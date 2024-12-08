Sharia as a Weapon Against the West

The global rise of antisemitism, particularly in Canada, is fueled by the expanding influence of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Sharia-driven agenda, which seeks to suppress dissent, restrict freedom of expression, and ultimately advance the Islamization of Western societies.



As Islamophobia Awareness Month recently concluded, the world has witnessed an unprecedented surge in antisemitic aggression, unmatched since the October 7 massacre in Israel. November began with a coordinated wave of antisemitic Islamic violence sweeping Europe eerily reminiscent of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom of 86 years ago.

This destructive pattern is mirrored in Canada, with Jewish schools and synagogues struck by gunfire and firebombs, Jewish-owned businesses subjected to arson and vandalism, and visibly Jewish individuals targeted in streets, malls, and outside synagogues. Nowhere is this hatred more pronounced in Canada than in Montreal, where antisemitism has reached unprecedented levels, earning it the title “Jihadi Capital of Canada.”

Tens of thousands of immigrants from Muslim-majority countries worldwide settled in Montreal since the Arab Spring and the Syrian Civil War in 2011. Many bring with them deeply ingrained antisemitic ideology and a Koranic mandate to spread Islam and wage jihad, beliefs that fundamentally conflict with Western values.

Recent events in Montreal underscore this crisis, where each weekend pro-Hamas mobs, bolstered by the woke ultra-left, organize increasingly aggressive protests expressing fierce animosity towards Jews. Canadian mainstream media outlets, as well as Montreal’s mayor and police chief, avoid explicitly addressing antisemitism or acknowledging connections to Hamas. The refusal to acknowledge the Islamist elements in these antisemitic demonstrations, fuels hatred and emboldens perpetrators to commit increasingly violent acts.

This reluctance stems from fear of being criminalized for Islamophobia, a result of coordinated efforts by the OIC and its countless affiliates. The OIC, representing 57 Muslim-majority states, wields significant influence in international politics, shaping narratives to advance its Islamic agenda. Since 1999, the OIC’s primary objective has been to criminalize Islamophobia in the West, equating any criticism of Islam with hate speech. Hate speech laws are only one step removed from blasphemy laws, which punish any perceived offense against Islam in Sharia-compliant countries with the most severe penalties, including death -- in compliance with those laws enforced by Islam’s Prophet Mohammed 1,400 years ago that called for the killing of his blasphemers and insulters.

It is these blasphemy-against-Islam resolutions that the OIC has been relentlessly pursuing for decades, with the goal of enforcing them upon the West. The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Resolution 16/18 was finally adopted in 2011 and has since been used as a stepping stone to introduce hate speech laws, such as Canada’s Bill C-63 (2024), the Online Harms Act. It is the closest Canada has come to enacting a blasphemy law with provisions that could criminalize Islamophobia under the guise of combating hate speech if it successfully passes the next two parliamentary stages.

The initiative of framing criticism of Islam as a form of bigotry gained momentum in the 1990s with the promotion of the term “Islamophobia” by the International Institute of Islamic Thought, an organization linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. Fast forward to 2012, when Islamophobia Awareness Month was founded in the UK by a coalition of Muslim organizations, many of which have been reported to have ideological connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. Two years ago, International Day to Combat Islamophobia, an idea proposed and pushed by the OIC, was officially recognized by the UN to lay the groundwork for equating Islamophobia with hate speech and to guide national legislation toward adopting laws in that direction.

Nearly twenty years after the OIC first engaged in its Islamophobia endeavors, telling the truth about Islam has become a crime in some European countries, especially in the UK, often punishable by imprisonment. Offenders were suspended from high school for smudging pages of the Koran with dirt. Others were arrested for denouncing, on social media, Palestinian flags flying in their neighborhoods.

Canadian media compliance with the OIC’s Sharia-driven agenda is evident in their portrayal of recent antisemitic violence in Montreal as unrelated to Islam. However, this complicity goes beyond the media. The OIC’s influence extends to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who fails to confront antisemitic protests. Rather than defending Jewish values in Canada and addressing the alarming rise in antisemitism, Trudeau last year appointed Canada’s first Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, who advocates for adopting a federal definition of anti-Palestinian racism -- a move that aligns with the OIC’s Sharia-driven agenda to equate dissenting viewpoints with racism and hate speech, thereby restricting freedom of expression.

Trudeau recently stated he would “abide by" the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Is it any wonder that Canada is witnessing effigies of Netanyahu being burned at hate rallies?

The ICC warrants were issued following a resolution adopted by the OIC at its Ninth Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit on November 11, urging the ICC to act against Israel, underscoring the OIC’s significant role in shaping global narratives to promote its Islamic agenda.

Law enforcement’s two-tiered system is also Sharia-compliant in that it favors Islam over non-Muslims by apprehending the wrong individuals, and by ordering visibly Jewish people to move aside for fear of inciting the pro-Hamas side. These media outlets, like their European counterparts, are unknowingly extending the influence of Islam as a purely positive force to their viewers, thereby doing the proselytist work of Islamist propagandists who relentlessly bully their host society into Sharia-compliance. The inaction of politicians, media, and law enforcement aligns with the OIC’s broader goal of spreading Islamic influence across all sectors of society, thereby promoting Sharia compliance within host societies that remain unaware of its implications.

It is precisely this indifference and ignorance that Islam is counting on to subjugate western civilization to Sharia, and to establish Islam as the alternative civilization. And that is the ultimate goal of the OIC, which is being advanced through its major affiliate, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), as outlined in its 2000 Strategy Plan for Muslims living outside the Islamic world. This plan urges Muslims to “preserve their spiritual and moral superiority,” “immunize their cultural identity,” and “occupy key positions within host societies” in much the same way that the earlier Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum in 1990 instructs, which is to destroy western civilization from within.

Intense phobias or irrational fears are what people develop about things that do not actually pose a significant threat, and often there is no logical basis for these fears. However, given the ongoing violent Jew hunts, the global declarations of Jews not being welcome anywhere, the massive street prayer disruptions to intimidate onlookers, and hate rallies becoming more and more violent, there is much to fear about a religion whose adherents are increasingly following a stricter interpretation of the Sharia, while harboring a fierce antipathy towards Jews. There is much to fear about a religion whose scripture commands its believers to wage jihad and subjugate non-Muslims to Islamic rule, “by any means possible,” as history has shown time and time again, and as each passing day makes clearer.

Given the recent upsurge in antisemitic violence, it is reasonable to question whether fear of Islam is truly irrational. The dangerous rise of antisemitism, fueled by Sharia-driven agendas and political inaction, presents a growing threat that demands urgent attention. History has shown the devastating consequences of underestimating such threats. Europe was too late to respond to Hitler -- will it now be too late to prevent jihadists from conquering the West?

