court destroyed the blatant unconstitutionality of Roe v. Wade, they merely turned the issue of abortion back to the states. Women determined to get rid of their unwanted offspring will find that every blue state will gladly perform that service. New York State just passed an amendment that will allow you to empty your womb up to delivery date if you choose because doggonit, it’s your reproductive right.

I wish a good reporter would dare to ask one of these hysterical anti-Trump protesters exactly what they mean about their reproductive rights being taken away by the dastardly Republicans.

Women can go to any university they aspire to; labor laws protect all workers’ rights; they don’t have to date or get married; they are free to do whatever they want; and yes, they can still kill their unborn children if it’s just too inconvenient to be pregnant. What have I not covered?

I am a minority woman and all my life I have done whatever I wanted and never felt the need to have a high-powered lawyer like Gloria Allred file a suit against a boss who dared to make a sexual pass at us. Woman of my generation knew how to handle toxic masculinity without resorting to extortion demands.

Not long after I started writing a column for the New York Sun, I was approached by an editor at the Detroit Free Press, a noted liberal publication. She was, I guess, interested in the fact that I was an Hispanic, and thought I would want to join a liberal paper. Then she read an article I’d written in which I opined that perhaps, women didn’t deserve to vote. She was outraged at my satirical barb I wrote after reading the stupid reasons many women had given for not voting for President G.H.W. Bush and voting for Bill Clinton simply because he was younger. Thus, the editor took back any offer made to join her paper. This confirmed my long-held belief that staunch liberals have no sense of humor.

The mainstream media journalists are also not very adept at vetting presidential candidates as long as they are democrats. Thus, for eight years, they elected Bill Clinton, whom we knew to be a serial womanizer and alleged rapist. We, on the right, did our job checking our resources and learned why Rhodes Scholar Bill Clinton was probably not asked to return to Oxford. Both Eileen Wellstone in the U.K. and Juanita Broderick in Arkansas reported their assaults right after they occurred yet he was never even charged for anything. Yet Donald Trump was charged with assault by Jean Carroll who couldn’t even remember exactly when it happened in the 1990s and had no witnesses to back up her story. She also had a past history of making similar claims yet a Manhattan jury awarded her a ridiculous amount because they hate Trump.

I am deeply grateful that there are far more wise women than the harpies and low-info hysterics that appear on the View and MSNBC. I was born in Manhattan, now the seat of all that is blue and wrong with the world. I gratefully moved to the best borough after giving birth to my third child and so enjoyed this child-friendly Staten Island, that I had my last 3 children here. It is the home to many in the NYPD and FDNY and is the only borough that voted for Trump three times.

Recently a large crowd of the Trump deplorables and his ‘garbage’ supporters gathered in Miller field in Staten Island to do the now infamous Trump dance to celebrate his victory.

There was not one silly woman present.

Alicia Colon can be reached at aliciav.colon@gmail.com



