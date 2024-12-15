Protecting American Waterways

Donald Trump’s re-election is more than a political outcome. It’s a signal that national security from the southern border to shorelines will once again be given top priority. And with that, one of the most critical pieces of legislation to domestic security, the Jones Act, which is also a long-standing protector of American, will continue to be safeguarded.

For over a century, the Jones Act has required that goods transported between U.S. ports are carried on ships that are American-built, American-owned, and American-crewed. While that might sound like a small regulatory detail, its impact is huge, touching everything from U.S. job creation to national security to our growing offshore wind industry.

During the campaign, Trump was only candidate who stood firmly in support of the Jones Act, recognizing its value to American workers and industries. In contrast, Democrats, including Kamala Harris, have often been quick to marginalize it, seemingly using every opportunity to pierce it in the name of globalizing yet another critical American industry, while Chase Oliver, a minor candidate for the ideologically inconsistent Libertarian Party, openly opposed it.

The truth is, a victory by anyone other than Trump would have potentially jeopardized America’s maritime industry and security. With Trump back in the White House, America’s workers and industries that rely on the Jones Act can breathe a sigh of relief.

Imagine a shipyard worker in a small coastal town like Gulf Shores, AL. This worker, who’s probably been in the industry for years, likely relies his employer’s steady stream of contracts to build and maintain Jones Act-compliant vessels. If the Jones Act were suddenly repealed or weakened, those contracts might dry up as foreign companies swoop in with cheaper, foreign-built ships, sending this worker’s steady job, which helps him support his family and contribute to the local economy, overseas.

But with Trump’s support of the Jones Act, this scenario is avoided. This policy protects nearly 650,000 American jobs and generates around $150 billion in economic activity. That means paychecks for families, stability for communities, and the preservation of vital middle-class jobs in industries that could easily be outsourced. Trump’s stance ensures that the Jones Act remains a protective barrier against such outsourcing, supporting well-paying jobs from coastal towns to the Midwest.

The Jones Act doesn’t just protect traditional shipping; it’s also fueling America’s entry into the offshore wind industry. Offshore wind farms are complex, requiring specialized vessels to transport and install massive turbine components, often under challenging conditions. The Jones Act mandates that these vessels and their crews be American, keeping this work -- and the jobs it brings -- in U.S. hands.

Take the example of Patriot Offshore Maritime Services, a U.S.-based company that recently secured a 10-year contract to provide Jones Act-compliant crew transfer vessels for offshore wind projects. These projects are emerging as a major job creator, and the Jones Act guarantees that these jobs stay with American workers. With Trump’s re-election, we’re likely to see more of these kinds of contracts go to American companies, fueling both the maritime and renewable energy sectors.

Even the BargeRack concept by Friede & Goldman -- a system designed to transport and install turbine parts for offshore wind -- shows how the Jones Act is inspiring American innovation. This technology was specifically developed to comply with Jones Act standards, driving U.S.-based solutions for this new green energy sector. Had Harris, Oliver, or any other candidates opposed to the Jones Act gained traction, this work could have ended up in foreign hands, undermining a nascent industry just as it’s beginning to grow on American shores.

The Jones Act isn’t just about economics; it’s also a cornerstone of national security. By requiring U.S.-flagged, American-crewed vessels to operate in American waters, it limits foreign influence in critical shipping lanes. Imagine a scenario where foreign-flagged ships were moving goods between U.S. ports. Not only would that create a reliance on foreign companies to transport essential goods, but it could also expose the country to security risks. If, for instance, those vessels were controlled by foreign interests that might not align with U.S. priorities, this could compromise American safety and sovereignty in key waterways.

Trump understands that the Jones Act is a safeguard against these threats. In times of crisis -- whether natural disasters or military conflicts -- a fleet of U.S.-controlled vessels is invaluable. This was proven during recent hurricane seasons, when American ships, governed by the Jones Act, mobilized quickly to deliver food, fuel, and medical supplies to affected areas. Without these American ships, the U.S. would have faced delays and potential risks by relying on foreign crews.

Democrats have often questioned the necessity of the Jones Act, framing it as an outdated protectionist policy. But the truth is, weakening the Jones Act would not only expose the U.S. to economic risks but also put national security at risk. Trump’s re-election keeps this crucial law intact, ensuring that the U.S. retains control over its domestic shipping lanes and maintains a robust, skilled maritime workforce ready to respond in times of need.

Critics argue that the Jones Act drives up shipping costs and limits competition. But this “free market” argument misses the bigger picture. The supposed cost of the Jones Act is a small price to pay for the security and stability it brings to American jobs, innovation, and national defense.

Imagine if the Jones Act were repealed in favor of cheaper, foreign options. The short-term savings would likely come at a long-term cost, as American shipbuilding capacity and jobs dwindle. Once those skills and industries are lost, they’re incredibly difficult -- and costly -- to rebuild. The Jones Act keeps these industries alive, so we’re not forced to rely on foreign shipbuilders or crews to meet our shipping needs.

Trump’s approach to the Jones Act isn’t about stifling competition; it’s about making sure the U.S. can stand on its own, without over-relying on foreign countries to sustain our maritime workforce and industry. In a world that’s becoming increasingly unpredictable, this stance isn’t just wise -- it’s essential.

The re-election of Trump signals a continued commitment to the Jones Act, supporting a uniquely American industry that spans jobs, innovation, and security. In choosing Trump, the American people voted for a leader who recognizes that policies like the Jones Act aren’t outdated relics but vital pillars of U.S. prosperity and safety. For American workers, communities reliant on the maritime industry, and anyone invested in a strong, secure America, this election outcome is a win -- plain and simple.

Julio Rivera is a business and political strategist, cybersecurity researcher, founder of ItFunk.Org, and a political commentator and columnist. His writing, which is focused on cybersecurity and politics, is regularly published by many of the largest news organizations in the world.

Image: PickPik